Moody's confirms Columbia Property's Baa2 rating; outlook negative

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed the ratings of Columbia Property Trust, Inc.,
including its Baa2 issuer rating and the Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating
of its operating subsidiary, Columbia Property Trust OP, L.P.,
concluding the review for downgrade initiated on June 30, 2020.
The outlook is negative. The rating confirmation reflects the REIT's
well-leased operating portfolio, strong fixed charge coverage,
and good liquidity enhanced by a large, high-quality pool
of unencumbered assets.
The negative outlook considers the office REIT's high Net Debt/EBITDA,
which is a function of its large development/redevelopment pipeline that
remains largely unleased. We expect Columbia will face challenges
in leasing up these projects given the weak macro environment and potential
implications of the coronavirus on office demand through 2021.
Therefore, Net Debt/EBITDA is likely to remain high absent significant
delevering transactions by the REIT. Moody's regards the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The following ratings were confirmed:
Issuer: Columbia Property Trust, Inc.
- Issuer rating at Baa2
Issuer: Columbia Property Trust OP, L.P.
- Backed senior unsecured debt at Baa2
- Backed senior unsecured shelf at (P)Baa2
Outlook Actions:
Issuers: Columbia Property Trust, Inc., Columbia
Property Trust OP, L.P.
Outlook changed to Negative from Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Columbia's high-quality
portfolio of assets that are well-leased with manageable upcoming
lease expirations. The office REIT also has a demonstrated track
record of creating value from new investments, as evidenced by healthy
releasing spreads and same-property NOI growth. Columbia
also maintains a strong fixed charge coverage, a large unencumbered
asset pool and modest secured debt levels.
Columbia's ratings are constrained by its aggressive growth appetite,
investing in large value-add acquisitions and development projects
that entail operating and financing risks. These risks are even
more prevalent in the current environment. Recent investments have
driven the REIT's Net Debt/EBITDA up to the mid-7x range,
well above its stated target of 6.0x-6.5x.
We expect that Columbia will face challenges in leasing up these investments
given the weak macro environment and implications of the coronavirus for
office demand. Therefore, Net Debt/EBITDA will remain high
unless management takes substantial deleveraging transactions.
Columbia's modest size and geographic concentration in New York (42%
of annualized lease revenues) and San Francisco (36%) are additional
credit concerns. The density of these markets and their reliance
on mass transit could cause them to experience a disproportionate decline
in leasing volumes due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The REIT also employs extensive use of joint ventures, which reduces
transparency and adds complexity to its business model.
Columbia maintains good liquidity, supported by $305 million
cash (including $27mm held pro rata in its unconsolidated JVs)
and $149 million available on its $650 million unsecured
revolver. Upcoming maturities are manageable with $120 million
(pro rata share of mortgages) coming due in 2021 and a $150 million
term loan in 2022.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Columbia
Property Trust of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to office real estate located in high density metro
areas, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
The negative outlook reflects Columbia's high Net Debt/EBITDA and
large exposure to development and redevelopment projects that will be
challenging to lease up in the current office environment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Columbia's ratings will likely be downgraded unless the REIT takes
significant steps to mitigate development risk and reduce leverage below
6.5x over the next six to nine months. The ratings could
also be downgraded should the REIT experience material declines in operating
income from its core portfolio.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near term, but would reflect
Net Debt/EBITDA below 5.0x on a consistent basis and no tenant
or market comprising more than 10% of revenues. Fixed charge
coverage above 4.0x and secured debt below 10% of gross
assets would also be needed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
