Moody's confirms Clariant's Ba1 CFR; stable outlook

London, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today confirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Clariant AG (Clariant, the company), the Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the Ba1 ratings assigned to its CHF160 million senior unsecured Swiss Bonds due in 2024 and CHF175 million senior unsecured Swiss Bonds due in 2022. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 23 February 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows Clariant's announcement[1] that the investigation of accounting issues related to provisions and accruals has been concluded. Clariant's Board of Directors has determined the need for a restatement of the 2020 financial statements and corrections to the quarterly reporting of key financial data for 2020 and 2021. However, Clariant's guidance from the announcement of the investigation in February 2022, that the results of the investigation will not impact the cash and cash equivalents reported in the years under review, has been affirmed. Moody's stated previously that a confirmation of the Ba1 ratings is likely if the investigation is concluded swiftly thus preventing the company from losing access to the debt and equity markets; and if the financial effect remains as limited.

Clariant stated that the preliminary corrected 2020 figures result in a continuing operations EBITDA of CHF 597 million compared to the previously reported CHF 578 million and a corresponding EBITDA margin of 15.5% compared to the previously reported 15.0%. Clariant also expects a continuing operations EBITDA of CHF 708 million for 2021 and a corresponding EBITDA margin of 16.2%. Despite lower reported EBITDA in Q2 2021 and Q3 2021 than prior to the results restatement, Clariant indicated that it ended the year 2021 with strong revenue and EBITDA generation in Q4 2021 with revenue of CHF1,242 million and company's reported EBITDA of CHF203 million.

Based on Clariant's preliminary sales and EBITDA for 2021, the rating agency projects that the company's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to Debt metric has improved to 3.8x at the end of 2021 compared to an estimated 4.2x in 2020. As such, Clariant was at the end of 2021 more adequately positioning within the Ba1 rating especially after Clariant received in January 2022 proceeds of CHF615 million from disposal of the pigments segment. Moody's decision to confirm the Ba1 ratings was also supported by Clariant's continued access to the equity market as the company was granted an extension by the Swiss regulator to publish the Integrated Report 2021, including restated 2020 figures, by no later than 15 June 2022.

However, the correction of quarterly key financial data and the requirement to restate the 2020 consolidated financial statements clearly indicate governance and internal control deficiencies, which the company has started to address. The rating agency also highlights the risk that potential legal proceedings related to the accounting issues could have a negative financial impact in future years.

While Clariant ended the year 2021 with strong financial results and also indicated a good start into 2022 with sales growth in Q1 2022, which will have a positive impact on the company's profitability despite variable cost increases and supply chain uncertainties, Moody's believes that short term prospects for 2022 are more mute due to heightened geopolitical risks driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The rating agency understands that Clariant's direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine is very small but expects the company to be impacted by rising raw material and energy cost. Accordingly, Moody's has downward adjusted its base case projections with Clariant's Moody's adjusted EBITDA for 2022 now forecasted at CHF725 million compared to the previous forecast of CHF777 million. However, this still represents earnings growth compared to 2020 and 2021.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlooks is driven by Moody's view that Clariant's is more adequately positioned in the Ba1 rating at the end of 2021 and that it will be able to pass on rising raw material and energy cost thereby preventing a decline of its Moody's adjusted EBITDA generation in 2022-23. The stable outlook also assumes that Clariant will successfully strengthen its governance and control procedures.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Clariant to have strong liquidity with an estimated current cash position of over CHF1 billion including the CHF615 million from the Pigments transactions. In addition, the company has a CHF445 million committed revolving credit facility maturing in December 2023. This facility was undrawn at the last reporting date on 30 June 2021. Moody's understands that the company retains full access to the credit facility despite the delayed publication of audited financial statements.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Corporate governance considerations were among the key drivers of this action, reflecting the conclusion of the internal investigation into accounting issues. Despite the conclusion and the limited financial impact from the restatement of the 2020 consolidated financial statements and the quarterly unaudited key financial data for Q1 2020 – Q3 2021, Moody's considers the weakness of Clariant's controls and processes, which led to over- or understated provisions or accruals, as highly negative under the rating agency's governance assessment. Moody's will monitor the effectiveness of the remedial actions currently initiated by Clariant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Sustained positive free cash flow (FCF) generation, leading to a permanent reduction in the company's leverage and improvement in financial metrics, including retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt in the mid-20s in percentage terms and Moody's-adjusted total debt/ EBITDA below 3.0x, would support an upgrade to an investment-grade rating. Tangible evidence of improved governance and internal control processes and procedures would also be required for an upgrade to investment grade.

The Ba1 rating would face downward pressure if Clariant increases its leverage significantly, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA above 4x and RCF/adjusted net debt below 20% on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland, Clariant AG (Clariant) is a leading international specialty chemicals group with three core businesses: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. As of LTM June 2021, excluding discontinued operations, Clariant generated Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of CHF653 million on revenue of CHF3.95 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company press release 27-Apr-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sven Reinke

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

