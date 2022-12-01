Moody's confirms Dentsply Sirona's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings, outlook revised to stable

New York, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Dentsply Sirona Inc.'s ("Dentsply Sirona" or "the company") Baa2 issuer rating, Baa2 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 commercial paper rating and revised the outlook to stable from ratings under review. This concludes the rating review that was initiated on May 12, 2022.

The confirmation of Dentsply Sirona's ratings reflects Moody's view that the findings from the company's internal investigation, which resulted in certain restatements for the third quarter of 2021 and fiscal year 2021, did not have a material impact on the company's historical and forward-looking key financial metrics. Moody's notes that the company's operating performance in the first three quarters of 2022 was weaker than previous expectations due to a combination of sluggish capital equipment sales in the US, unfavorable foreign currency movements, slower demand in China as well as cost inflation and supply chain challenges. However, Moody's expects Dentsply Sirona will continue to benefit from its market-leading position in the dental products industry. Further, Dentsply Sirona's financial leverage and cash balance provide it with the financial flexibility to manage through these headwinds.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects continued solid demand for the company's products and the company's intent to balance debt holders' interest with that of shareholders. Moody's expects the company to maintain good scale and strong market position.

Governance risks are material to the rating action. The completion of the company's internal investigation and filing of all pending SEC Form 10-Qs reduced uncertainty. Moody's expects improved compliance and reporting going forward with the new leadership team.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dentsply Sirona's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its leadership position in the global dental products markets. The company's ratings also reflect its balanced business mix between larger-ticket technology and equipment sales and recurring sales of consumable dental products. Dentsply Sirona benefits from its global presence with approximately 65% of its sales generated outside the United States. The ratings reflect the company's moderate financial leverage as Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will be in the 2.5-3.0x times range for the next 12 to 18 months. The company's ratings are constrained by cyclical demand for dental products, which have a high element of self-pay, as well as challenges in the US market as the company shifts its distribution arrangements.

Dentsply Sirona's ESG credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3) reflecting low exposure to environmental risks and moderately negative social exposures, especially responsible production, and moderately negative governance exposures reflected in the recent internal investigation and delays in financial reporting. Dentsply Sirona's credit exposure to governance considerations is moderately negative (G-3). The recent events including the internal investigation, delays in financial reporting and management turnover negatively reflect on the company's risk management, management credibility and compliance and reporting. Dentsply Sirona has moderately negative credit exposure to social risks (S-3) arising from responsible production. The significant majority of the company's products are subject to regulation, but the risks associated with Dentsply Sirona's portfolio, such as its imaging systems and other capital products, have less risk than medical devices inserted in the body. Dentsply Sirona's significant diversification within dental products also partly mitigates its social risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company's operating earnings and growth trends recover to levels consistent with that before the coronavirus outbreak. The company also would need to demonstrate a commitment to maintaining moderate leverage with debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.25 times. Expanded scale and end-market diversity could also support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences a decline in product demand and earnings. A downgrade could also occur if the company exhibits increasingly aggressive financial policies. Quantitatively, debt to EBITDA sustained above 3x could lead to a downgrade.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a leading manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company's products and dental solutions include leading positions and platforms across consumables, dental equipment, technology, and specialty products. The company operates in 120 countries globally, with its largest markets being in Europe and the United States. Dentsply Sirona is a publicly listed company and its revenues for the last 12 months ended on September 30, 2022, were approximately $4.0 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

