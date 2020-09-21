Moody's confirms DAE Funding LLC's Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed the Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating of DAE Funding
LLC, a funding subsidiary of commercial aircraft lessor Dubai Aerospace
Enterprise (DAE) Limited (together, "DAE"). The
issuer's outlook is negative. This concludes Moody's
review of DAE's ratings initiated on 1 June 2020 to evaluate the
impact of the global downturn in air travel on the company's credit
profile.
The disruption in air travel globally is related to the coronavirus pandemic,
which Moody's regards as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: AWAS Aviation Capital D.A.C.
....LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency),
Confirmed at Baa3
..Issuer: DAE Funding LLC
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: AWAS Aviation Capital D.A.C.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: DAE Funding LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has confirmed DAE's Baa3 long-term senior unsecured
rating based on its consistently strong liquidity position and disciplined
risk management processes that position the company well to manage through
the severe downturn in global aviation. DAE's strong liquidity
and operating prospects are underscored by its unique access to capital
and customers in the United Arab Emirates (Aa2 stable), as well
as by its long-term, stable ownership by the Investment Corporation
of Dubai (ICD). DAE's credit challenges include the lower proportion
of liquid narrow body aircraft in the company's fleet compared to
peers as well as heightened performance risks associated with the severe
disruption in the aviation sector and consequent negative effects on leased
aircraft demand and aircraft values.
Moody's estimates that DAE has a stronger liquidity cushion than
other rated aircraft leasing companies. At 30 June 2020 on a pro-forma
basis, DAE's multiple sources of liquidity provided about 280%
coverage of cash requirements for operating expenses, debt maturities
and aircraft purchase commitments for the following twelve months.
DAE had access to $2.2 billion of borrowing availability
under its $3 billion of multi-year revolving credit facilities
at the end of the quarter, which combined with cash of $618
million provides a liquidity cushion moderately stronger than the nearest
rated aircraft leasing peer. DAE's liquidity is aided by
well-distributed debt maturities and low aircraft purchase commitments.
Of the company's revolving credit facilities, $1.4
billion mature in 2022, $1.2 billion in 2023 and $445
million at later dates. Moody's expects that DAE will continue
to focus on liquidity preservation through line renewal management well
in advance of line maturities and that the company's liquidity coverage
will continue to compare favorably with rated peers, which is an
important rating support.
A credit challenge for DAE and other aircraft leasing companies is navigating
the unprecedented decline in the aviation sector that has accompanied
the global coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects that air passenger
demand will recover strongly toward 2019 levels during 2023, but
during the interim weak airline performance will result in higher lease
defaults and lower leased aircraft utilization and lease rates,
negatively affecting lessors' rental revenues, earnings and cash
flows through 2022. As a result of these challenges, Moody's
has lowered its assessment of aircraft lessors' operating environment
to Ba1 from Baa2 to reflect lower expected industry stability.
Lessors have accommodated airlines by agreeing to short-term deferrals
of a portion of lease payments in exchange for repayment with interest
on an agreed schedule. Through 31 July 2020, DAE had agreed
to requests from airline customers to defer rentals representing about
16% of the company's annual lease revenues, a higher
percentage than certain peers. Moody's expects that many
weakened airlines will press for extensions of existing rent deferral
agreements and repayment schedules, extending the temporary weakening
of DAE's operating cash flow. Revenue declines associated
with defaulted leases and the increased difficulty of redeploying aircraft
into alternate lease arrangements given the weak demand environment will
further weaken operating cash flows until leased aircraft demand strengthens
as air travel volumes recover.
DAE's fleet of leased aircraft is more diverse by type, model
and age than other rated aircraft leasing companies, though this
is due partly to its investment in freighter and turboprop models that
have more specialized uses and are therefore less liquid than narrow-body
models manufactured by Boeing and Airbus. Moody's believes
the residual value risk of DAE's fleet is higher than certain peers
because its proportion of liquid narrow-body aircraft is lower
than peers at 49% of the fleet net book value. However,
the performance stability of the company's 14% exposure to Boeing
777F freighter aircraft is a partial offset, given the strong performance
of the cargo market during the downturn. DAE's $11.2
billion fleet of 279 aircraft at 30 June 2020 had an average age of 6.3
years and average remaining lease term 6.1 years, both measures
comparable to the rated peer medians. DAE's lease maturities
peak in 2025, after Moody's estimated 2023 recovery in air
travel, but a meaningful percentage of less liquid aircraft types
in DAE's fleet, including older wide bodies, have lease
maturities during the downturn, which potentially increases remarketing
and residual value risks.
DAE's limited aircraft purchase commitments result in less predictable
new fleet investment and lease revenues compared to peers that have purchase
commitments, which Moody's views as a credit challenge,
especially given the steady roll-off of DAE's existing contractual
lease revenues. Moody's expects that DAE will continue to
use its liquidity sources to invest in aircraft to replenish its base
of lease revenues. By foregoing new aircraft orders for the time
being, DAE avoids the speculative lease-up and financing
risk associated with long-dated capital acquisition commitments.
Moody's expects that with the support of ICD, DAE could explore
alternate opportunities to replenish and grow its business, including
through portfolio and platform acquisitions.
Moody's expects that leasing will remain an important source of aircraft
acquisition capital for the airline industry and that recovery will provide
new leasing opportunities that will help to revive DAE's cash flows
and earnings. DAE's liquidity and access to capital should
position it well to pursue opportunities to acquire leased aircraft as
demand conditions improve, strengthening revenues and cash flow
to levels that align with expectations for the company's existing
ratings.
DAE's negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations of a more extended
and weaker recovery in air travel that results in higher risks to earnings,
cash flow, liquidity and capital positions.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects
on DAE of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration
in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it
has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months given
the negative outlook, but DAE's ratings could be upgraded
if: 1) the company maintains stronger than peer average liquidity,
2) the company generates stronger profitability and cash flow ratios than
peers while strengthening fleet composition through additional investment,
3) fleet residual value risks and composition are well managed including
through the downturn, and 4) the company's management of capital
remains strong, resulting in a debt-to-equity leverage
ratio materially lower than peer average.
DAE's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity in relation to
expenditures and debt maturities (one-year horizon) declines to
less than 150%, 2) revenues weaken and costs increase to
the extent that the company is unable to generate materially positive
profits and operating cash flow in 2023; 3) debt-to-equity
leverage increases more than Moody's expects due to high impairment charges;
4) the company's competitive positioning otherwise weakens.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
