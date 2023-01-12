Moody's confirms City of St. Peter, MN's issuer rating at A3, affirms electric revenue bonds at Baa1 with stable outlook

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the City of St. Peter, MN's issuer rating at A3. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The city has outstanding debt secured by a general obligation unlimited tax pledge that is not rated by Moody's. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed St. Peter (City of) MN Electric Enterprise's outstanding electric revenue bonds at Baa1. The outlook on the revenue bonds is stable. The city has about $31 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of the A3 issuer rating incorporates the city's stable local economy with institutional presence, solid reserves, moderate leverage, narrow liquidity in its major enterprises, and contingent liability risk associated with a sizable hospital component unit.

The issuer rating considers the city's average local economy, anchored by institutional presence from St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, the state's only public psychiatric facility, and Gustavus Adolphus College (A3 stable). Resident median household incomes are just below average, at 91% of the nation and the full value per capita ($61,000) is on par with A-rated medians. Economic growth in the region lagged the nation, but was also in line with A-rated peers.

The issuer rating also considers the city's solid reserves, supported by strong financial management. The city originally planned for a $400,000 drawdown in fund balance in 2022, but results are favorable to budget and management expects to close the year balanced. The fiscal 2023 budget includes higher projected costs for labor and energy to combat the current inflationary environment. The city closed fiscal 2021 with a healthy 32% of revenue in fund balance. The city operates various enterprises, including electric, water, stormwater and wastewater. Two of the largest enterprises-electric and water-had narrow liquidity at the close of fiscal 2021.

The city also has a component unit, River's Edge Hospital, which poses some credit risk because of close governance ties, large size relative to the city and historically below-average liquidity. The hospital is governed by a board of commissioners appointed by city council and who manage the hospital according to city policy. Despite the enterprise exposure, the city has no recent history of financially supporting the hospital and has no plan to support the hospital in the near future.

The issuer rating additionally considers the city's moderate leverage, which is elevated when including off-balance sheet liabilities. The city's direct long-term liabilities, including direct debt, pensions, OPEB, and other long-term liabilities, were about 180% of revenue in 2021. The city expects to issue another $14 million in direct debt over the next few years, which would increase the long-term liability ratio to a still-moderate 220%. The city's fixed cost ratio was also manageable in 2021, at 10%. These measures of the city's liabilities and fixed costs do not include the $36 million in outstanding debt associated with the River's Edge Hospital component unit or the roughly $20 million in debt the city is responsible for as a member of the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (SMMPA, A1 stable).

The affirmation of the Baa1 rating on the city's electric revenue bonds reflects a small and somewhat concentrated customer base, narrow liquidity levels, unlimited rate-setting authority, and modest debt burden. The utility operates as a department of the City of St. Peter and benefits from its connection to the financially stable city. The Baa1 rating also incorporates the system's membership in SMMPA that has substantial but declining exposure to coal-fueled power sources.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt and has not assigned an outlook to the issuer rating.

The stable outlook on the electric revenue rating reflects our expectation that the utility's liquidity will remain adequate with a rate increase in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growth in full value per capita and resident income (issuer)

- Sustained growth in reserves (issuer) - Reduction in contingent liability risk (issuer) - Significant growth and diversification of customer base (electric) - Growth in debt service coverage (electric)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in reserves or liquidity (issuer and electric)

- Significant increase to leverage or fixed costs (issuer) - Weakening of debt service coverage (electric)

LEGAL SECURITY

Outstanding GOULT bonds are backed by the city's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. GOULT bonds are additionally secured by statute.

The electric revenue bonds are secured by a net revenue (gross revenues less O&M expenses, but before depreciation, capital expenses, and tax equivalents) pledge of the city's electric utility.

PROFILE

The City of St. Peter is located in south central Minnesota (Aaa stable) approximately 70 miles southwest of Minneapolis (Aa1 stable) in Nicollet County (Aa2). The city provides water, sewer, public safety, streets and infrastructure services to about 12,000 residents.

The city's electric enterprise's service area is coterminous with the city and utility has unregulated rate setting authority. The utility is a member of Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (SMMPA) (A1 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63746. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

