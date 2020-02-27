Moody's confirms Cliffs B1 CFR among other rating actions; outlook negative

New York, February 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (Cliffs) B1 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default rating and its B3 senior
unsecured notes rating. Moody's downgraded Cliffs guaranteed
senior secured notes to Ba3 from Ba2, and its guaranteed senior
unsecured notes to B2 from B1. At the same time, Moody's
assigned a Ba3 rating to Cliffs new $550 million guaranteed senior
secured notes due 2028, and a B2 rating to the company's new
$400 million senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2028.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was lowered to SGL-2 from
SGL-1. The outlook is negative.
This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on December 3,
2019.
Proceeds from the new debt issuance will be used to refinance AK Steel
Corporation's outstanding senior secured notes due 2023 and senior
unsecured notes due 2021 upon closing of the merger between Cliffs and
AK Steel. The merger has received early termination of the waiting
period under the Hart Scott Rodino Act (HSR Act) in addition to clearance
from the Mexican Competition Commission and pursuant to the Competition
Act (Canada). The registration statement with the SEC has also
been deemed effective. The transaction remains subject to shareholder
votes by shareholders of both Cliffs and AK Steel.
The confirmation of the B1 CFR reflects the fact that the final terms
of the transaction are unchanged from the original announcement,
the transaction remains debt neutral for the combined companies and market
conditions remain acceptable, particularly with the improvement
in recent months in steel prices. The downgrade in Cliffs'
guaranteed senior secured notes and guaranteed senior unsecured notes
reflects the changes in the capital structure following the refinancing
of AK Steel's debt.
Following completion of the merger, the rating methodology for Cliffs
will be changed to the Steel Industry methodology (September 13,
2017) as the majority of revenues will be generated from the steel segment
of the business. This does not result in a rating change.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
....Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
B1
....Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed
at B1-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at B3 (LGD6) from (LGD5)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1
....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD2)
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cliffs B1 CFR reflects the company's cushion within the B1 rating
category to absorb the increase in debt from the assumption of AK Steel's
obligations. Improved operating performance, liability management
and debt reduction and the strengthened debt protection metrics are factors
contributing to the cushion in the rating. The transaction provides
Cliffs with a captive source of sales for its iron ore pellets as AK Steel
is one of its largest customers. Cliffs will also continue to have
third party sales. Additionally, the ability to supply HBI
to the electric arc furnace (EAF) steel producers (account for roughly
70% of steel produced in the US and will continue to increase)
in replacement of imported pig iron, upon completion of the HBI
plant, will contribute to increased market share. The HBI
plant remains on schedule for start-up in June 2020 with full capacity
being reached in 2021. Cliffs now has major EAF customers on a
commercial basis for its HBI production.
The rating also considers the diversification of Cliffs business foot
print from a single commodity with high customer concentration to a more
integrated producer of iron ore and steel. Additionally,
the combination of the companies will allow for a more balanced performance
on a quarterly basis than the extreme seasonality seen in Cliffs'
business on a stand-alone basis.
The rating anticipates that AK Steel's cost profile will benefit
from more competitively priced iron ore pellets helping to improve its
EBITDA/ton performance. AK Steel's strong position supplying
the automotive end market on a contract basis (roughly 66% of revenues)
and continued focus on value added products through Precision Partners
and AK Tube, as well as the continued development and roll out of
next gen and high strength steels also support the expected improvement
in performance. While light vehicle sales in the automotive sector
have softened, we expect US light vehicle sales in the US of 16.9MM
units in 2020.
A roughly 5.8% decline in sales volume in 2019, which
drove a lower sales margin, driven primarily by the roughly 5.8%
decline in realized prices and lower pellet premiums contributed to lower
operating income. This was most impactful in the fourth quarter,
which also considers the need to true-up volumes under a contract
that also contains a component of hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel pricing.
Given the decline in HRC prices over the course of 2019, this true-up
was negative. HRC prices bottomed in October 2019 (at around $463/ton)
and are currently around $578 ton, which will be a favorable
benefit to 2020. The earnings compression contributed to a more
highly leveraged position reflected by the increase in debt/EBITDA to
roughly 4.3x in 2019 from 2.7x in 2018.
While Cliffs free cash flow was negative in 2019 due to the ongoing strategic
investment in its HBI plant, and share repurchases, this is
expected to turn positive in 2020 as the expenditures associated with
the HBI project are completed and the project comes on line and provides
increasing profitability over time. The cash flow gap was covered
from existing cash balances.
