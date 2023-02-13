Moody's confirms Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc's bond rating at Ba3; negative outlook

London, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed at Ba3 the underlying rating for the GBP407.2 million index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds (including GBP35 million of variation bonds) due 2040 ("the Bonds") issued by The Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc ("ProjectCo"). The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review. This concludes the review of the ratings that was initiated on 30 November 2022 and extended on 10 January 2023.

The Bonds benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest from Assured Guaranty UK Limited ("AG", A1 stable). The backed rating on the Bonds is unaffected by today's action and remains A1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's confirmation reflects the balance between the positive pressure from the larger University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust ("UHCW") not levying unavailability deductions due to pipework leaks in their January 2023 payment, against negative pressure from the smaller Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust ("CWPT") opting to terminate its portion of the Project Agreement ("PA") with immediate effect.

The ratings had initially been placed on review for downgrade following the UHCW issuing a whole site unavailability notice for the month of October 2022, which could potentially have led to UHCW levying deductions in its next quarterly Unitary Payment ("UP"), due at the end of January 2023. The unavailability notice related to leaks from the plastic pipework used in the hot water system, but UHCW did not levy any unavailability deductions for the pipework. No further whole site unavailability notices have been issued by UHCW.

ProjectCo and its subcontractors Vinci did self-report approximately GBP3.5million of unavailability deductions to the January 2023 UP, which related to noise levels in the operating theatres caused by the Air Handling Units ("AHUs"). Moody's understands ProjectCo, Vinci, and UHCW are currently developing a programme of works to rectify the AHUs, subject to gaining access to the operating theatres, and believe these deductions are unlikely to repeat once the programme is agreed.

Offsetting the positive developments at UHCW, on 1 February 2023, CWPT terminated its portion of the PA with immediate effect, following the expiry of the termination standstill the previous day[1]. The termination relates solely to CWPT's portion of the PA, which accounts for approximately 8% of the UP. CWPT has 20 business days, up to 1 March 2023, to decide whether it will use a retender process for the CWPT part of the concession or a net present value calculation based on future revenue and costs, to determine compensation due to ProjectCo. In either scenario, the estimated asset rectification costs will be reflected in the outcome. Therefore, the amount of termination compensation that ProjectCo will ultimately receive is uncertain.

The financing documents require compensation proceeds to be applied in priority to prepay 9.8% of outstanding debt, reflecting the CWPT facility as a proportion of the total facilities within the original PA. In a downside scenario, where zero compensation is received, and no recourse is received from Vinci, ProjectCo's debt service obligations would only be supported by the UP received from UHCW. Subsequently Debt Service Coverage Ratios ("DSCRs") would be close to 1.0x, which is very weak.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for DSCRs to deteriorate if the amount of compensation ultimately received by ProjectCo is not enough to counteract the removal of revenue from CWPT.

Moody's considers the termination of CWPT's portion of the PA, without the parties being able to reach a settlement agreement, when combined with the earlier adjudication process finding against ProjectCo and Vinci in relation to asset maintenance, as reflecting negatively on ProjectCo's track record. The potential for coverage ratios to deteriorate due to this is captured within our highly negative Governance score (G-4 issuer profile score) and Credit Impact Score (CIS-4). Acting as a mitigant to the CIS is the satisfactory performance for the UHCW portion of the PA, which accounts for 92% of the UP.

The Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc is a special purpose vehicle which entered into a PA in 2002 with UHCW and the then Coventry Primary Care Trust to redevelop the acute hospital, mental health unit and medical school facilities at the Walsgrave Hospital site in Coventry, now known as University Hospital Coventry. ProjectCo is responsible for the provision of facilities management services at the Coventry site, as well as to the existing Hospital of St Cross in Rugby, until December 2042. ProjectCo is also responsible for lifecycle works at the Coventry site, but not the Rugby site.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the negative outlook, Moody's does not currently envision any upward rating pressure. The outlook could be changed to stable if (1) the level of compensation ultimately received by ProjectCo does not result in a material deterioration of the coverage ratios. Positive pressure could develop over time if additionally: (2) no material deductions are applied by UHCW and progress on rectifying the AHUs is achieved; (3) the parties agree a programme of works for the plastic pipework replacement, with all costs covered by the Guarantee from the Skanska construction joint venture; and (4) relationships between ProjectCo and UHCW remain satisfactory.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the rating if: (1) UHCW imposes unavailability or performance deductions on ProjectCo or relationships otherwise deteriorate; (2) compensation proceeds are insufficient, such that projected DSCRs weaken; (3) ProjectCo experiences difficulty in completing remedial works; or (4) further sudden and unexpected increases in future lifecycle expenditure occur beyond 2024.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc RNS number: 7541O 01-Feb-2023

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

