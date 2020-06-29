Moody's confirms Cineworld's B3 CFR; outlook is negative

London, 29 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed Crown UK Holdco Limited's ("Cineworld"
or "the group") corporate family rating (CFR) of B3 and the
probability of default rating (PDR) of B3-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has confirmed at B3, the ratings of the outstanding
USD3,314 million and the outstanding EUR192 million Senior Secured
Term Loan B borrowed by Crown Finance US, Inc. and the USD573.3
million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility borrowed by Crown UK
Holdco Limited.
Moody's decision to confirm Cineworld's ratings at B3 reflects
the company's improved liquidity profile resulting from the (1) USD110.8
million of additional liquidity through an increase in its revolving credit
facility (due 2023) secured in May 2020 and (2) the new USD250 million
secured debt facility (due 2023) from private institutional investors
secured on 22 June 2020. In addition, the company has sought
a credit committee approval to apply for an additional USD45 million through
the CLBILS loan scheme in the UK and is in the process of accessing a
further USD25 million through the US government CARES Act.
The rating agency recognizes that Cineworld's lenders agreed to
waive the leverage covenant in respect of its credit facility for the
June 2020 testing date and has increased its leverage covenant to 9.0x
Net Debt/ EBITDA for the December 2020 testing date (from 5.0x
previously).
"In addition to improving its liquidity provision, Cineworld
has also taken a number of cost saving actions to protect profitability
and has recently cancelled the acquisition of Cineplex which will provide
relief to its already weak credit metrics expected for 2020. However,
uncertainty remains over potential litigation while the two parties blame
each other over the failure of the deal and are potentially seeking damages"
says Gunjan Dixit, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior
Credit Officer and lead analyst for Cineworld.
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade on the ratings initiated
on 24 March 2020.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
In 2020, Moody's expects the company's gross leverage
(Moody's adjusted) to spike towards 9.0x (compared to 5.5x
at the end of 2019) driven by the temporary closure of theatres over the
past few months and Moody's expectation of reduced attendance,
even after theatres re-open. While Cineworld is aiming to
gradually open its theatres in the next couple of months , there
is currently high degree of uncertainty in Moody's opinion.
The rating agency has noted the recent postponement of the key films releases
-- Tenet and Mulan that have been pushed to August from July.
Moody's positively recognizes the company's efforts to bring
down its costs during the closure period. The company suspended
the payment of its 2019 fourth quarter dividend and upcoming 2020 quarterly
dividends, deferred some executive salaries and bonuses and has
also negotiated the deferment of some rental payments to its landlords.
The rating agency notes the improvement in Cineworld's liquidity
position following the recent actions taken. The company had ended
2019 with cash and cash equivalents of USD140.6 million and has
had to increasingly rely on its revolving credit facility (RCF) during
the closure period. At the end of May, the company upsized
its RCF by USD110.8 million to USD573.3 million (maturing
in February 2023) and has recently secured a new USD250 million secured
debt facility through a group of institutional investors. Cineworld
estimates that this additional liquidity should be sufficient in the unlikely
event that cinema's are closed until the end of the year.
The RCF has a springing covenant, tested semi-annually once
utilization exceeds 35%. Cineworld secured a waiver for
its June 2020 covenant test and amended the December 2020 covenant test.
The amended covenant is a maximum total net leverage of 9.0x in
December 2020 from 5.0x initially, stepping down to 5.5x
in June 2021.
Moody's additionally recognizes that the Regal dissenting shareholder
legal case may result in an additional cash payment of USD202 million
for Cineworld. While the court proceedings are continuing and have
faced delays in the past, it remains unclear if the case will conclude
in 2020. Moody's already includes this liability in its calculation
of the company's leverage.
On 12 June 2020, Cineworld announced the termination of the acquisition
of Cineplex (Canada's leading cinema chain) as the company become
aware of certain breaches of the arrangement agreement by Cineplex.
This USD2.3 billion 100% debt funded acquisition was announced
in December 2019. While the cancellation of the acquisition is
strategically negative for Cineworld, it provides relief for the
company's credit metrics and liquidity requirements at a time of
market stress.
The B3 ratings on the senior term loans and the RCF are in line with Cineworld's
CFR, reflecting the fact that they account for most of the debt
in the structure and are guaranteed by subsidiaries in the restricted
group which accounted for the approximately 88% of 2019 revenues
and EBITDA. The 50% family recovery rate is our standard
assumption for covenant-loose loan transactions. Consequently,
the B3-PD probability of default rating is also in line with the
CFR.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
are creating an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors,
regions and markets. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact on Cineworld of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
Negative outlook on the ratings reflects the uncertainty around attendance
levels for theatres even after service resumption in July 2020 and the
risk of any subsequent lockdown measures.
Stabilisation of the outlook would require (1) cinemas to reopen and function
normally from July 2020 (2) attendance to cinema theatres to see a material
improvement particularly on the back of a strong film slate in 2021;
and (3) a recovery in company's credit metrics together with a comfortable
liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure may arise if (1) Cineworld's operating profitability improves
steadily in 2021, (2) its Moody's adjusted gross leverage
improves to below 6.5x on a sustained basis largely driven by EBITDA
growth or debt reduction and (3) Cineworld delivers positive and improved
free cash flow.
Downward pressure may arise should there be (1) an indication of further
closures of cinemas in H2 2020 or beyond (2) limited prospects of recovery
of the company's operating performance in 2021; or (3) the
company's gross debt/ EBITDA remaining above 7.5x for a sustained
period or the company's free cash flow turns materially negative
on a sustained basis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Crown UK Holdco Limited
....Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B3 previously placed on review for downgrade
....Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed
at B3-PD previously placed on review for downgrade
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at B3 previously placed on review for downgrade
..Issuer: 1232743 B.C. Ltd.
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at B3 previously placed on review for downgrade
..Issuer: Crown Finance US, Inc.
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at B3 previously placed on review for downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: 1232743 B.C. Ltd.
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Crown Finance US, Inc.
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Crown UK Holdco Limited
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Rating Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Cineworld Group plc was founded in 1995 and listed its shares on the London
Stock Exchange in May 2007. The Company has grown through expansion
and by acquisition to become one of the leading cinema groups in Europe.
Cineworld currently operates 9,518 screens across 790 sites in the
US, UK and Ireland, Poland, the Czech Republic,
Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Israel.
The largest shareholder in Cineworld is Global City Holdings B.V.,
a Greidinger Family holding vehicle, which holds approximately 20%
of the quoted equity. During 2019, the company generated
revenues of USD4.3 billion and a reported 'adjusted'
EBITDA of around USD1.0 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gunjan Dixit
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Peter Firth
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454