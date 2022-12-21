Moody's confirms Blucora's ratings (B1 corporate family and senior secured) with negative outlook

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed Blucora, Inc.'s ("Blucora") B1 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B1 senior secured bank credit facility rating. Moody's has also changed Blucora's outlook to negative from rating under review. The rating action follows Blucora's announcement[1] that it has closed the sale of its tax software business TaxAct to an affiliate of private equity firm Cinven for $720 million cash ($620 million after-tax). The surviving entity, consisting solely of Blucora's wealth management business, will be rebranded as Avantax. This rating action concludes Blucora's review for downgrade initiated on 2 November 2022.

Moody's has taken the following rating actions:

Issuer: Blucora, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed, currently at B1

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed, currently at B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Blucora, Inc.

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Blucora's ratings reflects Moody's assessment that its debt leverage, cash flow leverage and interest coverage ratios will be sustained at a level that supports its existing level of creditworthiness, even though the company's scale and profitability has been weakened by the disposition of a material business unit. Moody's said that Blucora's wealth management business has revenue streams and profit margins that are sufficiently durable to withstand plausible stress scenarios, and that its revenue and profitability have been bolstered by the more favorable interest rate environment in which the company now operates. Moody's said this business has exhibited solid organic growth and is undergoing a favorable shift in revenue mix towards recurring advisory asset fees, and it has strong advisor retention rates with more favorable payout ratios than many peers. Moody's also expects that Blucora's financial profile will benefit substantially from higher interest rates in 2023, and that the firm will aim to preserve these benefits so that its revenue will be sufficiently resilient even if interest rates decline.

Because of the sale and related provisions in Blucora's existing credit agreement, the company plans to imminently repay the balance of its existing B1-rated senior secured bank credit facility ($525 million as of 30 September 2022) in its entirety. Moody's said this rating would be withdrawn upon the debt's repayment. Blucora plans to raise funds from a new credit facility sometime in 2023 in an amount that may maintain its debt leverage at its existing level, although it is possible that a lower level of leverage may be maintained, at least in the short-term. After issuing the new facility, Blucora intends return up to $450 million capital to its shareholders in the form of a $250 million modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer in the first quarter of 2023 and, subsequently, an additional $200 million share repurchase program. However, the final amount and timing of share repurchases may vary considerably and would depend on the amount of new debt issued and other factors.

Moody's said Blucora's negative outlook reflects the level of uncertainty concerning how its financial and strategic policies may develop as it becomes attuned to being a monoline business. These uncertainties include developments in shareholder expectations and priorities, including with respect to the timing and magnitude of share repurchases and shareholder distributions, the shape of the company's longer-term capital structure, including its debt leverage tolerance, the company's appetite for significant debt-funded M&A transactions, and the extent to which corporate costs could be sustainably reduced following the TaxAct disposition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Blucora's ratings could be upgraded if the company engages in significant other business activities that provide meaningful revenue diversification. The ratings could also be upgraded if the firm were to meaningfully and demonstratably change its financial policy and operate at a significantly lower level of debt leverage.

Blucora's ratings could be downgraded should it fail to effectively preserve the revenue and profitability benefits from higher interest rates, it succumbs to more challenging competitive pressures, or if its corporate cost base does not appreciably reduce following the disposition. The ratings could also be downgraded should the firm's strategic or financial policies develop in a manner that has adverse implications for creditors. A significant deterioration in franchise value, via a security breach of client accounts, a sustained service outage, or a significant legal or compliance issue resulting in reputational damage, loss of customers and litigation costs could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

