Moody's confirms City of Dyersville (IA)'s GO rating & assigns A1 issuer rating

New York, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the A1 rating on the city of Dyersville, IA's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Concurrently Moody's has assigned the city a A1 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has approximately $11 million of GOULT debt outstanding. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects an expectation that the city's reserves will substantially increase in fiscal 2022 as bond proceeds reimbursed the city for capital projects that had initially been cash financed. It also incorporates the city's healthy economic base, moderate leverage and fixed costs, and solid financial position. The city's economic growth rate is slightly slower than the nation but will likely continue to exhibit stability due to its proximity to the Dubuque metro area and mixture of commercial and industrial industries. The city's full value per capita and adjusted household income is stronger than peers for the rating category.

In fiscal 2021 (year end June 30, 2021), audited financial statements reflect a negative available fund balance across governmental funds and a negative unrestricted net position in business type activities.In 2021 the city elected to cash fund capital projects and equipment purchases prior to issuing debt, which resulted in negative fund balances in the capital project and sewer funds. These funds were paid back with bond proceeds in fiscal 2022. Going forward the city does not plan to cash fund projects prior to issuing debt. When adjusting for these reimbursements from bonds proceeds, and other fund specific considerations related to restricted funds, the city's adjusted available fund balance is nearly 20% of revenues compared with a reported deficit position. While fund balance was negative on reported basis, liquidity was strong at 37% of revenues at the close of fiscal 2021. Unaudited financial results for fiscal 2022 indicate that the city will end balanced across governmental and business funds. The fiscal 2023 budget is also balanced, and management reports revenues and expenditures are tracking to budget. The city received over $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act Fund (ARPA) that the city plans to spend primarily on capital investments.

The city's leverage was a moderate 248% of revenue at the close of fiscal 2021 and will well under 300% incorporating recent issuances. Additional borrowing plans are manageable, with the majority of the city's large projects being paid for from grants and non-profit agencies. Adjusted fixed costs are moderate at well under 20% of revenues.

The A1 rating on the GOULT bonds is at the same level as the city's issuer rating because the city has pledged its full faith, credit and taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds have a dedicated ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the city without limitation as to rate or amount.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to cities with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained increase in reserves

- Moderation of leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure of deficit fund balance positions to be eliminated as anticipated

- Large increase in leverage and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are backed by the city's full faith, credit and taxing power. The bond resolution calls for filing with the county auditor a resolution for the imposition of an annual dedicated ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the city without limitation as to rate or amount for payment of the bonds. However, the city may apply other funds for payment of principal and interest on the bonds, and the amount of property taxes levied will be reduced by the amount appropriated from those alternative sources. A majority of the city's GOULT bonds are paid from alternative revenue sources including tax increment, utility and road use receipts.

PROFILE

Dyersville is located in northeastern Iowa (Aaa stable) in Dubuque (Aa2) and Delaware Counties. The city provides public safety (police and fire), public works, recreation, water (distribution and treatment), sewer (collection and treatment), solid waste and general governmental services to approximately 4,100 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer Bernhardt

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Levett

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

