Moody's confirms City of Cornelia's (GA) A3 GOLT and issuer ratings

New York, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the City of Cornelia, GA's A3 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the A3 rating on the Revenue Bonds (City of Cornelia Project), Series 2019, which were issued by the Urban Redevelopment Agency of the City of Cornelia (Georgia) and backed by the city's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) pledge. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city had about $38.1 million in outstanding debt as of December 31st, 2021. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating on the city's GOLT revenue bonds is placed at the same level as the issuer rating to reflect the city's full faith and credit pledge to make debt service payments, pursuant to an Agreement of Sale with the issuer. The bonds are backed solely by payments made by the city, and the city has agreed to levy an annual ad valorem tax on all taxable property located within the corporate limits of the city up to its 20 mill limit.

The A3 issuer rating reflects the city's strong available fund balance and liquidity metrics, which are important mitigants to acute revenue concentration. Two private sector companies (a poultry processer and a surgical supply manufacturer) account for 40% to 50% of the city's total annual revenues. While both of these companies are either stable or actively investing in their local operations, such acute concentration necessitates the city's historical maintenance of very healthy reserve levels (typically above 80% of revenue). City officials report reserves will likely fall modestly through fiscal 2023 due to planned capital outlays, but remain at exceptionally strong levels (likely above 60% of revenues). Notably, the city's water and sewer enterprise accounts for nearly half of the city's total annual revenue. Customer concentration notwithstanding, the utility's operations and liquidity are both strong and benefit from unlimited rate setting authority. The city's general fund also maintains sound reserves, and its largest source of revenue (property taxes) has ample headroom under its 20 mill limit.

The city's long-term liabilities ratio will likely grow in the coming years due to anticipated borrowing associated with construction of a new wastewater treatment plant. While the city is proactively increasing water and sewer rates to accommodate the new borrowing, the long-term liabilities ratio and fixed costs ratio will likely weaken compared to comparably rated peers. While the city does offer a defined benefit retirement plan to eligible employees, pension liabilities are not a material driver of leverage. The city does not offer OPEBs. Despite being highly concentrated, the city's economic profile is benefiting from steady population, income, and tax base growth. Trends that are helping drive city revenue and contribute to new residential development.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to cities with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Expansion and diversification of the city's revenue base

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained trend of imbalanced operations that materially erode reserves - Material growth in long-term liabilities ratio beyond those related to the current borrowing estimates associated with construction of a new wastewater treatment plant

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds, issued by the Urban Redevelopment Agency of the City of Cornelia, are payable solely from installment payments made by the city to the issuer pursuant to an Agreement of Sale. The city's obligation to make payments is a general obligation of the city to which its full faith, credit and taxing power are pledged.

PROFILE

The City of Cornelia is located in Habersham County in northeastern Georgia (Aaa stable), approximately 77 miles from Atlanta (Aa1 stable). The city operates under an elected mayor-commission form of government and provides public services such as safety, economic development and recreation, among many others. As of 2020, the city's population was 4,510.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Francis Mamo

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

