Moody's confirms Ba3 on Diamond Sports Group's senior secured debt and assigns Ba3 rating to senior secured exchange notes

New York, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Diamond Sports Group, LLC's (Diamond) Ba3 rating on the company's senior secured debt and assigned a Ba3 rating to Diamond's newly issued 12.75% senior secured exchange notes due 2026, following the close of the private debt exchange offer on 9 June 2020. Diamond's B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), B3 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes, and SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating are unchanged. The outlook is negative.

On 12 May 2020, Diamond commenced a private exchange offer for any and all of the company's outstanding 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2027 for newly issued 12.75% senior secured notes due 2026 and a cash payment. At close of the tender offer period on 9 June 2020, about $66 million aggregate principal amount, representing approximately 3.62% of the outstanding principal amount of senior unsecured notes, had been validly tendered. Following settlement of the exchange offer, about $1.753 billion of senior unsecured notes remained outstanding and the company issued close to $31 million of the 12.75% senior secured notes and made cash payments of about $10 million (including accrued but unpaid interest) in exchange for the tendered unsecured notes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Diamond's B1 CFR reflects the high leverage the company will be operating with for at least the next 12 months. Moody's current expectations are that, without Dish resuming its carriage of Diamond's regional sports networks (RSNs), debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will reach around 8.5x by year-end 2020 and will remain elevated above 7x in 2021 assuming Dish resumes carriage of Diamond's programming from Q2 2021, at the time of the kickoff of the 2021 baseball season. The B1 rating also reflects Diamond's position as the largest holder of RSNs, with 15 sports networks all carrying at least one basketball, one hockey and one baseball team. The rating also reflects the visibility over revenues with 90% of revenue coming from retransmission fees as well as the strong programming offering as the RSNs are expected to remain a fixture of TV sports watching in the long run. The rating also reflects the company's strong free cash flow generation and its adequate liquidity profile.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines have created a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Sporting events have been and continue to be significantly affected by the shock given mandates restricting crowd gatherings and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Diamond's debt exchange offer allowed its unsecured noteholders the possibility to exchange their holdings for new senior secured debt and will lead to some deleveraging as the unsecured notes are being partly repaid with cash and partly exchanged for 60% of their book value. However, with only about 3.62% of the outstanding principal amount of senior unsecured notes having been tendered, Moody's expects that Diamond's 2020 gross leverage will be around 8.5x by year end -- assuming no revenue from Dish and a resumption of sports games sometime in the second half of the year. In 2021, assuming some resumption of Dish carriage fee revenue in Q2, Moody's expects that gross leverage will remain elevated about 7x at year end or about 6.1x on a net leverage basis. This is well above the company's publicly stated leverage target of net debt/EBITDA around 4.5x. Moody's expects Diamond to focus on reducing leverage in line with its guidance over the next 12-24 months.

Diamond has an adequate liquidity profile with around $483 million of cash at the end of Q1. This cash balance includes a $225 million draw under the company's $650 million revolving credit facility, just shy of the 35% that would have required Diamond to comply with a 6.25x net first lien leverage covenant, which Moody's estimates offers little to no headroom. The company's liquidity is supported by Diamond's strong free cash flow generation and the absence of near term maturities with the next maturity in 2024 when the revolver expires.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty over the timing and terms of a renewal of Dish's carriage agreement. The outlook also reflects the high uncertainty of when, if at all, the 2020 seasons of the NHL, NBA and MLB will resume. The longer the suspensions persist, the higher the risk that the minimum number of games is not met which would require Diamond to reimburse part of its distribution partners' carriage fees. While these minimum guarantees also allow Diamond to recoup part of its payments to the sports teams, it is unclear what the effect on EBITDA of such a scenario would be.

The Ba3 (LGD3) rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities and senior secured notes, reflects their first priority ranking ahead of the company's senior unsecured notes rated B3 (LGD6). The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B1-PD PDR, an average family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' rankings in the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the lack of visibility over any minimum guarantee rebates, upwards movement on the rating is currently limited. Upwards pressure would also require the company to return leverage (Moody's adjusted) below 5.5x on a sustained basis while also maintaining its strong free cash flow generation.

Downward pressure on the ratings could ensue should leverage appear likely to remain above 6.5x beyond 2021 or should the company's free cash flow generation or liquidity deteriorate.

Headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD, Diamond Sports Group, LLC was formed on March 11, 2019 and is the entity through which Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("SBGI") executed the acquisition of the RSNs. Diamond owns and operates 22 RSNs that broadcast NBA, NHL and MLB games on pay-TV platforms.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian Azzi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

