Moody's confirms Coastal Emerald's keepwell note and MTN ratings; outlook negative

Hong Kong, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed Coastal Emerald Limited's (Coastal Emerald) Baa2 and (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 ratings on the senior unsecured notes and medium-term note (MTN) program guaranteed by Coastal Emerald's parent China Shandong Hi-speed Financial Group Ltd (SHFG).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the A3 and (P)A3/(P)P-2 ratings on the backed senior unsecured perpetual securities and MTN program guaranteed by Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG, A3 stable).

The rating actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on 17 December 2021 and follow SHFG's announcement on 20 May 2022 that the company had completed the acquisition of a 43.35% stake in Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (BECE).

The rating actions reflect Moody's view that Coastal Emerald's and SHFG's overall credit quality remains consistent with Baa2 rating. With the acquisition of BECE, the Baa2 rating considers the standalone credit assessment, as well as five notches of parental uplift, reflecting high expectation of support from the ultimate parent SDHG and which incorporates structural features of the notes and the MTN.

Coastal Emerald's Baa2 and (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 ratings are on the senior unsecured debt and MTN program that are guaranteed by SHFG and supported by a keepwell deed and an equity interest purchase undertaking deed from SDHG. Coastal Emerald is a finance entity issuing bonds for SHFG and benefits from a direct guarantee from SHFG.

After the acquisition and a corresponding change in SHFG's main business to renewable energy generation, Moody's now uses the principal methodology on unregulated utilities and unregulated power companies to derive the rating because of the change in the company's associated operational and financial risks.

The outlook on Coastal Emerald's ratings is changed to negative from ratings under review, reflecting Moody's view of the execution risks associated with the sizeable merger between the financial and utility companies, lack of clarity regarding the company's future business strategies and uncertainty on the level of ongoing parental support from SDHG. These risks remain amid potential further financial losses from SHFG's financial investments, which will continue to weigh on the standalone credit profile and ratings after completion of the acquisition.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The standalone credit profile reflects the weak financial profiles of both the renewable energy and financial segments, and tight liquidity despite Moody's view of SHFG's good access to funding markets given SDHG's track record of supporting SHFG's funding access.

The acquisition will substantially change SHFG's business profile, and it remains unclear what synergies will exist between SHFG's financial and renewable energy businesses. At the same time, Moody's expects losses from SHFG's original financial business to widen given its high exposure to loans, bonds and equity in the China property sector.

Moody's estimates SHFG's renewable energy segment will account for over 70% of the expanded SHFG group in term of assets, debt and EBITDA. The proforma adjusted funds from operations to debt as of the end of 2021 was around 3.6%.

Nevertheless, the renewable energy business benefits from supportive government policies, such as priority of electricity dispatch and minimum utilization hours.

The five-notch rating uplift for parental/affiliate support is underpinned by SHFG's established track record in receiving support from SDHG, and further enhanced by structural features currently benefiting the notes and MTN issued by SHFG. SHFG is SDHG's most active offshore financing platform and one of the group's three offshore listed platforms. SHFG has been receiving parental support in the form credit enhancement and facilitated refinancing. In particular, SDHG guaranteed SFHG's HK$3.2 billion bank loan, US$100 million debenture and US$900 million perpetual instrument as of the end of 2021 (accounting for 38% of SFHG's total debt and perpetual instruments prior to the acquisition), and SHFG is further exploring in the future issuing notes benefiting from a direct guarantee from SDHG.

At least one environmental, social and governance (ESG) consideration was material to the credit rating actions. Following completion of the acquisition, SHFG's business is dominant in renewable power generation, and benefits from the favorable regulatory environment for renewable energy. At the same time, the company's aggressive investment track record and limited visibility of post-acquisition strategies lead to higher uncertainties on the credit profile, partly tempered by a strong likelihood of parental support.

The A3 and (P)A3/(P)P-2 ratings are on the perpetual securities and MTN program that are guaranteed by SDHG. The affirmation of these ratings reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from SDHG, which represents an unsecured, unsubordinated obligation of SDHG. Therefore, the A3 ratings remain the same as the A3 issuer rating of SDHG.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the outlook of Coastal Emerald's Baa2 and (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 ratings is negative, it is unlikely that the ratings will be upgraded over the next 12-18 months.

The outlook of the Baa2 and (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 ratings could return to stable if SHFG can maintain its high likelihood of parental support and its standalone credit profile. Factors that would support a stable outlook include (1) the successful execution of the merger; (2) clarity regarding the future business strategies of the company; (3) certainty on the level of ongoing parental support from SDHG; (4) the group will not be further pursuing further significant debt-funded acquisitions.

Given that the A3 and (P)A3/(P)P-2 ratings reflect SDHG's guarantee, Moody's will upgrade the ratings if SDHG's issuer rating is upgraded.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Coastal Emerald's Baa2 and (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 ratings if the likelihood of parental support for the company decreases or its standalone credit profile weakens meaningfully.

Moody's could downgrade Coastal Emerald's Baa2 and (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 ratings, if (1) SHFG's financial and liquidity profiles deteriorate materially as a result of worsening operations or investment losses; (2) SHFG adopts an aggressive, debt-funded expansion strategy; (3) SHFG's newly acquired energy business faces adverse policy and regulatory changes in power generation in China; (4) the likelihood of SDHG supporting Coastal Emerald's debt under the keepwell deed weakens due to SHFG's changed business profile; (5) SHFG no longer receives direct or indirect funding support from SDHG; or (6) SDHG's issuer rating is downgraded.

Credit metrics indicative of a weakened standalone credit profile include an adjusted FFO/debt below 3% or adjusted FFO interest coverage below 1.2x, both on a sustained basis.

Given that the A3 and (P)A3/(P)P-2 ratings reflect SDHG's guarantee, Moody's will downgrade the ratings if SDHG's issuer rating is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Coastal Emerald Limited (Coastal Emerald) is indirectly wholly owned by China Shandong Hi-speed Financial Group (SHFG), which was 43.42% owned by Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG, A3 stable) as of the end of 2021. SDHG is ultimately 100% owned by the Shandong provincial government.

SHFG has completed the acquisition of a 43.45% stake in Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (BECE) on 19 May 2021, and assumed control and consolidation of BECE. BECE primarily engages in the investment, development, construction, operation and management of photovoltaic power, wind power and heat supply businesses in China. As of the end of 2021, BECE operates 2.25GW (gigawatts) of centralized PV power plants and 700MW (megawatts) of distributed PV power plants. The group has wind power projects comprising 2.9GW of capacity, of which 588MW are operating and almost 800MW are under construction.

Following the acquisition, SHFG's pro-forma assets expanded by more than 40% to HKD77 billion, of which 71% is held under BECE. Moody's estimates that over 65% of the group's proforma gross profit will be generated from BECE's wind and solar power businesses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

