Rating Action:

Moody's confirms City of Conroe, TX's Aa1 issuer and GOLT ratings, assigns Aa1 to GOLT bonds Ser. 2022 B&C, and takes other rating actions

04 Nov 2022

New York, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the City of Conroe, TX's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings at Aa1 and assigned Aa1 ratings to the city's $76.6 million Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022B and $49.2 million Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022C. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural feature. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 revenue rating of Conroe (City of) TX Water and Sewer Enterprise and confirmed the Conroe Industrial Development Corporation, TX's senior and subordinate lien special tax ratings at Aa3 and A2, respectively. The outlook on the City of Conroe and Conroe Industrial Development Corporation has been revised to stable from ratings under review. Moody's also assigned a stable outlook to the Conroe (City of) TX Water and Sewer Enterprise.

This action concludes a review for possible downgrade of the issuer, GOLT, and special tax ratings initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology.

Post-sale, the city will have about $491 million in general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds, $43 million in utility revenue bonds, and $139 million in special tax obligations outstanding.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907915553 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of the Aa1 issuer rating reflects the city's very strong economic growth in recent years coupled with maintenance of strong operating liquidity and reserves that is likely to continue. Conroe's proximity to employment opportunities throughout the Houston MSA as well as its own developing employment base has driven strong full value per capita gains and improved resident income, though the metric still lags the rating category. The positive gains associated with strong economic growth are counterbalanced by a high long-term liabilities ratio, resulting from growth-driven debt issuance. The liability also reflects underfunding of the single-employer firefighter plan, which constitutes roughly one-third of the city's adjusted net pension liability.

The Aa1 rating on the city's GOLT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating, reflecting the city's ample taxing headroom (658%) which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.

The affirmation of the Aa3 rating on the city's utility revenue bonds reflects strong asset condition resulting from recent material system investment, ample liquidity, and strong capital planning. These attributes are somewhat muted by the utility's weaker debt service coverage and elevated debt to operating revenue.

The confirmation of the Aa3 rating on Conroe Industrial Development Corp.'s (IDC) senior lien sales tax revenue bonds reflects an expanding economy and improving collections, the broad nature of pledged sales tax revenue and satisfactory debt service coverage. The rating also considers the legal covenants, a cash funded debt service reserve, and the requirement that excess accumulated cash may be used only for the IDC's purposes.

The confirmation of the A2 rating on the IDC's Series 2021C bonds is based on a complicated funding arrangement and the absence of a dedicated pledge of sales taxes. The sales taxes are not pledged toward repayment of the Series 2021C bonds until the revenue is deposited into the contract revenue coverage account with the Conroe Local Government Corporation, a weakness for bondholders. Additionally, the IDC has the ability to issue additional senior lien sales tax revenue bonds, thus potentially diluting revenues available for the repayment of Series 2021C bondholders. The rating also incorporates otherwise adequate legal protections for bondholders, including a debt service reserve requirement equal to maximum annual debt service and an additional bonds test equal to coverage of 1.25 times debt service; the contract revenue is not included in these calculations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood of continued economic expansion, which will drive property and sales tax revenue growth that will support strong operating reserves and liquidity, despite the expected impact rising interest rates could have on residential demand. The outlook also considers the city's modest additional debt issuance planned over the next several years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant moderation of the city's long-term liabilities

-Material improvement of full value per capita and resident income levels

-Significant improvement in debt service coverage (utility revenue)

-Continued economic expansion resulting in material increase of pledged revenue and significantly improved coverage (special tax)

-Successful completion of the convention center hotel project and demonstrated trend of higher than sum sufficient coverage from the contract revenues (special tax)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant further leveraging of operating revenue

-Erosion of operating reserves and liquidity

-Economic contraction resulting in material weakening of full value per capita or resident income

-Economic contraction resulting in material weakening of pledged revenue and coverage (utility revenue and special tax)

-Significant further leveraging of IDC revenue that dilutes revenue available for repayment of Series 2021C contract revenue bonds (special tax)

-Delays in construction of the convention center hotel project, which could increase costs and/or require financial support from the city's general fund or other operating funds (special tax)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation bonds and certificates are secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property within the limits prescribed by law. The certificates are additionally secured by a lien on surplus revenues, not to exceed $1,000 on the city's utility system.

The city's utility revenue bonds are payable from a first lien on and pledge of the net revenues of the city's waterworks and sanitary sewer system.

The outstanding senior lien sales tax revenue bonds are special obligations of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) payable solely from a first lien on the pledged revenues collected and received by the Corporation, which is primarily derived from the IDC's imposition of a 1/2 of 1% citywide sales and use tax.

The subordinate third-lien contract revenue bonds (Series 2021C) are limited obligations of the Conroe Local Government Corporation payable from the Trust Estate in accordance with the Indenture, subordinate to the First and Second-Lien Hotel Revenue bonds issued concurrently. The Series 2021C bonds are further secured by an irrevocable pledge of contract revenue held by the LGC in the contract revenue coverage account. If, on the second business day prior to a debt service payment date, there are not sufficient moneys in the third-lien bond debt service fund, after making transfers from the revenue fund, to satisfy the amount the required to be on deposit, contract revenue shall be transferred to by the LGC to the Trustee for deposit into the contract revenue fund. The amount of the transfer, together with the amount then available in the third-lien bond debt service fund, will be equal to 100% of maximum annual debt service on the outstanding Series 2021 third-lien bonds, less any amount on deposit in the revenue coverage account.

The IDC's payment obligations are subordinate to the lien on and pledge of IDC sales tax revenue securing the payment of the IDC's outstanding sales tax revenue bonds; the senior lien is an open lien in which additional bonds directly secured by the IDC's sales tax revenue could dilute the IDC's ability to provide the semiannual cash contribution.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022B bonds will provide for various capital projects throughout the city including streets, alleys, bridges, sidewalks, traffic signals and signal systems, a new fire station, a police station parking lot, parks and recreation improvements, drainage system improvements, and improvements to other city facilities.

Proceeds of the Series 2022C bonds will provide for constructing, improving, and equipping the city's water and sanitary sewer and drainage system.

PROFILE

The City of Conroe, TX, the county seat of Montgomery County (Aaa stable), is in southeast Texas (Aaa stable) and is about 35 miles north of Houston (Aa3 stable). The city has a population of more than 96,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.  Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907915553 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

-Rating Solicitation

-Issuer Participation

-Participation: Access to Management

-Participation: Access to Internal Documents

-Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kenneth Surgenor
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
Plaza Of The Americas
600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165
Dallas 75201
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Heather Guss
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

