Moody's confirms Consort Healthcare (Salford) plc's bond ratings at Baa1; changes outlook to developing

London, 28 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
confirmed the Baa1 underlying and backed ratings for the GBP159 million
index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds due 2042 (the "Bonds")
issued by Consort Healthcare (Salford) plc ("ProjectCo") and changed the
outlook to developing from ratings under review. This concludes
the review of the ratings that was initiated on 20 July 2021.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of the ratings reflects that while the quantum of monthly
deductions has increased over the ratings review period, Moody's
believes that the level of deductions will reduce in the coming months.
In particular, ProjectCo recently received an insurance derogation
over smoke detectors which the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust
(previously the Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust)(the "Trust")
claimed were none compliant, and has requested the Trust returns
all monies previously withheld and removes all associated Service Failure
Points ("SFPs").
In the seven months to July 2021, ProjectCo received 76,394
SFPs and had GBP2.2 million of deductions withheld by the Trust.
The deductions are equivalent to 12.6% of the GBP17.7
million annual Unitary Payment ("UP"). This compares
to 32,662 SFPs and GBP1.0 million of deductions at the start
of the review, or 6% of the UP.
However, GBP0.7 million of these deductions relate to the
smoke detectors and a further GBP0.8 million for disputed Quality
Failures over the reporting of the smoke detectors to the Trust.
The smoke detectors therefore represent 69% of the deductions to
date. Moody's believes that following the derogation,
deductions for the smoke detectors will reduce significantly going forward.
The level of SFPs awarded by the Trust is at a level that gives the Trust
the right to terminate the Project Agreement, albeit not all SFPs
are accepted by ProjectCo. The Trust gains this right following
the awarding of 45,764 SFP in any six-month period and then
a further 12,204 in the succeeding three months. However,
Moody's understandings that the Trust has not begun any formal termination
proceedings.
ProjectCo was able to meet its debt service obligations on 30 September
2021 in full without the need to utilise its six-month debt service
reserve account. Moody's forecasts that this will also be
the case for 31 March 2022, even if the existing smoke detector
deductions are not returned by the Trust.
The developing outlook reflects a number of short term pressures on ProjectCo,
in particular: (1) the Trust has yet to formally respond to ProjectCo's
request to return the withheld amounts; and (2) an intrusive fire
stopping survey by independent third party consultants is ongoing at the
hospital site, albeit no major issues have been found to date.
The survey is due to conclude by the end of November 2021, and ProjectCo
has reached an agreement with the Trust that no deductions will be incurred
over any fire stopping issues identified by the survey. The agreement
runs until mid-February 2022, potentially giving the subcontractors
time to rectify any defects, if found, before deductions are
incurred.
Moody's believes both of the above will be resolved in the near-term,
and would look to revisit the outlook once there is greater certainty
over these issues.
Notwithstanding the above, ProjectCo's Baa1 underlying rating continues
to benefit from: (1) the company's long-term Project Agreement
with the Trust, with a stable availability-based revenue
stream; (2) the credit strength of the Trust supported by a Deed
of Safeguard provided by the Secretary of State; (3) the expectation
that there is a likelihood of high recovery for lenders in the event of
any default by ProjectCo under the PA and termination by the Trust;
(4) the relatively straightforward nature of operation and maintenance
works; and (5) a range of creditor protections included within the
Project's financing structure, such as debt service and maintenance
reserves.
The rating is, however, constrained by (1) the Project's high
leverage, which reduces its ability to withstand unexpected stress;
and (2) the Project's exposure to hard FM labour cost benchmarking without
the ability to pass increases to the Trust.
The Bonds benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled
principal and interest from Ambac Assurance UK Limited (Ambac).
However, on 7 April 2011, Moody's ratings on Ambac were withdrawn
and accordingly the backed rating reflects the rating of the Project debt
on a stand-alone basis.
Consort Healthcare (Salford) plc is a special purpose company that in
September 2007 entered into a PFI contract with the local NHS Trust to
redevelop and to provide hard FM services at the existing Hope Hospital
(now Salford Royal Hospital) site in Salford.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could change the outlook to positive if: (1) the Trust
accepts the insurance derogation and no further SFPs or deductions are
incurred over smoke detectors and the issue appears likely to be resolved
without any material cost for ProjectCo; and (2) the fire stopping
survey is completed without finding any significant defects.
An upgrade of the ratings could follow if additionally: (3) ProjectCo
reaches agreement with the Trust on the other items which are currently
incurring deductions, and rectification works, if required,
are successfully completed; (4) the Trust loses the ability to terminate
the Project Agreement through SFPs returning below the threshold;
and (5) no new issues are discovered which lead to further deductions.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if:
(1) deductions continue at current levels, leading to financial
pressure on ProjectCo; (2) the fire stopping survey finds a material
level of new defects resulting in increased deductions; (3) the relationship
between ProjectCo and the Trust deteriorates further; (4) Lifecycle
cost assumptions were to prove inadequate; and (5) following a hard
FM labour cost benchmarking exercise, the Project's financial metrics
were to materially deteriorate.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately
Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published
in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Matthew Brown
Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Kevin Maddick
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
