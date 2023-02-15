Moody's confirms Baltimore County, MD's Aaa GOULT and assigns Aaa issuer rating; outlook stable

New York, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa issuer rating to Baltimore County, MD. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the county's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) of Aaa and the Aa1 rating for its outstanding Certificates of Participation (COPs). We have affirmed the MIG 1 rating for its outstanding Bond Anticipation Notes (BANs). This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county has roughly $2.5 billion in debt outstanding. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The County's Aaa issuer rating reflects its notably stable tax base, with above average wealth and resident incomes. The county's assessed value and population continue to grow modestly each year, particularly highlighted by a thriving housing market that persisted throughout the pandemic. While the five-year compound annual growth rate of the county's GDP lags the nation somewhat, the county strongly benefits from a diverse industry base and proximity to the city of Baltimore (Aa2 stable) as well as the District of Columbia (Aaa stable).

The Aaa rating also reflects the county's strong financial performance, with healthy operating margins contributing to an ample $780 million available fund balance across all of its governmental funds, or roughly 28% of revenue as of unaudited 2022 financial statements. Liquidity is equally strong, and has grown markedly over the past three years. We expect fund balance to moderate in the next few years as the county plans to appropriate some of its reserves to provide for capital needs. However, we anticipate that available reserves will remain strongly above the pre-pandemic low of $260 million (13% of 2017 revenue). The county's healthy financial performance over the last few years is attributable to revenues that consistently outperform projections and management's conservative budgeting for expenditures.

While reserves are narrow compared to national Aaa-rated peers on a percentage basis - a credit weakness - we note it is counterbalanced by the county's strong revenue raising capability and demonstrated capacity to control expenses.

Roughly 10% of the county's overall revenue stems from its business-type activities, namely the operation of its Metropolitan District Enterprise, which provides retail water and wastewater services to county residents in conjunction with the City of Baltimore. Though only 10% of revenues are supplied from the enterprise, the Metropolitan District accounts for 20% of the county's long term liabilities and 27% of its fixed costs. This is largely due to the fact that the county has issued debt to support water and sewer assets that are owned and operated by the City of Baltimore. The Metropolitan District contributes materially to an overall leverage position that is elevated relative to similarly-rated peers. Notably, the county is actively pursuing resolution to governance and billing issues that have continued to negatively impact operations for the enterprise, and these proactive initiatives have been formalized through a state-sponsored "Baltimore Regional Water Governance Taskforce."

Nevertheless, should the county's overall leverage continue to increase without corresponding revenue growth, or if the enterprise materially weakens the county's overall reserve position, such that the county is further out of alignment with Aaa-rated peers, there would be negative pressure on the county's credit rating. Baltimore County's elevated leverage, as well as certain governance and financial concerns attributable to its Metropolitan District are key credit challenges that weaken the county's overall credit profile.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the county's general obligation full faith and credit pledge, backed by the county's ability to levy ad valorem taxes without limitation upon all assessable property within the county's boundaries.

The Aa1 rating for the county's Certificates of Participation is one-notch from the county's GOULT rating, reflecting the risk associated with annual appropriation, which is partially mitigated by the essentiality of the leased assets (heavy machinery utilized for public works projects).

The MIG 1 short term rating reflects the county's strong fundamental credit quality, reflected in its Aaa stable long-term credit rating, sufficient liquidity, and demonstrated strong market access and the likelihood of future market access.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the County's continued strong and stable taxable base, which provides ample support for its financial operations. Coupled with strong governance and conservative budget practices, we expect continued financial stability. While the county's Metropolitan District and overall elevated leverage position continue to be a credit concern, we expect that its ongoing proactive efforts to address certain challenges associated with the enterprise will have positive results in the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain structurally balanced operations resulting in material draws on reserves

- Significant increase in leverage not coupled with increased revenue - Material erosion of tax base wealth and resident incomes - Weakened enterprise operations or additional debt beyond current expectations - Downgrade of the County's Issuer rating (COPs and BANs)

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's GOULT bonds and BANs are secured by the county's full faith and credit pledge, backed by the county's ability to levy ad valorem taxes without limitation upon all assessable property within the county's boundaries.

The COPs are secured by the county's pledge to annually appropriate lease payments sufficient for debt service coverage and the county's obligation under a conditional purchase agreement to pay all expenses associated with the installation, operation and maintenance of equipment (heavy equipment and vehicles for use within the county's public works and property management, fire trucks, medic units, public safety equipment, and information technology hardware for various departments).

PROFILE

Baltimore County is situated in the geographic center of the state of Maryland (Aaa stable), surrounding the city of Baltimore (Aa2 stable) almost entirely. Encompassing 612 square miles, the county provides a wide range of municipal services, including education and public safety, to a population of about 854,500.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

