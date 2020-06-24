Moody's confirms Copenhagen Airports ratings, changes outlook to negative

Paris, June 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the Baa2 issuer rating and senior unsecured ratings of Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) and the Baa3 senior secured ratings of its holding company Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS (CAD). At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to negative from ratings on review. This concludes the review process initiated on 31 March 2020.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of CPH and CAD's ratings at Baa2 and Baa3 respectively, recognizes the companies' improved liquidity following the DKK 6 billion funding secured in May 2020 which addresses CPH's most immediate funding needs over the next 12 to 18 months, even under a scenario of further coronavirus outbreaks and extended restrictions on air travel. The ratings confirmation also reflects Moody's current assumption that the credit metrics of the combined CPH/CAD group may recover to levels commensurate with the current ratings by 2022, through a combination of traffic recovery and shareholder support.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action takes account of the impact on CPH of the breadth and severity of the shock, recognising the potential for recovery in the company's credit metrics once the coronavirus outbreak and its effects have been contained.

CPH's traffic has been severely impacted by the introduction of travel restrictions with a very limited number of flights permitted since mid-March this year. With restrictions gradually easing and airlines planning to commence or ramp up capacity during the summer season, Moody's expects flight activity to gradually resume in the second half of 2020 and continue to increase in 2021. CPH could benefit from the Danish government's recent decision to ease travel restrictions to and from certain European Union (EU) states, non-EU Schengen countries and the United Kingdom, providing they have a low degree of coronavirus infections. However the scope and pace of a traffic recovery is highly uncertain with passengers volumes expected to remain below 2019 until 2023 at the earliest.

In the absence of a regulated traffic compensation mechanism, CPH's operating performance has been directly impacted by the drop in passengers traffic. In the first quarter of 2020, a 24% decline in passenger traffic led to a 21% and 38% decline in revenue and reported EBITDA respectively. While the company is implementing a cost saving programme aimed to cut operating and capital expenditures by up to DKK 350 million and DKK 700 million respectively until the end of the year, those measures will not be sufficient to fully offset the impact of the shortfall in passenger traffic in 2020 and 2021. CPH's operating recovery could also be dampened by its exposure to a weak carrier base, with Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and SAS AB (Caa1, rating under review) accounting for over 50% of CPH's traffic prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the material uncertainties regarding the prospects of a recovery in air passenger traffic and its ability to drive a return of CPH/CAD's credit metrics to 2019 levels, and the change in credit quality of CPH's carrier operators in particular SAS and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS

Moody's considers the liquidity profile of CPH and CAD as adequate. As of the end of March 2020, CPH had DKK 19.1 million in cash equivalents, DKK1.4 billion of committed undrawn long-term credit facilities due in December 2024, and DKK 130 million of undrawn overdraft facilities due in December 2020.

To cover around DKK 1.9 billion of financial debt due in 2020, CPH secured, in May 2020, bank facilities totaling DKK 6.0 billion, including a DKK 2.0 billion term loan and a DKK 4.0 billion credit facility. With around DKK 580 million in available cash at the end of March 2020 compared to an annual debt service of around DKK 220 million, and no debt maturities in 2020, CPH's holding company CAD does not require immediate dividend upstreaming from CPH and has a relatively more solid standalone liquidity profile. However its debt documentation contains financial covenants based on CPH's performance.

CPH also entered into waiver agreements with existing lenders, providing CPH with relief from certain loan covenants until and including Q1 2021. Notwithstanding the granted waivers, the company continues to face a risk of covenant breach after Q2 2021, both at the level of CPH and CAD unless addressed through a recalibration of CPH's capital structure. In that regard, Moody's sees material execution risk in the agreement required between private shareholders OTPP and ATP, the government of Denmark, and lenders to establish a sustainable capital structure for CPH and CAD.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the negative outlook an upgrade of the CAD/CPH's ratings is unlikely in the near-term. The outlook on CAD/CPH's ratings could move to stable in the scenario of a sustainable improvement in the operating environment and traffic recovery, such that the company's FFO/Debt ratio remains above 10% on a sustainable basis.

Failure to show progress in the rebalancing of the capital structure of CPH and CAD leading to a return to the combined group's credit metrics to levels commensurate with a Baa2 rating, i.e. exhibiting a FFO/Debt ratio of at least 10%, could lead to a downgrade of the ratings. A significant change to the debt balance of the combined CAD/CPH group more weighted to the CPH level could, through additional structural subordination, also cause downwards pressure on CAD's ratings

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) owns and operates the only Danish airports in the Copenhagen region, namely Copenhagen airport and Roskilde airport. CPH is currently owned 39.2% by the Government of Denmark (Aaa stable) and 59.35% by Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS (CAD), the remainder being free float on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. CAD is a holding company jointly owned by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Copenhagen Airports A/S

.... LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa2

..Issuer: Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture , Confirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Copenhagen Airports A/S

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

