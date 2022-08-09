Moody's confirms Digicel's Caa2 CFR; downgrades DIFL's unsecured and subordinated notes to Caa3; changes outlook to negative

New York, August 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed Digicel Group Holdings Limited ("Digicel")'s Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR), its Caa2-PD probability of default rating and Ca senior unsecured ratings. Moody's also confirmed the senior unsecured ratings of Digicel Group Two Limited, Digicel Limited and the senior secured ratings of Digicel International Finance Limited. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the senior unsecured and subordinated ratings of Digicel International Finance Limited to Caa3 from Caa2.

The outlook was changed to negative. This rating action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 27 October 2021.

The confirmation reflects that despite the debt reduction with proceeds from the sale of Digicel Pacific Limited (DPL), the refinancing risk associated to Digicel Limited's $925 million senior unsecured notes due in March 2023 persists, increasing default risk.

The downgrade of the senior unsecured and subordinated ratings of Digicel International Finance Limited to Caa3 from Caa2 reflects the company's business profile and capital structure after the sale of DPL including the associated debt repayment, and the increasing risk of a restructuring and a higher expected loss for these instruments.

Following the sale of Digicel Pacific Limited, the company used net proceeds to repay its $1,048 million 10.0% Senior Secured Cash Pay/PIK Notes due 2024. The ranking of the remaining instruments did not change and in its waterfall, Moody's rank Digicel's debt instruments as follows: Digicel International Finance Limited (DIFL) senior secured debt due 2024 (term loan and senior secured notes), DIFL senior unsecured notes due 2025, DIFL subordinated notes due 2026, DL senior unsecured notes due 2023, Digicel senior unsecured notes due 2025 and Digicel perpetual convertible notes.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty over the company's ability to address its near term debt maturities amid the company's limited financial flexibility, rising interest rates and tight market conditions increasing the risk of a restructure or distressed exchange.

Governance considerations are material to the rating action. The company's G-5 score reflects its aggressive financial policy with a history of a couple of distressed exchanges in the last couple of years.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Digicel Group Holdings Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Caa2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ca

..Issuer: Digicel Group Two Limited

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at C

..Issuer: Digicel International Finance Limited

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Confirmed at Caa1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Caa1

..Issuer: Digicel Limited

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Caa3

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Digicel International Finance Limited

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgrade to Caa3 From Caa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgrade to Caa3 From Caa2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Digicel Group Holdings Limited

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, previously rated Caa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Digicel Group Holdings Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Digicel Group Two Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Digicel International Finance Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Digicel Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Following the sale of Digicel Pacific Limited to Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra, A2 stable) for a total amount of $1.85 billion, the company will use the net proceeds, around $1.4 billion, to reduce debt. While debt reduction is important, the positive effect on Moody's-adjusted leverage will be small with pro forma leverage at 6.1x as of March 2022, as per the company's estimates, because Digicel Pacific Limited contributed around 25% of the company's EBITDA and almost no net debt.

Following the company's distressed exchanges in 2020 Digicel reduced gross debt by close to $1.6 billion or 24%. Moody's views these debt exchanges as distressed exchanges, which is a default under its definition. The company managed to improve liquidity due to its lower debt service burden, which enabled it to generate slightly positive FCF. Going forward, and given current market conditions and higher interests rates, cash flow is likely to decline on higher coupon payments.

Digicel liquidity is weak given the upcoming maturity of its $925 million senior unsecured notes due in March 2023, coupled with interest expenses and investments in the next 12 months that exceed the company's sources of liquidity, namely its cash balance that as of March 2022 was $416 million and the additional $300 million from the proceeds of the sale of DPL. The cash balance is also supported by the $187 million payment Digicel received in connection with an award of damages following a legal proceeding with Orange (Baa1 stable). Orange appealed this decision and, while the companies expect a final resolution, Digicel intends to keep this amount in cash recorded as a provision. Digicel does not have access to revolving credit facilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A downgrade of Digicel's ratings could happen in case the company fails to refinance its senior unsecured notes due 2023 resulting in a debt restructuring with higher than expected losses to creditors.

An upgrade of Digicel's ratings would require an improvement in the company's liquidity profile including the successful refinancing of its 2023 maturities and improvement of its financial flexibility that is currently limited by the lack of access to revolving credit facilities, the fact that most of its assets are encumbered and the little cushion under the covenants. Additionally, an improvement in its operating performance and maintenance of positive free cash flow generation would put positive pressure on the ratings.

Incorporated in Hamilton, Bermuda, Digicel is the largest provider of wireless telecommunication services in the Caribbean. Following the sale of DPL assets and the exit of Panama, the company operates in 25 markets in the Caribbean. Digicel provides a comprehensive range of business solutions, cable TV and broadband, and other related products and services. Digicel generated revenue of $2.3 billion for the last twelve months ended March 2022. Proforma for the sale of DPL, Digicel's revenues and EBITDA margin as reported by the company would be $1.8 billion and 43% respectively.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/48906. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

