Moody's confirms Bergen County, NJ's Aaa GOULT and guaranteed ratings, affirms MIG 1 note ratings, & assigns Aaa issuer rating; outlook stable

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa issuer rating to Bergen County, NJ. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the county's Aaa general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and county-guaranteed ratings. The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Moody's has also affirmed the county's MIG 1 bond anticipation note and county guaranteed project note ratings. The county has roughly $1.3 billion in debt outstanding. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the county's very strong finances, including money outside the current fund. The county has above-average resident wealth and income. The county is favorably located near New York City (Aa2 stable) and has been growing steadily. These attributes offset an above-average long-term leverage position. Governance is a key driver of this rating; management has a long history of conservative budgeting and successfully managing its debt portfolio.

The county's economy will remain a credit strength as it continues to benefit from its favorable location. The county is located across the Hudson River within easy commuting distance of New York City, with numerous connections via road and mass transit. The MSA's economy has grown more slowly than the nation, though the management reports a very considerable amount of ongoing development throughout the county. The county is amongst the wealthiest in the nation with strong resident incomes and low unemployment.

Bergen's finances will remain strong in the medium term as management continues to budget conservatively. In 2021, the county's Moody's-adjusted available fund balance and net current assets increased to $100.5 million or 13% of total revenues. This figure is low for the rating category but is somewhat misleading. At the end of 2021, cash was equal to just over $335 million or a healthy 43.2% of total revenues. Although much of this money is for non current fund purposes, and not included in the fund balance figure, it is effectively available, thus putting finances back in line with the rating category.

Bergen County's leverage will remain above-average over the medium term. As of the end of 2021, debt amounted to just under $1.3 billion or 1.6x revenues. Management intends to issue roughly $40 million annually, for various routine capital projects. In addition, the county has substantial pension and OPEB liabilities. Moody's adjusted net pension liability amounts to $1.1 billion or 1.4x revenues and the adjusted net OPEB liability amounts to $1.3 billion or 1.6x revenues. Combined leverage, including other smaller long-term liabilities, is 4.7x revenues.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the county's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and guaranteed ratings reflects the provisions of guarantee agreements which pledge the county's GOULT as the ultimate source of payment.

The MIG 1 rating reflects the city's underlying credit quality, reflected in its Aaa issuer rating, strong liquidity, and demonstrated history of market access.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county's economy and finances will remain healthy and strong enough to offset the above-average leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Growth in leverage

-Sustained structural imbalance leading to material draws in reserves and liquidity

-Deteriorating resident wealth and income

-Downgrade of the long-term rating (BANs)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the county's GOULT bonds and notes is backed by the county's pledge of its full faith and credit and legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

Debt service on the county's guaranteed debt is ultimately backed by the county's general obligation unlimited tax pledge via the provisions of county guaranty agreements. Under the guaranties, the county shall be unconditionally and irrevocably obligated to levy ad valorem taxes for the payment of debt service, without limitation as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

Located in northern New Jersey (A2 positive), across the Hudson River from New York City, Bergen County is the largest county by population in the state covering 70 municipalities with a population of approximately 930,000.

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

