Moody's confirms Delta Air Lines' Baa3 senior unsecured and all other ratings; outlook negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed its debt ratings assigned
to Delta Air Lines, Inc. ("Delta"), including the Baa3
senior unsecured and the Baa1 and Baa2 senior secured. Moody's
also confirmed its ratings on the company's and its subsidiaries'
Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates. The outlook is negative.
These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on March 17,
2020. Please see the end of this press release for the detailed
list of rating actions taken today.
The spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the weakened global economic
outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the
sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to
travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's confirmation of the ratings balances
Delta's strong liquidity against the breadth and severity of the
coronavirus' shock and the related uncertain trend in passenger
demand in upcoming years.
Today's rating actions reflect that the coronavirus will continue
to significantly curtail US domestic and global demand for air travel
for an extended period. Moody's assumes that Delta's Q4 2020 capacity
would be down about 50% versus Q4 2019 in its faster recovery model
and about 70% in its slower recovery model. These scenarios
also assume that passenger demand substantially increases towards 2019
levels in 2023 and that refined cost management and efficiencies learned
while operating through the pandemic will support a meaningful recovery
in profit margins by 2023. In all potential scenarios, Moody's
believes that the reduction in passenger demand will be greater than the
reduction in airline capacity, leading to meaningfully lower load
factors. The risk of more challenging downside scenarios remains
high, and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions
remain highly uncertain, particularly given the threat of an increase
in the number of infections as social distancing practices across the
US and other countries become less stringent in upcoming weeks and beyond.
The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated
adverse impact from the coronavirus pandemic, which would consume
more of the company's liquidity and delay the pace and scope of
the recovery in demand, the retirement of debt and the strengthening
of credit metrics relative to Moody's current expectations.
Nonetheless, strong liquidity currently mitigates downwards pressure
on Delta's ratings.
LIQUIDITY
Delta reported $6 billion of cash on hand at March 31, up
from about $2.9 billion coming into 2020. This improvement
includes a draw of about $3 billion on revolving credit facilities.
Delta will receive $5.4 billion under the Payroll Support
Program of the US Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security
(CARES) Act. Of this amount, $1.6 billion will
be in the form of a 10-year unsecured loan. A CARES Act
loan of about $4.6 billion will also be available to Delta
through September 30, 2020 should it decide to utilize this part
of the program. Delta raised $5 billion on April 29th across
a $1.5 billion three-year term loan and $3.5
billion of secured notes due May 2025. Unsecured assets and investments
with an estimated value of about $13 billion -- excluding
the Delta SkyMiles program -- remain available for additional financing,
as does a forward sale of SkyMiles, if needed.
A commitment to return on capital and profit maximization rather than
market share strategies, declines in unemployment rates, passenger
demand and oil price levels will be key determinants of Delta's future
cash generation that will inform the potential pace of deleveraging the
capital structure. Delta disbursed $16.5 billion
in 2019 -- just over half for fuel and $4.9 billion
for capex, with the remaining $3 billion returned to shareholders.
Given the CARES Act prohibition on returns to shareholders for one year
after the repayment of loans, and significant reductions in capital
expenditures and materially lower fuel prices as anticipated, there
is the potential for Delta to sequentially and cumulatively retire a significant
amount of the incremental coronavirus-related debt incurred in
2020 as demand recovers through 2023.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Delta's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its historically supportive
financial policies and strong business profile as the world's largest
airline with leading, recurring free cash flows. Delta's
business profile -- defined by its brand, global network,
leading airline operating performance and operating partnership model
-- should provide a solid foundation for eventual recovery from the
coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects Delta to restore its leading
airline operating performance when the global economy and the airline
industry are well along in their recovery.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects cash and short-term
investments to fall below $5 billion, passenger bookings
in the US market to remain depressed near current levels for an extended
period, or key financial metrics to not be timely restored once
the virus recedes, specifically including if debt-to-EBITDA
is sustained above 3.25x or funds from operations plus interest-to-interest
is sustained below 6x beyond 2022. There will be no upwards pressure
on the ratings until after passenger demand returns to pre-coronavirus
levels. The ratings could be raised if Delta maintains cash above
$5 billion and improves its key credit metrics, including
debt-to-EBITDA approaching 2.5x, funds from
operations plus interest-to-interest above 8x and EBITDA
margins near 20%.
Changes in the EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes
in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's
opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the operations,
and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft market values,
which will affect estimates of loan-to-value and potentially
increase the probability of rejection of a transaction in a bankruptcy
scenario.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at Baa1
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at Baa2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Confirmed at A1
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Confirmed at A2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Confirmed at A3
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Confirmed at Baa1
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Confirmed at Baa2
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Confirmed at Ba1
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa3
..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Old)
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Confirmed at Baa1
....Underlying Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment
Trust, Confirmed at Baa1 (Assumed by Delta Air Lines, Inc.)
..Issuer: Northwest Airlines, Inc.
....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust,
Confirmed at Baa1
....Underlying Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment
Trust, Confirmed at Baa1 (Assumed by Delta Air Lines, Inc.)
..Issuer: Clayton County Development Authority,
GA
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Confirmed at Baa3
..Issuer: New York Transportation Develop.
Corp., NY
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Confirmed at Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
The methodologies used in these ratings were Enhanced Equipment Trust
and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852,
and Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta Air Lines,
Inc. and the Delta Connection carriers offer passenger air travel
services to over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries and six continents.
Delta reported $47 billion of revenue for 2019.
