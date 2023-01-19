Moody's confirms City of Foley, MN's GOs at A2 and assigns A2 issuer rating

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the City of Foley, MN's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings at A2. Moody's has also assigned an A2 issuer rating to the city. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has roughly $5 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects the city's very strong liquidity and available fund balance against its small scale of operations. The city also benefits from its solid resident income and full value per capita ratios, favorably located in the St. Cloud metro area. The A2 rating also incorporates the city's material capital plans, which has increased leverage significantly in fiscal 2022 and in turn will raise fixed costs to very high levels.

The city is expected to maintain a strong financial position. Preliminary fiscal 2022 estimates reflect a decrease in the sewer fund balance as it took on debt and spent down cash for a large sewer expansion project in the current fiscal year. In addition, management expects no significant change in general fund balance for fiscal 2022. Available fund balance and liquidity ratios were over 200% at the end of 2021. Utilities are strong financially and expected to remain so. Rates are reviewed annually, with the sewer and water rates recently increased by roughly 50% and 5%, respectively. Despite the strong financial metrics, the city's overall credit profile is constrained by its nominally limited scale of operations as well as the outsized leverage.

The A2 rating also reflects resident incomes around the national median and a small but stable population on in the St. Cloud metro area. Residential housing growth is limited by the capacity of the sewer system, with a potential for growth in the medium term as the expansion is completed.

The city's overall leverage as of fiscal year end 2021 was modest, around 200% of operating revenue, but will grow substantially due to borrowing for the sewer expansion in fiscal 2022. The city was awarded a roughly $20 million clean water fund loan (CWFL) from the state to fund the project. Currently, Foley has drawn just under $8 million on the CWFL. Despite a significant 50% increase in sewer rates, the long-term liabilities ratio will increase to roughly 700% of operating revenue once the CWLF has been fully drawn upon, which is very elevated in comparison to peers. Management expects to receive an additional $7 million grant for the project, however the timing of receipt is currently unknown. Grant proceeds will be used to either pay down the CWFL balance or reduce the need for future draws, depending on when the funds are received. Based on the current amount of CWFL outstanding, the city-wide fixed cost ratio is poised to increase to over 25% of annual operating revenues, further highlighting the city's substantial leverage.

The A2 GOULT rating is equivalent to the A2 issuer rating because of the city's full faith and credit pledge and authorization to levy a dedicated property tax that is unlimited as to rate or amount.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved economic growth that drives diversification and expansion of the economic base

- Significant moderation of long-term liabilities ratio and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained deterioration of reserves or liquidity

- Material increase in long-term liabilities ratio and fixed costs above expected increase from wastewater project

LEGAL SECURITY

Outstanding GOULT bonds are backed by the city's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. GOULT bonds are additionally secured by statute.

PROFILE

The City of Foley, the county seat of Benton County, is located in central Minnesota,approximately 55 miles northwest of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area with a population of roughly 2,600. The city provides general governmental services such as public safety and public works, along with several business-type activities that include water and sewer services.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ryan McGinnis

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John Nichols

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

