Moody's confirms Chobani's CFR at B3, outlook stable

New York, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Chobani, LLC's (Chobani) Corporate Family Rating at B3, and its Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the B1 rating on the company's senior secured first lien bank credit facility, B1 rating on the senior secured notes, and Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes. The outlook is stable. This concludes the review for upgrade commenced on 22 July 2021 following Chobani's filing of a confidential registration statement for a proposed initial public offering (IPO).

The confirmation of Chobani's B3 CFR reflects the company's delayed IPO transaction given current challenging public equity market conditions. The company filed a registration statement for a planned IPO, which was made public on November 2021, and anticipated it would use net proceeds to repay debt. However, unfavorable public equity market conditions in 2022 has delayed the closing of the planned IPO. Governance considerations include that the company remains privately held with high ownership concentration, and the company's high leverage. Chobani will continue to monitor market conditions and anticipates it will update its IPO filing if market conditions improve.

The confirmation and ratings affirmation also reflects Chobani's high financial leverage and Moody's expectations that debt/EBITDA leverage will remain high over the next 12-18 months. The company reported strong year-over-year revenue growth of 17% in fiscal 2021 ending 25 December 2021, driven by strong product and cream sales supported by continued strong market share across its product categories. However, Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin contracted in fiscal 2021, pressured by logistics and commodity inflation that was partially offset by pricing actions during the fourth quarter period. As a result, Chobani's leverage is high with debt/EBITDA at 7.5x at end of fiscal 2021. In addition, the company reported negative free cash flows in fiscal 2021, constrained by high capital expenditures to fund production capacity expansion. Moody's believes the reinvestment enhances earnings potential and expects Chobani's revenue and EBITDA growth in fiscal 2022 will also benefit from recent price increases that the company anticipates will help offset cost inflation, and continued share gains. However, Moody's also expects the EBITDA margin will continue to be pressured by cost inflation particularly in milk and transportation, and free cash flows will continued to be constrained by elevated capital expenditures in 2022. As a result, Moody's projects Chobani's debt/EBITDA leverage to remain above 7.0x over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Chobani, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B3-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Chobani, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Chobani, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Chobani's B3 CFR broadly reflects its high financial leverage, significant exposure to dairy price volatility, and high concentration in the U.S. Greek yogurt category, which pre-coronavirus suffered sales volume declines from 2015 to 2019 and increasing competition. The ratings reflect high execution risk associated with Chobani's high-paced innovation strategy, which is a key component of its plan for driving sales and earnings growth, margin expansion and financial deleveraging. Chobani has high governance risks, reflecting concentrated control by the founder who also holds key senior executive roles including the CEO and chairman positions. Chobani's credit profile is supported by a good EBITDA margin, good innovation, and the strong asset value of the Chobani brand that holds a leading position in the $4 billion U.S. Greek yogurt category. The company's adequate liquidity reflects Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow over the next 12 months, constrained by continued high growth capital expenditures and a high interest burden. Liquidity is supported by Chobani's undrawn $150 million revolver due 2024 and access to an undrawn $75 million trade facility as of the end of fiscal 2021, which provide financial flexibility to fund investments over the next 12 months.

Chobani is moderately exposed to environmental risks such as water and land use, as well as energy and emissions impacts related to milk production and other plant-based milk ingredients. Changes to farming and environmental laws could increase input costs. However, cost increases can typically be passed on to the consumer. The company is also moderately exposed to waste and pollution risks related to the use of single-serve packaging. However, Chobani reports that 50% of its product packaging is recyclable, compostable, biodegradable or made with recycled content.

Social considerations include that Chobani is moderately exposed to responsible production risks related to the sourcing and handling of milk and other food ingredients and the inherent exposure to product recalls. Social considerations also include the consumer trend towards health and wellness and that Chobani focuses on simple/natural food products.

Chobani has highly negative governance risks primarily related to the risks associated with the company's financial strategy that includes operating with high leverage. The company is also highly exposed to board structure and policies risks related to its high ownership concentration because the founder, who is also CEO, chairman and 80% owner of the company, maintains executive and operational control of Chobani and the majority of its board seats. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) purchased its 20% equity stake in 2018 from a private equity investor. Governance considerations of the potential future IPO are likely positive and include the broader ownership post-IPO, the anticipated lower financial leverage, and the company's financial policies following the IPO.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Chobani will maintain leverage in the low-to-mid 7x over the next 12-18 months, as revenue and EBITDA growth benefit from continued strong market share and price increases. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain at least adequate liquidity over the next 12 months, supported by Moody's expectations that the company will have good availability on its $150 million revolver.

The ratings could be upgraded if Chobani sustainably grows earnings supported by consistent revenue and EBITDA margin expansion, sustains debt/EBITDA below 7.0x and generates consistent positive free cash flows.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating results deteriorate highlighted by revenue declines or significant EBITDA margin deterioration, if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 8.0x, or if free cash flows remain negative past the capacity expansion investment period. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reasons, including high reliance on the revolver facility.

Chobani, LLC, based in New Berlin, New York, is a leading manufacturer of Greek and traditional yogurt, as well as other dairy and non-dairy milk products sold under the "Chobani" master brand. Chobani's annual revenue is approximately $1.6 billion. The company is 80% owned by CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya and 20% owned by Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

