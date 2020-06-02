Moody's confirms Daimler's A3 ratings; Outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed the A3 long term issuer rating of Daimler AG (Daimler); the outlook changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began on March 25, 2020.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Daimler's ratings at the A3 level primarily reflects our expectation of the group's ability to recover financial metrics appropriate for its rating by 2022. The automotive downturn brought on by the coronavirus will cause a pronounced weakening in Daimler's credit metrics. We expect that during 2020 Daimler's Moody's adjusted EBITA margin could fall below 1%, compared with 5.2% in 2019. However, Daimler should be able to restore its metrics close to appropriate levels by 2022 as it has already started a restructuring programme to address its weakness in profitability and improve the competitiveness of its relatively high cost structure. The decision of Daimler's management to propose a material cut in dividend payments also gives credibility to the group's efforts to protect a strong balance sheet and to focus on cash generation. We also believe that the group's focus on premium cars in combination with material activities in the Chinese market that is currently returning to more normal levels will support such a recovery.

Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20% decline in unit shipments during 2020, with a steep year-over-year contraction in the second and third quarters followed by a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker that our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and Daimler could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.

Daimler's rating also reflects Moody's view that the company's strong liquidity position affords it the capacity to fund sizable cash requirements that might arise under a potentially extended downturn in the global automotive market as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Daimler has constant financing needs related to the funding of its customers, while the industrial activities should be largely self-funding.

As of 31 March 2020, the company's sources of cash included more than €20 billion in cash and marketable debt securities (before any haircut), as well as €11.0 billion in capacity under its unutilised credit facility maturing in 2024. On April 1, Daimler signed an additional 1-year syndicated facility of €12 billion with two options for an additional 6 months prolongation each time. Following the recent €3 billion bond issuance, as contractually defined, availability under the additional facility has been reduced to around €10 billion. Given the self-liquidating/amortizing nature of credit contracts in the financial services division, the somewhat constrained liquidity situation is acceptable despite Daimler's high rating. Daimler has substantial cash uses over the next 12 months, including the continuously high albeit somewhat reduced capital spending, a proposed dividend distribution of around €1 billion, working capital and day-to-day needs, as well as the substantial short-term debt maturities arising from its finance captive operations.

The negative outlook reflects the potentially severe impact that the coronavirus could have on Daimler's operating performance and credit metrics over the next twelve to eighteen months while implementing its restructuring plan and attempting to restore its competitive position in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESG RISK

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. The vulnerability of Daimler's products to a potentially steep downturn in demand heightens the importance of a healthy liquidity profile. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Daimler's ratings could be downgraded in case of the inability to (1) turn around EBITA margin towards 6% in 2021; (2) reduce leverage, (Debt/EBITDA) to below 2.5x or (3) to generate a positive free cash flow (as defined by Moody's) in 2021, after the anticipated negative free cash flow of approximately €4 billion in 2020, and (4) to materially improve its liquidity profile as compared with year-end 2019.

Although an upgrade within the next 24 months is not likely, Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings in case of (1) EBITA margin to sustainably exceed 7%; (2) generation of a significantly improved and sustained positive free cash flow (as defined by Moody's) of more than €3.0 billion p.a. resulting in a continued FCF/Debt of above 20%; (3) Debt/EBITDA to decline again to sustainably below 2.0x and (4) a material improvement in Daimler's liquidity coverage beyond the weak levels prior to the corona crisis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Daimler AG

Affirmations:

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Daimler Canada Finance Inc.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Daimler Finance North America LLC:

Affirmations:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Daimler International Finance B.V.

Affirmations:

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Finance Co., Ltd.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Italia

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz Japan Co., Ltd.

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Mercedes-Benz South Africa Limited

Affirmations:

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....NSR BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed Aaa.za

....NSR BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed P-1.za

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

