Moody's confirms Columbia Property's Baa2 rating; outlook negative

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the ratings of Columbia Property Trust, Inc., including its Baa2 issuer rating and the Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating of its operating subsidiary, Columbia Property Trust OP, L.P., concluding the review for downgrade initiated on June 30, 2020. The outlook is negative. The rating confirmation reflects the REIT's well-leased operating portfolio, strong fixed charge coverage, and good liquidity enhanced by a large, high-quality pool of unencumbered assets.

The negative outlook considers the office REIT's high Net Debt/EBITDA, which is a function of its large development/redevelopment pipeline that remains largely unleased. We expect Columbia will face challenges in leasing up these projects given the weak macro environment and potential implications of the coronavirus on office demand through 2021. Therefore, Net Debt/EBITDA is likely to remain high absent significant delevering transactions by the REIT. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The following ratings were confirmed:

Issuer: Columbia Property Trust, Inc.

- Issuer rating at Baa2

Issuer: Columbia Property Trust OP, L.P.

- Backed senior unsecured debt at Baa2

- Backed senior unsecured shelf at (P)Baa2

Outlook Actions:

Issuers: Columbia Property Trust, Inc., Columbia Property Trust OP, L.P.

Outlook changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Columbia's high-quality portfolio of assets that are well-leased with manageable upcoming lease expirations. The office REIT also has a demonstrated track record of creating value from new investments, as evidenced by healthy releasing spreads and same-property NOI growth. Columbia also maintains a strong fixed charge coverage, a large unencumbered asset pool and modest secured debt levels.

Columbia's ratings are constrained by its aggressive growth appetite, investing in large value-add acquisitions and development projects that entail operating and financing risks. These risks are even more prevalent in the current environment. Recent investments have driven the REIT's Net Debt/EBITDA up to the mid-7x range, well above its stated target of 6.0x-6.5x. We expect that Columbia will face challenges in leasing up these investments given the weak macro environment and implications of the coronavirus for office demand. Therefore, Net Debt/EBITDA will remain high unless management takes substantial deleveraging transactions.

Columbia's modest size and geographic concentration in New York (42% of annualized lease revenues) and San Francisco (36%) are additional credit concerns. The density of these markets and their reliance on mass transit could cause them to experience a disproportionate decline in leasing volumes due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The REIT also employs extensive use of joint ventures, which reduces transparency and adds complexity to its business model.

Columbia maintains good liquidity, supported by $305 million cash (including $27mm held pro rata in its unconsolidated JVs) and $149 million available on its $650 million unsecured revolver. Upcoming maturities are manageable with $120 million (pro rata share of mortgages) coming due in 2021 and a $150 million term loan in 2022.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Columbia Property Trust of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to office real estate located in high density metro areas, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The negative outlook reflects Columbia's high Net Debt/EBITDA and large exposure to development and redevelopment projects that will be challenging to lease up in the current office environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Columbia's ratings will likely be downgraded unless the REIT takes significant steps to mitigate development risk and reduce leverage below 6.5x over the next six to nine months. The ratings could also be downgraded should the REIT experience material declines in operating income from its core portfolio.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near term, but would reflect Net Debt/EBITDA below 5.0x on a consistent basis and no tenant or market comprising more than 10% of revenues. Fixed charge coverage above 4.0x and secured debt below 10% of gross assets would also be needed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

