Moody's confirms Digital Room Holdings Inc.'s B3 CFR; outlook revised to negative

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") concluded its review of Digital
Room Holdings Inc.'s ("DRI") ratings initiated on April 24,
2020 and confirmed the issuer's B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"),
B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), the B2 rating
on DRI's senior secured first lien credit facilities, and the Caa2
rating on the company's second lien term loan. The ratings outlook
was revised to negative given Moody's expectation of a meaningful
near term weakness in demand from DRI's customer base that is anticipated
to considerably weigh on the company's operating performance trends
and financial flexibility in 2020.
Moody's confirmed the following ratings:
---Corporate Family Rating-B3
---Probability of Default Rating-B3-PD
---Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility expiring
2024 -- B2 (LGD3)
---Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2026 --
B2 (LGD3)
---Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan due 2027
-- Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook revised from Rating Under Review to Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
DRI's B3 CFR is constrained by the company's high adjusted debt/EBITDA
of over 7x (Moody's adjusted for operating leases) as of March 31,
2020 (LTM) and Moody's expectations that this metric could approach
and potentially exceed 9x in 2020 due to a sharp projected drop in the
company's EBITDA during this period. DRI's CFR is also
negatively impacted by the company's small size, potential
competitive pressures from larger commercial printers and web based rivals,
and exposure to ongoing cyclicality in the print advertising market in
the event of prolonged weakness in macroeconomic conditions. Additionally,
the company's ownership by H.I.G. Capital ("HIG")
presents corporate governance concerns with respect to DRI's financial
strategies, particularly given the potential for additional debt-funded
acquisitions and equity distributions.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications
of public health and safety which may lead to material, albeit temporary,
disruptions of DRI's day-to-day operations.
Today's outlook revision reflects the impact on DRI's credit profile
of the breadth and severity of this shock, particularly with respect
to weak demand trends from the company's predominantly SMB-focused
customer base and the resulting deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
The risks associated with DRI's credit profile are partially offset by
the company's strong presence in the online short-run print market
as well as its solid customer relationships and historically strong retention
rates which contribute to revenue predictability. Additionally,
the company's modest capital budget should support improving free cash
flow ("FCF") generation once operating conditions normalize.
DRI's adequate liquidity is principally supported by a cash balance of
$32.5 million as of March 31, 2020 following the company's
full drawdown of its $30 million revolving credit facility.
Moody's does not expect the company to generate meaningful FCF in
2020. DRI's bank loans are subject to financial maintenance covenants
based on a maximum net leverage ratio (8.5x first lien net leverage,
10x total net leverage). Moody's believes the company will
remain below the maximum levels allowed by this limitation over the balance
of 2020.
The negative ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that DRI's
revenues and EBITDA will decline considerably in 2020, resulting
in debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) approaching,
and potentially exceeding 9x. Operating performance trends are
expected to recover in 2021 as macroeconomic conditions normalize with
credit protections expected to improve at a similar pace.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
While unlikely over the near term, the rating could be upgraded
if DRI profitably expands its scale and continues to generate healthy
FCF while adhering to a conservative financial policy, resulting
in debt to EBITDA sustained (Moody's adjusted) below 6.5x.
The rating could be downgraded if DRI were to incur FCF deficits on a
sustained basis, liquidity deteriorates, the company experiences
a weakening competitive position, or maintains aggressive financial
policies that prevent meaningful deleveraging.
DRI, owned by HIG, is a leading e-commerce provider
in the online short-run print market. Moody's forecasts
DRI to generate revenues of approximately $200 million in 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Lee Zeltser
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653