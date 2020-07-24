Moody's confirms Digital Room Holdings Inc.'s B3 CFR; outlook revised to negative

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") concluded its review of Digital Room Holdings Inc.'s ("DRI") ratings initiated on April 24, 2020 and confirmed the issuer's B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), the B2 rating on DRI's senior secured first lien credit facilities, and the Caa2 rating on the company's second lien term loan. The ratings outlook was revised to negative given Moody's expectation of a meaningful near term weakness in demand from DRI's customer base that is anticipated to considerably weigh on the company's operating performance trends and financial flexibility in 2020.

Moody's confirmed the following ratings:

---Corporate Family Rating-B3

---Probability of Default Rating-B3-PD

---Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility expiring 2024 -- B2 (LGD3)

---Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2026 -- B2 (LGD3)

---Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan due 2027 -- Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook revised from Rating Under Review to Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

DRI's B3 CFR is constrained by the company's high adjusted debt/EBITDA of over 7x (Moody's adjusted for operating leases) as of March 31, 2020 (LTM) and Moody's expectations that this metric could approach and potentially exceed 9x in 2020 due to a sharp projected drop in the company's EBITDA during this period. DRI's CFR is also negatively impacted by the company's small size, potential competitive pressures from larger commercial printers and web based rivals, and exposure to ongoing cyclicality in the print advertising market in the event of prolonged weakness in macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, the company's ownership by H.I.G. Capital ("HIG") presents corporate governance concerns with respect to DRI's financial strategies, particularly given the potential for additional debt-funded acquisitions and equity distributions.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety which may lead to material, albeit temporary, disruptions of DRI's day-to-day operations. Today's outlook revision reflects the impact on DRI's credit profile of the breadth and severity of this shock, particularly with respect to weak demand trends from the company's predominantly SMB-focused customer base and the resulting deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The risks associated with DRI's credit profile are partially offset by the company's strong presence in the online short-run print market as well as its solid customer relationships and historically strong retention rates which contribute to revenue predictability. Additionally, the company's modest capital budget should support improving free cash flow ("FCF") generation once operating conditions normalize.

DRI's adequate liquidity is principally supported by a cash balance of $32.5 million as of March 31, 2020 following the company's full drawdown of its $30 million revolving credit facility. Moody's does not expect the company to generate meaningful FCF in 2020. DRI's bank loans are subject to financial maintenance covenants based on a maximum net leverage ratio (8.5x first lien net leverage, 10x total net leverage). Moody's believes the company will remain below the maximum levels allowed by this limitation over the balance of 2020.

The negative ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that DRI's revenues and EBITDA will decline considerably in 2020, resulting in debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) approaching, and potentially exceeding 9x. Operating performance trends are expected to recover in 2021 as macroeconomic conditions normalize with credit protections expected to improve at a similar pace.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely over the near term, the rating could be upgraded if DRI profitably expands its scale and continues to generate healthy FCF while adhering to a conservative financial policy, resulting in debt to EBITDA sustained (Moody's adjusted) below 6.5x.

The rating could be downgraded if DRI were to incur FCF deficits on a sustained basis, liquidity deteriorates, the company experiences a weakening competitive position, or maintains aggressive financial policies that prevent meaningful deleveraging.

DRI, owned by HIG, is a leading e-commerce provider in the online short-run print market. Moody's forecasts DRI to generate revenues of approximately $200 million in 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016.

