Moody's confirms Consort Healthcare (Salford) plc's bond ratings at Baa1; changes outlook to developing

London, 28 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the Baa1 underlying and backed ratings for the GBP159 million index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds due 2042 (the "Bonds") issued by Consort Healthcare (Salford) plc ("ProjectCo") and changed the outlook to developing from ratings under review. This concludes the review of the ratings that was initiated on 20 July 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of the ratings reflects that while the quantum of monthly deductions has increased over the ratings review period, Moody's believes that the level of deductions will reduce in the coming months. In particular, ProjectCo recently received an insurance derogation over smoke detectors which the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust (previously the Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust)(the "Trust") claimed were none compliant, and has requested the Trust returns all monies previously withheld and removes all associated Service Failure Points ("SFPs").

In the seven months to July 2021, ProjectCo received 76,394 SFPs and had GBP2.2 million of deductions withheld by the Trust. The deductions are equivalent to 12.6% of the GBP17.7 million annual Unitary Payment ("UP"). This compares to 32,662 SFPs and GBP1.0 million of deductions at the start of the review, or 6% of the UP.

However, GBP0.7 million of these deductions relate to the smoke detectors and a further GBP0.8 million for disputed Quality Failures over the reporting of the smoke detectors to the Trust. The smoke detectors therefore represent 69% of the deductions to date. Moody's believes that following the derogation, deductions for the smoke detectors will reduce significantly going forward.

The level of SFPs awarded by the Trust is at a level that gives the Trust the right to terminate the Project Agreement, albeit not all SFPs are accepted by ProjectCo. The Trust gains this right following the awarding of 45,764 SFP in any six-month period and then a further 12,204 in the succeeding three months. However, Moody's understandings that the Trust has not begun any formal termination proceedings.

ProjectCo was able to meet its debt service obligations on 30 September 2021 in full without the need to utilise its six-month debt service reserve account. Moody's forecasts that this will also be the case for 31 March 2022, even if the existing smoke detector deductions are not returned by the Trust.

The developing outlook reflects a number of short term pressures on ProjectCo, in particular: (1) the Trust has yet to formally respond to ProjectCo's request to return the withheld amounts; and (2) an intrusive fire stopping survey by independent third party consultants is ongoing at the hospital site, albeit no major issues have been found to date. The survey is due to conclude by the end of November 2021, and ProjectCo has reached an agreement with the Trust that no deductions will be incurred over any fire stopping issues identified by the survey. The agreement runs until mid-February 2022, potentially giving the subcontractors time to rectify any defects, if found, before deductions are incurred.

Moody's believes both of the above will be resolved in the near-term, and would look to revisit the outlook once there is greater certainty over these issues.

Notwithstanding the above, ProjectCo's Baa1 underlying rating continues to benefit from: (1) the company's long-term Project Agreement with the Trust, with a stable availability-based revenue stream; (2) the credit strength of the Trust supported by a Deed of Safeguard provided by the Secretary of State; (3) the expectation that there is a likelihood of high recovery for lenders in the event of any default by ProjectCo under the PA and termination by the Trust; (4) the relatively straightforward nature of operation and maintenance works; and (5) a range of creditor protections included within the Project's financing structure, such as debt service and maintenance reserves.

The rating is, however, constrained by (1) the Project's high leverage, which reduces its ability to withstand unexpected stress; and (2) the Project's exposure to hard FM labour cost benchmarking without the ability to pass increases to the Trust.

The Bonds benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest from Ambac Assurance UK Limited (Ambac). However, on 7 April 2011, Moody's ratings on Ambac were withdrawn and accordingly the backed rating reflects the rating of the Project debt on a stand-alone basis.

Consort Healthcare (Salford) plc is a special purpose company that in September 2007 entered into a PFI contract with the local NHS Trust to redevelop and to provide hard FM services at the existing Hope Hospital (now Salford Royal Hospital) site in Salford.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could change the outlook to positive if: (1) the Trust accepts the insurance derogation and no further SFPs or deductions are incurred over smoke detectors and the issue appears likely to be resolved without any material cost for ProjectCo; and (2) the fire stopping survey is completed without finding any significant defects.

An upgrade of the ratings could follow if additionally: (3) ProjectCo reaches agreement with the Trust on the other items which are currently incurring deductions, and rectification works, if required, are successfully completed; (4) the Trust loses the ability to terminate the Project Agreement through SFPs returning below the threshold; and (5) no new issues are discovered which lead to further deductions.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if: (1) deductions continue at current levels, leading to financial pressure on ProjectCo; (2) the fire stopping survey finds a material level of new defects resulting in increased deductions; (3) the relationship between ProjectCo and the Trust deteriorates further; (4) Lifecycle cost assumptions were to prove inadequate; and (5) following a hard FM labour cost benchmarking exercise, the Project's financial metrics were to materially deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

