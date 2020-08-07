Moody's confirms Côte d'Ivoire's ratings at Ba3, outlook stable

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the Government of Côte d'Ivoire's foreign and local currency long-term issuer and foreign currency long-term senior unsecured government bond ratings at Ba3, with a stable outlook. The short-term issuer ratings have been affirmed at Not Prime (NP). This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 12 June.

The review for downgrade reflected Moody's assessment that the country's participation in the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) raised the risk that private sector creditors would incur losses. In the last few weeks, Moody's has considered the evidence of implementation of DSSI for a range of rated sovereigns, and statements by G20 officials.

While Moody's continues to believe that the ongoing implementation of DSSI poses risks to private creditors, the decision to conclude the review and confirm the rating reflects Moody's assessment that, at this stage, for Côte d'Ivoire, those risks are adequately reflected in the current Ba3 rating.

It remains unclear what influence is being applied to Côte d'Ivoire and to other participating sovereigns to treat private creditors in a comparable manner to official sector creditors. However, a number of elements suggest that the probability of broad-ranging private sector involvement has diminished. These include the apparent absence of progress in discussions about how private sector involvement ('PSI') would be effected in DSSI in general; indications by the G20 that PSI would require the support of the borrowing government; the government of Côte d'Ivoire's continued assertion that PSI is not contemplated; and evidence of some debt payments being made to private sector creditors under a DSSI regime.

The risks that remain relate to the possibility that, in particular cases DSSI is implemented with private sector creditors also being drawn in to provide debt service relief and incurring losses in doing so. Should the probability of default and losses to private sector creditors increase as implementation of DSSI for Côte d'Ivoire becomes clearer, Moody's would reflect any related changes in risks to private creditors in further rating announcements.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the pressures the sovereign faces in the wake of the coronavirus shock and prospects for its credit metrics in general are likely to remain consistent with the current rating level.

The foreign-currency and the local-currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at Baa3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CONFIRMING THE Ba3 RATING

Moody's initiated a review for downgrade for Côte d'Ivoire ratings following the country's participation in DSSI to reflect the potential for private sector losses given the call in the G20's 15 April term sheet for private creditors to participate in debt service relief on comparable terms to official creditors. The review for downgrade reflected the tension evident between Côte d'Ivoire stated intention not to seek relief from private sector debt service obligations, and the clearly-stated view of the key sponsors of the DSSI, specifically the IMF and World Bank, that private creditors should participate in the DSSI on comparable terms. Private sector losses incurred as part of the DSSI would likely constitute a default under Moody's definition.

There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the treatment of private sector creditors of the sovereigns which choose to participate in DSSI, including Côte d'Ivoire. Recent statements by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) suggest that some DSSI participants have had informal discussions with private sector creditors regarding deferral of interest.

However, the risk of broad-ranging involvement of private sector creditors in many or most DSSI cases appears to have diminished. There has not been any material progress in clarifying where and how private sector creditors would be asked to provide debt service relief. While the most recent communique issued by the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors on 18 July reiterated that sponsors "strongly encourage private creditors to participate in the DSSI on comparable terms" the clarifying language "when requested by eligible countries" [1] seems to acknowledge the need for support from the borrower for that to happen. Participating governments including Côte d'Ivoire have continued to assert that they do not wish to engage with private sector creditors. And a number of DSSI-participating governments have continued to make interest and coupon payments to private creditors as they fall due.

The risks that prompted the initiation of the review for downgrade for Côte d'Ivoire have not disappeared and there has been limited additional clarification since the initial DSSI terms were announced. However, the risks have become more specific to each DSSI implementation case and at this stage, Moody's assesses the probability that private sector creditors of Côte d'Ivoire incur losses through DSSI to be captured in the Ba3 rating. Should the probability of losses to private sector creditors increase as implementation of DSSI for Côte d'Ivoire becomes clearer, Moody's would reflect any related changes in risks to private creditors in further rating announcements.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook captures upside and downside risks in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. On the upside, sustained strong growth over the medium term through further shifts towards higher value-added exports could raise incomes faster than expected and contribute to higher revenues, enhancing fiscal flexibility. On the downside, a re-emergence of lasting political tensions or a longer than expected delay in economic recovery could impair investment and weaken the government's balance sheet if it led to a fast increase in government expenditure without a commensurate rise in revenue.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to Côte d'Ivoire's rating. The country is significantly exposed to environmental risks. A large part of the population relies on agriculture, and the country is a leading exporter of agricultural products. As a result, it is vulnerable to climate change, including droughts, deforestation, and land degradation. A significant environmental shock could influence some key credit metrics such as GDP growth, household income, and agricultural export earnings. For example, a 5% decline in cocoa production would reduce growth by 0.8%. Moody's identified Côte d'Ivoire as one of the countries whose credit profiles are most susceptible to climate change in its report, credit profiles of small, agriculture-reliant sovereigns most susceptible to climate change risk.

Social considerations are material to Côte d'Ivoire's rating. Notwithstanding its high levels of growth over the last decade, low wealth levels, and high, albeit improving, levels of poverty remain. Growing income inequality could threaten political stability in the future. Due to the government's efforts to improve overall physical and social infrastructure, notable progress has been made on access to basic services such as water and electricity. In addition, we regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance considerations are material to Côte d'Ivoire's rating. The country's governance assessment, as measured by the Worldwide Governance Indicators, was very low at the time of the civil conflict in 2011. Since, it has seen a positive trend, with all indicators on average reaching the 25th percentile in 2018 from below the 10th percentile in 2011. Côte d'Ivoire defaulted in 2000 and again in 2011, which also highlights the weak institutional framework (albeit improving since).

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 4,457 (2019 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 7.3% (2019 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.6% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3% (2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -3% (2019 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 40.1% (2019 Actual)

Economic resiliency: ba3

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 04 August 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Cote d'Ivoire, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings pressure could develop as a result of (1) a strong recovery and continuation of robust and balanced growth that leads to better credit fundamentals, especially fiscal metrics; (2) further material improvements in governance and competitiveness; (3) a durable reduction in political risk if the demands of the various parts of the population are addressed without material fiscal costs.

Downward ratings pressure would stem from (1) an inability to keep the fiscal deficit at a moderate level translating into weakened fiscal strength; (2) the re-emergence of significant political and social tensions that would hinder the country's medium-term growth prospects; or (3) rising macroeconomic imbalances that would jeopardize the sustainability of growth. (4) A rising probability of private sector participation in DSSI would likely point to a lower rating, commensurate with the potential losses to be incurred.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

The local market analyst for this rating is Aurelien Mali ,+971 (423) 795-37.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] G20 communiqué, 18 July 2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elisa Parisi-Capone

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marie Diron

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

