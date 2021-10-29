Moody's confirms BancorpSouth Bank's ratings (long-term issuer Baa2) following merger close; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has confirmed all the ratings and assessments, including the baa1 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), of BancorpSouth Bank (BancorpSouth, long-term issuer at Baa2), with the exception of the Prime-2 short-term counterparty risk rating and Prime-2 (cr) short-term counterparty risk assessment, which were affirmed. This rating action concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on 12 April 2021 following BancorpSouth Bank's announcement that it agreed to merge with Texas-based Cadence Bancorporation (Cadence) in an all-stock transaction. Following today's rating action, BancorpSouth Bank's outlook is stable.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: BancorpSouth Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed at baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed at baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Confirmed at A3(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Confirmed at Baa1

.... LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa2, Stable from Ratings Under Review

.... ST Deposit Rating, Confirmed at P-1

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Confirmed at Ba1 (hyb)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Confirmed at Baa2

....LT Deposit Rating, Confirmed at A2, Stable from Ratings Under Review

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BancorpSouth Bank

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BancorpSouth Bank

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of BancorpSouth's ratings reflects Moody's view that the merger with Cadence does not weaken BancorpSouth's standalone credit profile. During the review, Moody's focused on the integration risks from merging two similarly sized institutions with different business profiles, as well the overall asset risk of the combined company. The merger creates a Texas and Southeastern regional bank with assets of approximately $48 billion as of 30 September 2021. BancorpSouth's shareholders will own approximately 55% of the combined company, and the bank will operate under the name Cadence Bank.

BancorpSouth's merger with Cadence is a large undertaking and distinct from the more modestly sized acquisitions that BancorpSouth previously targeted. However, Moody's believes that some of the operational risk associated with the merger is mitigated by BancorpSouth's proven track record of acquiring and integrating banks throughout its history and by the retention of Cadence's key business leaders.

Moody's noted that Cadence experienced asset quality deterioration in its loan portfolio in 2019 and 2020, particularly in its hospitality, energy and restaurants portfolios. However, Cadence's asset quality improved in the first half of this year, and Moody's expects continued stability in the credit quality of both the BancorpSouth and Cadence legacy portfolios as economic conditions improve. BancorpSouth's credit mark on the acquired assets also provide a cushion against further potential losses in the combined portfolios.

Despite the inherent risks presented by this large transaction, the merger expands BancorpSouth's footprint into contiguous Southeastern markets, resulting in a more diversified loan portfolio, given Cadence's historical focus on commercial and industrial lending. This reduces BancorpSouth's currently high concentration in commercial real estate loans, which is a key credit challenge in Moody's view. At 30 June 2021, BancorpSouth's commercial real estate loans represented a high 2.9x Moody's tangible common equity. Moody's expects the combined company's commercial real estate concentration to decline to about 2.0x tangible common equity. Moody's also noted that the combined company expects to have a pro-forma Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of approximately 11.4%, which is higher than BancorpSouth's ratio in recent years; together with the anticipated credit mark on the acquired assets, the combined company has a strong buffer to absorb potential credit losses.

Following the rating confirmations, BancorpSouth's outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's view that the bank' credit profile will remain stable over the next 12-18 months, despite the integration risk associated with a large merger.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade BancorpSouth's ratings and assessments if the company demonstrates better-than-peer average asset quality, profitability and capitalization while maintaining a reduced commercial real estate concentration.

Moody's could downgrade BancorpSouth's ratings and assessments if there are signs of weakening in underwriting discipline or rebuilding of the commercial real estate concentration. Unexpected deterioration in asset quality, profitability or capitalization could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Pucella

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

