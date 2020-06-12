Moody's confirms BorgWarner's ratings, senior unsecured at Baa1, negative outlook

Approximately $1.9 billion of debt obligations affected

New York, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed the senior unsecured rating of BorgWarner, Inc. ("BorgWarner"), at Baa1, and the short-term rating is affirmed at Prime-2. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 25, 2020.

The following rating actions were taken:

Rating Confirmed:

..Issuer: BorgWarner Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, at Baa1

Rating Affirmed

..Issuer: BorgWarner Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, at P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BorgWarner Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of BorgWarner's Baa1 ratings reflect Moody's belief that the company's metrics and credit profile will be solidly positioned by the second half of 2021 as global automotive production recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and BorgWarner has completed and mostly integrated its planned acquisition of Delphi Technologies PLC.

BorgWarner's maintains a strong competitive position as a supplier of automotive engine and drivetrain products and emissions controls, and the related parts, that support engine efficiency and reduced emissions. This competitive position is not expected to be impaired by low global automotive production volumes over the coming quarters. As such, BorgWarner's track record of outperforming global automotive industry production trends is expected to continue. Further, the company's strong backlog of products supporting vehicle electrification is expected to contribute to revenue growth in 2021. Moody's believes that BorgWarner will continue to be a prominent supplier of product even as the propulsion system shifts away from the internal combustion engine towards more electrified alternatives. This is because BorgWarner already has the products ready to be used and its long standing, prominent position with the automotive OEMs, and that the shift away from internal combustion engines will be over a very long time.

BorgWarner's debt/EBITDA at March 31, 2020 was 1.5x (as adjusted by Moody's) and LTM EBITA margin was 11.4%, positioning the company well before the onset of the recession. Cost savings actions and reduced capital investment spending are expected to help mitigate the impact of low industry production volumes as automotive manufacturers gradually restart their manufacturing operations after temporary closures.

Even with the sales disruption, Moody's expects full year free cash flow (cash from operations less CAPEX less dividends)in the $100 million range and with nominally negative free cash flow generation in the second quarter of 2020. BorgWarner's cash of $901 million at March 31, 2020 and availability of about $1.5 billion under the revolving credit facility are expected to support operating flexibility over coming quarters. BorgWarner also has suspended its share repurchase program to support operating flexibility.

Nonetheless, Debt/EBITDA leverage is expected to increase to over 2x in the coming quarters, then reduce to about 1.6x by December 31, 2021. This is before consideration for the planned acquisition of Delphi, expected to close sometime during the second half of 2020. Moody's had estimated that pro forma for the acquisition of Delphi for the last twelve months ended September, 30, 2019, BorgWarner's Debt/EBITDA was about 2.2x compared to an actual of 1.5x before the consideration of any synergies. This leverage differential is expected to remain consistent so Debt/EBITDA, pro forma for the added debt to fund purchase of the Delphi stock and refinance the Delphi debt, could be in the 2.7 to 2.8x range.

The Delphi acquisition will weigh on BorgWarner's leverage metrics. Yet, Moody's believes Delphi will add to the company's leadership in electrified propulsion systems with scale, technology, talent and system capabilities. BorgWarner also expects run-rate cost synergies of approximately $125 million by 2023, primarily by SG&A and procurement savings which are incremental to both companies' existing cost reduction plans. Moody's believes cost saving actions currently being taken by both BorgWarner and Delphi will help mitigate the coronavirus pandemic impact and could drive greater synergies.

BorgWarner has historically been successful at integrating leading technologies under-performing acquisitions while selling off non-core assets such as with the 2015 acquisition of Remy International, Inc. Further, with the passage of time, Moody's expects the run-off of Delphi's lower performing products in 2020 along with announced restructuring actions in late 2019 will support the recovery of BorgWarner's credit metrics.

The negative outlook incorporates the expectation of a gradual recovery of automotive industry conditions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the risk that this recovery could be interrupted from a second wave of increasing coronavirus infection rates. The negative outlook also incorporates the risk of achieving synergies from the planned acquisition of Delphi sufficient to offset additional debt leverage resulting from the transaction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if BorgWarner's credit metrics (prior to the acquisition of Delphi) are not expected to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels by year end 2021 due to continued weakness in automotive industry conditions. The rating could be downgraded if EBITA margins are expected to be maintained below 11% for an extended period of time, or EBITA/Interest coverage sustained below 7x. Debt/EBITDA expected to be sustained at above 2.0x.

The ratings could be upgraded should the company achieves EBITA margins consistently above 15% through strong organic business growth cost management and accretive acquisitions. A higher rating would incorporate managing shareholder returns and acquisition initiatives to ensure consistent free cash flow generation with Debt/EBITDA leverage consistently in the low 1x range, while maintaining a strong liquidity profile would be important considerations.

BorgWarner is well positioned to address the material environmental risks from increasing regulations on carbon emissions in the automotive industry. As automotive manufacturers seek to introduce more electrified powertrains, traditional ICEs will become smaller and need to be more efficient. BorgWarner's product offerings are addressing this risk through the development of engine components that support this trend.

BorgWarner maintains a balanced governance profile between its debt and equity holders. The company has a track record of positive free cash flow sufficient to invest in R&D and capital equipment to support its growth while balancing shareholder returns.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BorgWarner Inc. headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI, is a global tier-1 automotive supplier focused on engine and drivetrain products. The company operates manufacturing facilities serving customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and is an original equipment supplier to every major automotive OEM in the world. Net sales for the LTM period ending March 30, 2020 approximated $9.9 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Timothy L. Harrod

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

