Moody's confirms Delta Air Lines' Baa3 senior unsecured and all other ratings; outlook negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed its debt ratings assigned to Delta Air Lines, Inc. ("Delta"), including the Baa3 senior unsecured and the Baa1 and Baa2 senior secured. Moody's also confirmed its ratings on the company's and its subsidiaries' Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates. The outlook is negative. These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on March 17, 2020. Please see the end of this press release for the detailed list of rating actions taken today.

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the weakened global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's confirmation of the ratings balances Delta's strong liquidity against the breadth and severity of the coronavirus' shock and the related uncertain trend in passenger demand in upcoming years.

Today's rating actions reflect that the coronavirus will continue to significantly curtail US domestic and global demand for air travel for an extended period. Moody's assumes that Delta's Q4 2020 capacity would be down about 50% versus Q4 2019 in its faster recovery model and about 70% in its slower recovery model. These scenarios also assume that passenger demand substantially increases towards 2019 levels in 2023 and that refined cost management and efficiencies learned while operating through the pandemic will support a meaningful recovery in profit margins by 2023. In all potential scenarios, Moody's believes that the reduction in passenger demand will be greater than the reduction in airline capacity, leading to meaningfully lower load factors. The risk of more challenging downside scenarios remains high, and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions remain highly uncertain, particularly given the threat of an increase in the number of infections as social distancing practices across the US and other countries become less stringent in upcoming weeks and beyond.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated adverse impact from the coronavirus pandemic, which would consume more of the company's liquidity and delay the pace and scope of the recovery in demand, the retirement of debt and the strengthening of credit metrics relative to Moody's current expectations. Nonetheless, strong liquidity currently mitigates downwards pressure on Delta's ratings.

LIQUIDITY

Delta reported $6 billion of cash on hand at March 31, up from about $2.9 billion coming into 2020. This improvement includes a draw of about $3 billion on revolving credit facilities. Delta will receive $5.4 billion under the Payroll Support Program of the US Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Of this amount, $1.6 billion will be in the form of a 10-year unsecured loan. A CARES Act loan of about $4.6 billion will also be available to Delta through September 30, 2020 should it decide to utilize this part of the program. Delta raised $5 billion on April 29th across a $1.5 billion three-year term loan and $3.5 billion of secured notes due May 2025. Unsecured assets and investments with an estimated value of about $13 billion -- excluding the Delta SkyMiles program -- remain available for additional financing, as does a forward sale of SkyMiles, if needed.

A commitment to return on capital and profit maximization rather than market share strategies, declines in unemployment rates, passenger demand and oil price levels will be key determinants of Delta's future cash generation that will inform the potential pace of deleveraging the capital structure. Delta disbursed $16.5 billion in 2019 -- just over half for fuel and $4.9 billion for capex, with the remaining $3 billion returned to shareholders. Given the CARES Act prohibition on returns to shareholders for one year after the repayment of loans, and significant reductions in capital expenditures and materially lower fuel prices as anticipated, there is the potential for Delta to sequentially and cumulatively retire a significant amount of the incremental coronavirus-related debt incurred in 2020 as demand recovers through 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Delta's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its historically supportive financial policies and strong business profile as the world's largest airline with leading, recurring free cash flows. Delta's business profile -- defined by its brand, global network, leading airline operating performance and operating partnership model -- should provide a solid foundation for eventual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects Delta to restore its leading airline operating performance when the global economy and the airline industry are well along in their recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects cash and short-term investments to fall below $5 billion, passenger bookings in the US market to remain depressed near current levels for an extended period, or key financial metrics to not be timely restored once the virus recedes, specifically including if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 3.25x or funds from operations plus interest-to-interest is sustained below 6x beyond 2022. There will be no upwards pressure on the ratings until after passenger demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels. The ratings could be raised if Delta maintains cash above $5 billion and improves its key credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA approaching 2.5x, funds from operations plus interest-to-interest above 8x and EBITDA margins near 20%.

Changes in the EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the operations, and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value and potentially increase the probability of rejection of a transaction in a bankruptcy scenario.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Baa1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Baa2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at A1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at A2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at A3

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Baa1

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Baa2

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Ba1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Old)

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Baa1

....Underlying Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Baa1 (Assumed by Delta Air Lines, Inc.)

..Issuer: Northwest Airlines, Inc.

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Baa1

....Underlying Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Confirmed at Baa1 (Assumed by Delta Air Lines, Inc.)

..Issuer: Clayton County Development Authority, GA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Confirmed at Baa3

..Issuer: New York Transportation Develop. Corp., NY

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Confirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Delta Air Lines, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

The methodologies used in these ratings were Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852, and Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta Air Lines, Inc. and the Delta Connection carriers offer passenger air travel services to over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries and six continents. Delta reported $47 billion of revenue for 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