Initially, leverage of the combined companies, as measured
by Moody's pro forma adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio for the year ended
December 31, 2019 of about 5.2x is somewhat high for the
rating, reflecting the increase in unfunded pension liabilities
associated with AK Steel. This is expected to moderate within a
reasonable time frame on earnings improvement, although on an adjusted
basis will remain somewhat elevated in 2020. Additionally,
Cliffs expects $120 million in annual cost synergies, which
have not been fully considered in the pro forma leverage ratio.
With respect to the iron ore markets, the rating continues to incorporate
volatility in iron ore prices, hot-rolled prices (to which
certain contracts have a component in their pricing) and the Atlantic
seaborne pellet premium. With respect to the steel business being
acquired, the rating incorporates volatility in steel prices,
end market demand, and the challenge from competing materials such
as aluminum.
The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the company's
good liquidity position as evidenced by Cliffs cash position of roughly
$353 million at December 31, 2019. Liquidity is also
supported by a $450 million ABL, which expires the earlier
of February 28, 2023 or a date that is 60 days prior to the maturity
of existing debt as defined in the ABL. The facility contains a
1:1 fixed charge coverage requirement should availability be less
than the greater of 10% of the aggregate facility and $35
million.
The company intends at closing of the merger to have a $2 billion
asset based lending (ABL) facility replacing its current $450 million
ABL and AK Steel's $1.5 billion ABL. The SGL-2
considers the expected negative initial free cash flow and the likelihood
of borrowings to support the refinancing of AK Steel's debt.
The negative outlook reflects the challenging steel environment and low
although improved steel prices as well as the need to achieve the expected
improvement in AK Steel's EBITDA/ton. The challenging environment
for the steel industry can have repercussions on iron ore suppliers should
demand requirements be reduced. The outlook also considers the
start-up risks associated with the HBI facility although it remains
on time and on budget for commercial production in the first half of 2020.
The negative outlook also incorporates the operating and integration risks
associated with the acquisition of AK Steel.
An upgrade to the CFR would require the combined company to demonstrate
the ability to sustain leverage, as measured by the debt/EBITDA
ratio of no more than 3.5x through various price points,
(CFO-dividends)/Debt of at least 25% and maintain good liquidity.
The CFR could be downgrade should leverage remain elevated at or above
4x, (CFO-dividends)/debt be less than 15% and liquidity
tighten.
As an integrated steel producer, Cliffs will face a number of environmental
risks related to both the mining industry and the steel industry.
By the nature of its business, Cliffs mining business faces a number
of environmental risks typical for a company in the mining industry,
including but not limited to wastewater discharges, site remediation
and mine closures, tailings management, air emissions and
social responsibility. The company is subject to many and varied
environmental laws and regulations in areas where it operates.
On our environmental heat map, the mining sector overall is viewed
as a very high-risk sector for soil pollution and use restrictions
and a high-risk sector for water shortages and natural and man-made
hazards. AK Steel, like all producers in the global steel
sector, particularly blast furnace producers, faces pressure
to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions, among a number
of other sustainability issues and will likely incur costs to meet increasingly
stringent regulations. From a governance perspective, Cliffs
in recent years has demonstrated a good focus on liability management
and this is expected to continue given the volatility in pricing in both
the iron ore and steel markets. In this regard, the company
is expected to remain focused on liability management and the level of
debt in the capital structure. Succession planning remains a consideration
given the role of the Chairman, President and CEO in guiding the
company through its transformation since 2014.
Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs
is the largest iron ore producer in North America with approximately 21.2
million equity tons of annual capacity. Commercial production at
the Toledo, Ohio HBI facility is expected to begin mid-2020.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 Cliffs had revenues
of $2 billion.
Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, AK Steel Corporation
(AK Steel) ranks as a middle tier integrated steel producer, operating
steelmaking and finishing plants in Ontario in Canada, Indiana,
Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania in United States.
The company also has tube manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Ohio,
and Mexico. Additionally, through its Precision Partners,
AK Steel is involved in engineering, tooling, die design and
hot and cold stamped steel parts. AK Steel produces flat-rolled
carbon steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled
products, as well as specialty stainless and electrical steels.
Principal end markets include automotive, steel service centers,
appliance, industrial machinery, infrastructure, construction,
and distributors and converters. Through its AK Coal Resources
Inc. subsidiary, the company has interests in metallurgical
coal production. Revenues for the twelve months ended December
31, 2019 were approximately $6.4 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
