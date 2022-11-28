Moody's confirms Digi's Ba3 ratings; outlook stable

Madrid, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or "the company"), the parent company for RCS & RDS S.A. ("RCS&RDS"). At the same time, Moody's has confirmed the Ba3 rating on the €850 million backed fixed rate senior secured notes (split into two tranches, €450 million due 2025 and €400 million due 2028) issued by RCS&RDS. The outlook has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated by Moody's on 09 June 2022, following the publication of the preliminary 2021 report, which included a qualified audit opinion.

Compliance and reporting is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

"We have confirmed the ratings at Ba3 with a stable outlook because the company has released its final 2021 audited accounts with no material qualification," says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's Vice President–Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Digi.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On November 16, 2022, Digi released the 2021 audited Dutch statutory consolidated financial statements. The accounts include minor restatements when compared to the preliminary ones published at the end of May with no material difference to credit metrics.

The company has been able to clear the majority of the qualifications contained in the preliminary accounts. The final statements contain one qualification, as flagged by the company in previous public communications to the market. The qualification relates to the lack of available information on the lease liabilities of Digi's Hungarian subsidiary, which sale was completed in January 2022. Moody's considers this qualification to be minor when compared to overall metrics and without impact since the asset has been divested.

Moody's considers that final accounts provide enough completeness and availability of key information. The company is also implementing internal changes to strengthen internal controls and reporting consistency, like the hiring of a new co-CFO to join the company in December, and the appointment of an independent Board member as head of the Audit Committee.

The Ba3 CFR reflects the company's track record of solid operating performance; strong market position in Romania as a result of its superior network quality; success as a challenger in the Spanish market, resulting in accelerating revenue growth; the growth opportunities stemming from its planned expansion into the Portuguese and Belgium markets; and solid financial profile, with Moody's-adjusted leverage remaining at around 3.0x in 2022.

The rating also reflects Digi's negative free cash flow (FCF) because of high capital spending; its geographical concentration, mainly in Romania; the high execution risks related to its expansion in Portugal and Belgium; the foreign-exchange risk associated with the company's exposure to the Romanian leu; and its exposure to M&A event risk because there is potential for further consolidation in the Romanian market.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Digi will maintain a good operating performance in terms of moderate revenue and EBITDA growth and credit metrics in line with the parameters defined for the Ba3 rating. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's assumption that Digi will maintain a conservative financial policy and assumes continued compliance with reporting obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could develop if Digi (1) increases its scale and diversification, (2) reports solid operating performance such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains well below 2.5x; and (3) the company generates positive FCF (after capital spending and dividends) on a sustained basis. Upward pressure will also require a stronger track record of governance, including compliance and reporting considerations.

Conversely, downward pressure could be exerted on the rating if (1) Digi's operating performance weakens such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 3.5x on a sustained basis, (2) the company embarks in a debt financed organic or inorganic growth strategy, or (3) the company's liquidity profile weakens (including a reduction in headroom under financial covenants). Evidence of further weakness in governance, including failure to comply with reporting obligations, could also lead to downward pressure on the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Digi Communications N.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba3

..Issuer: RCS & RDS S.A.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Digi Communications N.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: RCS & RDS S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Digi Communications N.V. is the parent company of RCS & RDS S.A., a leading pay-TV and communications services provider in Romania. The company completed an IPO in May 2017 and is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. In 2021, it generated revenues of around €1.5 billion and reported EBITDA of €525 million (including IFRS16 and Hungary). Digi is ultimately controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Zoltan Teszari, president of the board and founder of the company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

