Moody's confirms City of Corcoran, MN's GOs at Aa3 and assigns Aa3 issuer rating

New York, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 issuer rating to the City of Corcoran, MN. Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the rating on the city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt at Aa3. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city had about $12.2 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating incorporates the city's wealthy resident income profile, strong reserves, and anticipated increase in leverage and fixed-cost ratios. The city is currently experiencing substantial residential growth which is driving management's plans to make major infrastructure investments. The city plans to issue debt later this year to expand its water and sewer capacity in its northeast region by constructing a water tower and treatment plant. If development continues at its current pace, the city's revenue base will increase and somewhat moderate the impact of the debt issuances. Conversely, if the development activity slows materially, the city's leverage and fixed costs ratios could become very elevated.

Adjusted resident income levels are a significant strength at 208% of the US median. Full value per capita also far exceeds medians at $242,827. While regional economic growth has lagged the nation over the past five years, the city shows strong developmental trends. Residential permitting tripled from 2018-2021 to over 1,200 annually from roughly 400 permits.

The city's currently low leverage ratio of 184% of revenue will at least double following its upcoming debt issuances. The city anticipates issuing roughly $26 million in general obligation debt in March 2023 comprised of $4.5 million to finance road improvements with debt service paid from property taxes and $21.6 million to finance the expansion of the water and sewer lines. The city is planning to pay debt service on the latter portion from development fees charged for access to the new infrastructure. If those fees are insufficient, the city can increase water rates or property taxes to make up the balance. The city has strong revenue-raising flexibility with the ability to levy property taxes without limitation as to rate or amount. If development stalls, the city would need to absorb increased debt service costs through some combination of increases tax rates, water rates or other budgetary adjustments.

The city's available fund balance ratio is robust at nearly 80% of revenues and its liquidity ratio was over 100%, as of fiscal 2021. Although audited financial statements are not yet available, we anticipate the city's financial position to improve further based on management reports. The fiscal 2023 budget includes balanced operations with no material change in the general fund or other major funds. The city generated roughly half of revenues from property taxes, with the balance primarily split between charges for services, and contributions from private developers for capital projects. Corcoran is still in the early stages of litigation with Housing First Minnesota. A suit filed on behalf of Housing First alleges that the city has collected building permit fees that are higher than the actual cost of service provision. It is too early for the city to estimate the financial impact of an unfavorable decision. However, Moody's believes the city's robust liquidity position provides it with considerable cushion should there be an adverse ruling.

The Aa3 GOULT rating is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating based on the city's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Robust tax base and revenue growth that moderates the impact of upcoming debt issuances on the leverage ratio

- Demonstrated ability to maintain a strong financial position as debt service increases due to capital investments and pending litigation is resolved

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Larger than anticipated increase in the leverage or fixed cost ratios that could result if there is stagnation and/or decrease in economic growth and development

- Substantial decline in fund balance or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Outstanding GOULT bonds are backed by the city's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. GOULT bonds are additionally secured by statute.

PROFILE

The City of Corcoran is in the northwestern portion of Twin Cities metropolitan area. The city encompasses approximately 36 square miles and has around 6,100 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

