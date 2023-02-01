Moody's confirms Berks County, PA's Aaa GOULT and assigns Aaa issuer rating; outlook stable

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa issuer rating to Berks County, PA. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the county's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) of Aaa. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county has roughly $147 million in debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Berks County's Aaa issuer rating reflects its strong, stable financial reserves and very low leverage, supported by sound budget controls and management. These key credit strengths are somewhat tempered by economic metrics that are slightly weaker than national Aaa peers.

The county has benefitted from some tax base and population growth in recent years and its median household income is just above the national average, though its five-year compound annual growth rate of GDP trails the US by a notable margin. Overall economic metrics, however, point to stability in the near term, as unemployment has more than recovered post-pandemic and housing prices have trended positively over the last several years. Further, the county has detailed several large-scale developments already approved and in various stages of construction, expected to add roughly $500 million to taxable value in the coming years.

The county reported a very healthy $20.5 million operating surplus across all of its governmental funds in fiscal 2021, ending the year with an available fund balance of roughly 30% of revenue. When we exclude state pass-through revenues - where no reserve is held as all revenues are devoted to state programs - the county's available fund balance ratio improves to 48%, or about $172 million, well in-line with national Aaa-rated peers. The county expects another operating surplus for 2022, and expects that total governmental fund balance will reach approximately $190 million. While the county does report some spend down of fund balance for capital projects in 2023 and moderate deficits in out-years, management's approach to the budget has historically been very conservative; in 2021 the county's actual expenditure results showed a positive 10% variance to budget, in line with prior years' trends.

The county does have some exposure to business type activities that are subject to competitive pressures; namely it's Berks-Heim long term care facility. However, given strong financial performance of the county's governmental funds, and solid fund balance and liquidity for the enterprise itself, we believe the risk is manageable at this time.

Berks' leverage from debt and pensions (the county does not offer OPEB) is particularly low at just 69% of revenue as of fiscal 2021. The county does not have material debt plans in the near term, and in fact 91% of its debt will be repaid in the next seven years. We thus expect leverage to remain quite manageable. Berks guarantees debt for the Reading Area Community College as well as the Reading Regional Airport Authority, both of which are component units of the county. While we again recognize some risk from these enterprise operations, we believe these credit challenges are reasonable relative to the county's overall credit strengths. Guaranteed debt for both the college and airport authority is a combined $11 million, small-sized compared to Berks' overall leverage position.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOULT Aaa ratings reflects the county's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable based on our expectation of the county's continued strong financial position and near-term financial projections. The outlook also reflects expectation of a sound tax base, despite GDP growth that may continue to lag the nation, given sizeable already-approved developments and favorable unemployment and housing metrics post-pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain structurally balanced operations resulting in material draws on reserves

- Significant increase in leverage not coupled with increased revenue - Material erosion of tax base wealth and resident incomes

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the county's GOULT bonds is backed by the county's pledge of its full faith and credit and legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

Berks County is located in southeastern Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable). The county seat is Reading (Baa2 stable). The population is approximately 419,000.

