Moody's confirms Cassa Centrale Raiffeisen's senior unsecured debt rating of Baa2, outlook developing

Baseline Credit Assessment of baa3 and issuer rating of Baa2 confirmed, all other ratings affirmed

Paris, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today confirmed the Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of Cassa Centrale Raiffeisen S.p.A. (Raiffeisen) as well as its baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.

Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 26 March 2020 following the rapid deteriorating operating environment due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy and the associated downside risks to the bank. ("Moody's takes actions on 15 Italian banks"; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420258).

Moody's also affirmed all other ratings and assessments.

The rating agency also changed the outlook on the long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to developing from ratings under review. The outlook on the long-term deposits ratings remains stable.

The full list of affected ratings is at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action on Raiffeisen's BCA confirms the bank's strong fundamentals and its capacity to cope with more difficult operating conditions. The confirmation of the bank's issuer and senior unsecure debt ratings and the affirmation of deposit ratings reflect the stability of the bank's funding structure, which maintains the loss-given-failure (LGF) on all instruments at current level. All ratings and assessments, other than the senior debt, are currently constrained by the rating on the Italian government.

Over the last few years the bank has continuously reduced its level of nonperforming loans, now at 3.2% of total loans, below the Italian average of 6.7%. Nevertheless, the bank has most of its loan book concentrated on the small and medium-sized sector, which makes it vulnerable to COVID-19 economic crisis all the more so since it encompasses material exposures to sectors as tourism, transportation, etc. Consequently, although the bank operates in one of the wealthiest regions in Italy, its creditworthiness could be materially affected as the COVID-crisis unfolds. Moreover, the bank holds a very large portfolio of Italian government securities, at 23% of total assets, reflecting the role of the bank as treasurer of the Raiffeisen network of cooperative banks.

The bank's tangible common equity/adjusted risk-weighted assets (RWA) also improved to 14.4% at end-2019 from 12.8% a year earlier and Moody's expects it to remain around this level. By contrast, the bank's profitability will be under pressure in the current challenging Italian operating environment in which Moody's expects a 9.7% real GDP contraction in 2020 followed by a partial 5.8% recovery in 2021 despite government and European Union supporting measures announced during the economic lockdown.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on Raiffeisen's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings was changed to developing from ratings under review. This action reflects opposing trends: on the one hand the negative pressure on the banks' fundamentals stemming from the current crisis and, on the other hand, a potential reduction in risk for senior liabilities should the bank be able to issue a larger volume of senior debt in 2020 and 2021, as it currently contemplates.

The long-term deposit ratings for Raiffeisen carry a stable outlook. This rating would not benefit from additional senior debt given the rating is capped at two notches above the rating on the government of Italy (Baa3 stable). Conversely, should the BCA be downgraded, this would not likely affect the deposit ratings given that they would reflect the full benefit of extremely low loss-given-failure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the Italy sovereign debt rating could result in upgrades to the Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment), Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) as well as deposit ratings. This is because all these ratings and assessments are currently constrained by the rating on the Italian government.

The senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings could also be upgraded if the bank were to issue a material amount of bail-in-able debt.

A downgrade of Raiffeisen's BCA and Adjusted BCA of baa3 would lead to a downgrade of issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings. The BCA could be downgraded if the COVID-19 crisis were to lead to a deterioration in the bank's asset risk profile. Raiffeisen's BCA could also be downgraded if the Institutional Protection Scheme (IPS) contemplated by the cooperative Raiffeisen network in Italy were to lead to a material net transfer of risk to Raiffeisen from affiliated entities.

A downgrade of the government bond rating of Italy would also lead to a downgrade of Raiffeisen's BCA and Adjusted BCA as well as issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings.

The issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings could also be downgraded following a material reduction in the stock of bail-in-able debt.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Cassa Centrale Raiffeisen S.p.A.

..Confirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, confirmed at Baa2, outlook changed to Developing from Rating under Review

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, confirmed at Baa2, outlook changed to Developing from Rating under Review

....Baseline Credit Assessment, confirmed at baa3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, confirmed at baa3

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Baa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable(m) from Rating under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

