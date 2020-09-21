Moody's confirms DAE Funding LLC's Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating of DAE Funding LLC, a funding subsidiary of commercial aircraft lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Limited (together, "DAE"). The issuer's outlook is negative. This concludes Moody's review of DAE's ratings initiated on 1 June 2020 to evaluate the impact of the global downturn in air travel on the company's credit profile.

The disruption in air travel globally is related to the coronavirus pandemic, which Moody's regards as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: AWAS Aviation Capital D.A.C.

....LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Baa3

..Issuer: DAE Funding LLC

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AWAS Aviation Capital D.A.C.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: DAE Funding LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has confirmed DAE's Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating based on its consistently strong liquidity position and disciplined risk management processes that position the company well to manage through the severe downturn in global aviation. DAE's strong liquidity and operating prospects are underscored by its unique access to capital and customers in the United Arab Emirates (Aa2 stable), as well as by its long-term, stable ownership by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). DAE's credit challenges include the lower proportion of liquid narrow body aircraft in the company's fleet compared to peers as well as heightened performance risks associated with the severe disruption in the aviation sector and consequent negative effects on leased aircraft demand and aircraft values.

Moody's estimates that DAE has a stronger liquidity cushion than other rated aircraft leasing companies. At 30 June 2020 on a pro-forma basis, DAE's multiple sources of liquidity provided about 280% coverage of cash requirements for operating expenses, debt maturities and aircraft purchase commitments for the following twelve months. DAE had access to $2.2 billion of borrowing availability under its $3 billion of multi-year revolving credit facilities at the end of the quarter, which combined with cash of $618 million provides a liquidity cushion moderately stronger than the nearest rated aircraft leasing peer. DAE's liquidity is aided by well-distributed debt maturities and low aircraft purchase commitments. Of the company's revolving credit facilities, $1.4 billion mature in 2022, $1.2 billion in 2023 and $445 million at later dates. Moody's expects that DAE will continue to focus on liquidity preservation through line renewal management well in advance of line maturities and that the company's liquidity coverage will continue to compare favorably with rated peers, which is an important rating support.

A credit challenge for DAE and other aircraft leasing companies is navigating the unprecedented decline in the aviation sector that has accompanied the global coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects that air passenger demand will recover strongly toward 2019 levels during 2023, but during the interim weak airline performance will result in higher lease defaults and lower leased aircraft utilization and lease rates, negatively affecting lessors' rental revenues, earnings and cash flows through 2022. As a result of these challenges, Moody's has lowered its assessment of aircraft lessors' operating environment to Ba1 from Baa2 to reflect lower expected industry stability.

Lessors have accommodated airlines by agreeing to short-term deferrals of a portion of lease payments in exchange for repayment with interest on an agreed schedule. Through 31 July 2020, DAE had agreed to requests from airline customers to defer rentals representing about 16% of the company's annual lease revenues, a higher percentage than certain peers. Moody's expects that many weakened airlines will press for extensions of existing rent deferral agreements and repayment schedules, extending the temporary weakening of DAE's operating cash flow. Revenue declines associated with defaulted leases and the increased difficulty of redeploying aircraft into alternate lease arrangements given the weak demand environment will further weaken operating cash flows until leased aircraft demand strengthens as air travel volumes recover.

DAE's fleet of leased aircraft is more diverse by type, model and age than other rated aircraft leasing companies, though this is due partly to its investment in freighter and turboprop models that have more specialized uses and are therefore less liquid than narrow-body models manufactured by Boeing and Airbus. Moody's believes the residual value risk of DAE's fleet is higher than certain peers because its proportion of liquid narrow-body aircraft is lower than peers at 49% of the fleet net book value. However, the performance stability of the company's 14% exposure to Boeing 777F freighter aircraft is a partial offset, given the strong performance of the cargo market during the downturn. DAE's $11.2 billion fleet of 279 aircraft at 30 June 2020 had an average age of 6.3 years and average remaining lease term 6.1 years, both measures comparable to the rated peer medians. DAE's lease maturities peak in 2025, after Moody's estimated 2023 recovery in air travel, but a meaningful percentage of less liquid aircraft types in DAE's fleet, including older wide bodies, have lease maturities during the downturn, which potentially increases remarketing and residual value risks.

DAE's limited aircraft purchase commitments result in less predictable new fleet investment and lease revenues compared to peers that have purchase commitments, which Moody's views as a credit challenge, especially given the steady roll-off of DAE's existing contractual lease revenues. Moody's expects that DAE will continue to use its liquidity sources to invest in aircraft to replenish its base of lease revenues. By foregoing new aircraft orders for the time being, DAE avoids the speculative lease-up and financing risk associated with long-dated capital acquisition commitments. Moody's expects that with the support of ICD, DAE could explore alternate opportunities to replenish and grow its business, including through portfolio and platform acquisitions.

Moody's expects that leasing will remain an important source of aircraft acquisition capital for the airline industry and that recovery will provide new leasing opportunities that will help to revive DAE's cash flows and earnings. DAE's liquidity and access to capital should position it well to pursue opportunities to acquire leased aircraft as demand conditions improve, strengthening revenues and cash flow to levels that align with expectations for the company's existing ratings.

DAE's negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations of a more extended and weaker recovery in air travel that results in higher risks to earnings, cash flow, liquidity and capital positions.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects on DAE of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months given the negative outlook, but DAE's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) the company maintains stronger than peer average liquidity, 2) the company generates stronger profitability and cash flow ratios than peers while strengthening fleet composition through additional investment, 3) fleet residual value risks and composition are well managed including through the downturn, and 4) the company's management of capital remains strong, resulting in a debt-to-equity leverage ratio materially lower than peer average.

DAE's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity in relation to expenditures and debt maturities (one-year horizon) declines to less than 150%, 2) revenues weaken and costs increase to the extent that the company is unable to generate materially positive profits and operating cash flow in 2023; 3) debt-to-equity leverage increases more than Moody's expects due to high impairment charges; 4) the company's competitive positioning otherwise weakens.

