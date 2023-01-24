Moody's confirms City of Portland, OR's GOULT and FF&C, assigns Aaa issuer rating, upgrades certain Prosper Portland bonds to Aaa; outlook stable

New York, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Aaa rating on the City of Portland, OR's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and full faith and credit (FF&C) bonds and the Aa2 on its moral obligation bonds. Moody's also upgraded the Prosper Portland Downtown Waterfront and Convention Center bonds to Aaa from Aa1 and assigned a Aaa issuer rating to the city. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city's growing economy, anchored by an array of medical, higher education and global corporate institutions. The regional economy has positive long-term momentum and five-year GDP growth has strongly outpaced the nation. The city's downtown core, however, continues to face headwinds because return to office remains sluggish, similar to other cities with substantial high-tech office workers. Resident incomes are also lower than comparably rated cities at around 106.5% of the national median. The city has persistently high unfunded pension liabilities because its legacy pension plan was never pre-funded. Instead, pension benefits are paid on a pay-as-you-go basis by a voter-approved pension tax. While the pension tax is a key credit strength in supporting the rating, total leverage exceeds 360% of revenue and is high compared to Aaa-rated peers. The city's fixed costs are above average at 21.2% of revenue. In 2022, the city ended with available fund balance and net current assets of 42.0% of revenue and a liquidity position of 41.2% of revenue. Portland's 2023 performance will likely continue be stable, given its balanced budget and history of outperformance relative to projections. Portland is a full-service city whose primary governmental operations are public safety, transportation services, and community development. The city provides water and sewer services through its enterprises.

The Aaa rating on the city's GOULT bonds incorporates the city's general credit characteristics and the full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge pledged to the bonds.

The Aaa rating on the city's full faith and credit (FF&C) obligations reflects the general credit characteristics of the city as well as the full faith and credit pledge of the city.

The Aaa rating on the Prosper Portland Downtown Waterfront and Convention Center bonds reflects the city's pledge to levy a limited citywide special property tax, which provides ample headroom.

The Aa2 ratings on Home Forward (the housing authority of Multnomah County) bonds reflects the city's general credit characteristics and the city's pledge to consider appropriating loans to Home Forward to support full and timely payment of debt service by (i) replenishing the debt service reserve funds for the bonds and (ii) making whole shortfalls for debt service from available resources of Home Forward. The rating also considers the more essential nature of the housing project, and the strong likelihood of Portland's willingness to make loans to Home Forward that would be a negligible burden on Portland's credit profile.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city's finances will remain healthy in the near term and that Portland will continue to benefit from its long-term economic momentum.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in reserves and liquidity, particularly in unrestricted fund balances

- Substantial increase to leverage from debt, pensions and/or OPEBs

- Reduced economic activity stemming from continuation of the pandemic

- Downgrade of the issuer rating (GOULT, FF&C, Moral Ob, Prosper Portland)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's GOULT bonds are backed by the city's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute.

The city's GOLT pledge is its full faith and credit promise to use all legally available resources to pay debt service on outstanding bonds. This pledge is not subject to appropriation.

Certain Home Forward (Housing Authority of Multnomah County) bonds are backed by the city's pledge to consider appropriating loans to Home Forward to support full and timely payment of debt service by (i) replenishing the debt service reserve funds for the bonds and (ii) making whole shortfalls for debt service from available resources of Home Forward.

The Prosper Portland Oregon Convention Center and Downtown Waterfront bonds are paid by the revenue collected in the respective project areas as well as the city's pledge to levy a citywide special property tax levy ("Option 3 Levy"), which together are sufficient to meet 105% of annual debt service, including fund balance, for each of the project areas' bonds. The total revenue for each URA cannot exceed the annual maximum tax increment revenue, which is determined based on changes in incremental assessed value. The city's pledge and the nature of the revenue limitation make this, effectively, a general obligation limited tax (GOLT) pledge.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable

PROFILE

Portland is the largest city by population in Oregon (Aa1 stable), with an estimated population of 658,773 as of July 1, 2021 estimates. The city is the center of commerce, industry, transportation, finance and services for a metro population of about 2.5 million and provides a wide range of municipal services across 145 square miles in northwestern Oregon, across the Columbia River from Washington state. Located primarily in Multnomah County (Aaa stable), small portions of the city are also located in Clackamas County (Aaa stable) and Washington County (Aaa).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

