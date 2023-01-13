Moody's confirms Charlotte, NC's Series 2021A COPs Aa1 rating; affirms Aa1 on Series 2013C & 2015B; outlook stable

New York, January 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Aa1 rating on the City of Charlotte's Refunding Certificates of Participation (Transit Projects), Series 2021A. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aa1 rating on the city's Certificates of Participation, Series 2013C and Refunding Certificates of Participation (Transit Projects/Phase II), Series 2015B. The city has approximately $5.3 billion in total debt outstanding. The city's outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on the COPs is one notch off of the city's Aaa issuer rating reflecting the risk of non-appropriation and the more essential pledged assets supporting transit operations (bus and rail maintenance facilities, several parking decks attached to transit facilities, among other properties). Debt service on the bonds is paid from a sales tax dedicated to transit, which has twice been supported by voters, though this revenue source is not legally pledged for repayment of the bonds. The strong voter support highlights transit services are a core operation of the city.

The confirmation of the Aa1 rating on the Series 2021A COPs reflects our updated view of the pledged assets and transit function as more essential under the new US Cities and Counties Methodology. While the methodology no longer provides uplift on the rating for the use of the transit sales tax to pay debt service since the revenues are not legally pledged to the COPs, the essentiality of the pledged assets supports the one notch distinction from the issuer rating.

Due to an administrative error, the 2013C and 2015B COPs were not placed under review in connection with the release of the new methodology and subsequently were incorrectly affirmed on November 17, 2022, while the parity 2021A COPs remained under review for possible downgrade.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the city's position as a regional economic center, which will continue to support tax base growth and a strong employment base. The outlook also reflects the city's stable financial position that benefits from formal policies, long-term planning and conservative budgeting.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the city's issuer rating

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the COPs is payable from installment payments made by the city, subject to annual appropriation, and by recourse to the financed assets for bus and rail maintenance facilities and several parking decks for the benefit of bondholders in the event of non-appropriation. While debt service is ultimately payable from any available city revenues, debt service on all outstanding transit COPs is made from a voter approved half-cent, dedicated public transportation sales and use tax.

PROFILE

Charlotte is the most populous city in North Carolina located in the southwestern portion of the state and serves as a major economic hub for the southeastern US region. The city's population was estimated at approximately 980,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/

386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

