Moody's confirms City of Kyiv's and City of Kharkiv's Caa3 ratings with negative outlooks, concluding review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today confirmed the City of Kyiv and City of Kharkiv's foreign and domestic currency long-term issuer ratings at Caa3. Moody's also changed the outlooks to negative from ratings under review. Both cities' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) are confirmed at caa3. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on 1 March 2022.

The rating action follows Moody's decision to downgrade the Ukrainian government's rating to Caa3 from Caa2, with negative outlook, on 20 May 2022. For full details, please refer to the sovereign press release at: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_465236.

The confirmation of the two cities' ratings at Caa3 reflects Moody's assessment of the widespread physical, economic and social impacts of the protracted military conflict with Russia. The confirmation reflects Moody's expectation of extensive physical damage to infrastructure, the tragic loss of life and displacement of a significant proportion of its population in combination with a significant and prolonged loss in economic activity including lower employment, a reduction in key tax revenue sources as well as rising spending pressure for both cities. Russia's invasion has upended the normal functioning of the two local administrations with consequent impacts on their ability to govern effectively.

The negative outlook reflects the high degree of downside risks of the social and economic damage that the two cities will incur. Moody's cannot exclude more severe implications around the ability to meet debt obligations or potential debt restructuring in the future of the two cities. At the Caa3 rating level, Moody's expects a recovery in the event of default typically in the order of 65-80%. More severe losses for creditors, would be typically consistent with a rating below Caa3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CONFIRMING THE CITIES' Caa3 RATINGS

The military conflict in Ukraine implies high credit risks for Kyiv and Kharkiv. The most relevant direct effects include physical damage to real estate and infrastructure, casualties, displacement of its population, loss in economic activity and employment. In addition to contraction of tax revenue, the cities are faced with 1) rising infrastructure spending pressure, sharply limiting their financial flexibility and a 2) severe reduction of the normal functioning of the key public functions with consequent repercussions in their governance and management effectiveness. While it is difficult to assess the long-term impact of the military conflict, the two cities are facing unprecedented challenges to mitigate the social and the economic disruption over the next months.

Against this backdrop, the City of Kyiv entered this crisis with a relatively wealthy and diversified economy, strong financial fundamentals and low debt levels at an estimated 17% of operating revenues in 2021, all of which provides some shock absorption capacity. 2022 debt service appears moderate and achievable, in face of the city's liquidity buffers.

Similarly, the City of Kharkiv benefited from a relatively developed economy, solid financials and a moderate debt burden at an estimated 45% of operating revenue in 2021. A historically conservative approach to budget spending allowed the city to maintain its budget position close to balance over the last four years.

Both cities are largely exposed to systemic risk from the Ukraine sovereign, which has further increased, given their close operational and financial linkages. Specifically, Kyiv and Kharkiv are highly reliant on tax and intergovernmental revenues from the sovereign which may reduce given pressure on national budgets and the need to reprioritise resources. They are also exposed to tighter financing conditions, including reduced market access and refinancing risks.

The Caa3 ratings also incorporate a low level of extraordinary support from the Ukrainian Government for both the City of Kyiv and the City of Kharkiv.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on Kyiv and Kharkiv reflects the risks associated with a longer and protracted military conflict with severe economic and fiscal damage for the two cities. Moody's expects ongoing credit-negative effects from tax shortfalls caused by losses in the economic activity and displacement of population, in combination with additional costs to mitigate social and economic needs. Moody's expects that the city will face more difficult financial conditions including potential lack of market access and debt restructuring. Once the conflicts ends, the cities will have a high need to finance reconstruction efforts, putting financial and liquidity profiles, as well as debt service capacity under pressure.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

KYIV

The City of Kyiv's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental risk, highly negative exposure to social risks, along with very highly negative governance risk. These exposures are not sufficiently mitigated by financial resilience and federal government support.

The E issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), reflecting neutral-to-low exposure to carbon transition risks and moderately negative risks for the remaining environmental risk factors.

The highly negative S issuer profile score (S-4) reflects highly negative risk for demographics as well as labor and income mainly reflecting the economic damages resulting from the current military conflict and related displacement of population. Moreover, health and safety conditions have significantly weakened and access to basic services will remain disrupted. Moody's also assess moderately negative risks for education and housing.

The very highly negative issuer profile score (G-5) reflects a significantly impaired institutional structure which, as a result of the military conflict, will heavily impact intergovernmental relationships, weaken management capacity and effectiveness including budget management.

KHARKIV

The City of Kharkiv's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting highly negative exposure to environmental risk, highly negative exposure to social risk, along with very highly negative governance risk. These exposures are not sufficiently mitigated by financial resilience and central government support.

The E issuer profile score is highly negative (E-4), reflecting highly negative risks exposure to physical climate risk including elevated heat stress and significant pressure on municipal water systems.

The highly negative S issuer profile score (S-4) reflects primarily the highly negative risk for demographics as well as labor and income, mainly reflecting the economic damages resulting from the current military conflict and the related displacement of population. Moreover health and safety conditions have significantly weakened and access to basic services will remain disrupted. Moody's also assess moderately negative risks for education and housing.

The very highly negative issuer profile score (G-5) reflects a significantly impaired institutional structure which, as a result of the military conflict, will heavily impact intergovernmental relationships, weaken management capacity and effectiveness including budget management.

The sovereign action on Ukraine published on Friday 20 May 2022 required the publication of these credit rating actions on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on www.moodys.com.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for City of Kyiv and City of Kharkiv. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Ukraine, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 13,196 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

GDP growth (% change): -3.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.6% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 3.4% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 80.2%

Economic resiliency: b3

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 20 May 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Kharkiv, City of and Kyiv, City of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuers' economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuers' institutions and governance strength, have materially decreased. The issuers' fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, have materially decreased. The systemic risk in which the issuers operate has materially increased.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the two cities' ratings is remote given the negative outlook.

Conversely, downward pressure could be exerted on the ratings in case of increased likelihood of defaults and severe losses for creditors, following prolonged economic and social crises and strained liquidity situation.

