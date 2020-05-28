Moody's confirms DexKo Global's ratings, including CFR at B2; outlook revised to negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of DexKo Global, Inc. ("DexKo"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) at B2, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B2-PD, the first lien secured rating at B1 and the second lien secured rating at Caa1. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

The confirmations reflect Moody's view that DexKo's good liquidity position, including an expectation for solidly positive free cash flow in 2020, provides the company with near term flexibility during the recessionary conditions in many of its end markets. Moody's expects DexKo's leverage profile to likely exceed 8x debt/EBITDA in 2020 as earnings will be pressured, but to improve in 2021 as end markets gradually recover and the company reduces its financial leverage. However, DexKo's leverage profile will remain highly dependent on the company's financial policy going forward, including the potential to resume debt-funded acquisitions.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: DexKo Global, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Caa1 (LGD6)

..Issuer: AL-KO VT Holdings, Gmbh

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DexKo Global, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: AL-KO VT Holdings, Gmbh

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

DexKo's ratings, including the B2 CFR, reflect Moody's expectation for credit metrics to weaken through 2020 as the company faces sharp revenue declines amid recessionary conditions in its highly cyclical end markets. The company's products, primarily focused on axles and chassis, are critical components and have a wide range of end-use applications. Moody's expects at least a low double-digit revenue decline in 2020 given DexKo's exposure to industrial, construction, oil and gas and agriculture sectors as well as the more consumer-driven market of recreational vehicles. Moody's expects DexKo's earnings to be pressured into 2021 even as the company's variable cost structure should help maintain EBITA margins in the low-teens range. Moody's expects DexKo to generate about $70 million in free cash flow in 2020, partly the result of working capital management.

With the relatively high financial leverage expected this year, trajectory of debt/EBITDA will be dependent upon the company's financial policy as to whether the company reduces debt or resumes an aggressive approach toward acquisitions within its highly fragmented industry.

Moody's expects DexKo to maintain a good liquidity position over the near term. The company's liquidity position is supported by cash of about $230 million at the end of March 2020 after the company drew down $143 million on its $150 million revolving credit facility. However, Moody's expects the company to fully repay advances under the revolver and to keep the revolver undrawn during 2020.

DexKo's free cash flow generation is supported by the company's efficient working capital management that is driven by its relatively short lead times for production, as well as low maintenance capex requirements of about 1% to 2% of revenue. The company's liquidity position is further supported by no significant debt maturities until the revolver in July 2022 and more than sufficient coverage of approximately $14 million in annual debt amortization.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that DexKo's leverage could be sustained at elevated levels through 2021 should the company's earnings remain pressured or the company undertakes debt-funded acquisitions that are not accretive.

In terms of corporate governance, the company's elevated financial risk is reflected in its high leverage profile under private equity ownership and event risk is high for a resumption of acquisitions when market conditions stabilize.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if DexKo doesn't demonstrate steady progress reducing its leverage to near 6x debt/EBITDA by the end of 2021 through either debt reduction or organic earnings growth. A deterioration in the company's liquidity position, including a material reduction in cash, or free cash flow that is approaching breakeven, could result in a downgrade.

An upgrade of the ratings in the near-term is unlikely. Over time, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if DexKo demonstrates consistent and profitable organic revenue growth and maintains a financial policy that supports a leverage profile remaining below 4.5x debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, DexKo Global, Inc. is a manufacturer of trailer axles, motorized chassis and other related products primarily in North America and Europe. The company serves a variety of markets including industrial and utility, agricultural, transportation, oil & gas, recreational vehicles and motor homes. The company also generates approximately 14% of revenue from aftermarket replacement part sales. KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") is the majority owner of the company, while The Sterling Group and the management team have a minority ownership. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was approximately $1.5 billion.

