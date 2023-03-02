Moody's confirms Domtar's Ba2 CFR with stable outlook

New York, March 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Domtar Corporation's (Domtar) Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), Ba2 rating on the senior secured bank credit facility, Ba2 rating on the senior secured notes and Ba3 rating on the senior unsecured notes. The confirmation concludes the review initiated on July 6, 2022 when Domtar's owner, The Paper Excellence Group (not rated), announced that Domtar will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Resolute Forest Products, Inc. for $20.50 per share in a transaction that reflects an enterprise value of $2.7 billion, including pension liabilities. Domtar has received all regulatory and shareholder approvals and closed the transaction on March 1, 2023 funding it with a combination of cash, debt and new equity contribution. Governance was the key driver of this rating action, reflecting acquisition driven growth strategy and financial policy.

"The confirmation of Domtar's rating reflects increased scale and diversity of the combined company and expected modest leverage following the acquisition," said Anastasija Johnson, senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service, adding "a portion of the proceeds of expected mill sales will reduce debt under the ABL revolver and offset the expected decline in earnings due to projected price declines in pulp and wood products."

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Domtar Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba2

....Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Domtar Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Domtar's Ba2 CFR reflects its increased scale following a transformative acquisition of Resolute with pro forma sales almost doubling to $8.1 billion and a more diverse product offering, including graphic papers, pulp, wood products, containerboard and tissue. The credit profile benefits from good vertical integration and strong market positions in key segments: paper and pulp. The combined company will have additional assets that could be converted to containerboard and grow the company's position in this segment. The credit profile also reflects modest leverage following the acquisition. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain around to 2.6x in the 12 months ended September 2022 pro forma for the transaction. We expect leverage to increase above 3x in 2023 due to weaker wood product and pulp prices and lower paper volumes that will likely also pressure paper prices. However, we expect Domtar to use the proceeds from the sale of its Dryden mill and Resolute's Thunder Bay mill to reduce debt and fund some of the capex that will rise after 2023 if the company proceeds with converting another mill to containerboard. On February 28, 2023, Domtar announced that it entered an agreement with First Quality Enterprises, Inc. to sell its Dryden, ON, mill and related assets for the purchase price of $240 million subject to regulatory approvals. The Dryden sale is expected to close in the third quarter. The sale of the Dryden and Thunder Bay mill was a condition to satisfy the Canadian regulator requirements to close on the Resolute transaction.

Domtar's credit profile is constrained by its exposure to the graphic paper segment (roughly 43% of EBITDA), which is in secular decline. Domtar's own uncoated freesheet operations, subject to a secular decline, will now be combined with Resolute's newsprint, also in secular decline, and specialty papers. The addition of Resolute's wood products business (roughly 37% of the combined company's EBITDA) to the volatile pulp business will also make the company's earnings more volatile. There is limited overlap between both company's businesses, other than in pulp, therefore we do not expect any synergies from the combination. Paper Excellence intends to run both companies separately with current management remaining in place, reducing the integration risk, however, this leaves the company with duplicated administrative functions and higher costs. The credit profile also reflects an aggressive growth strategy with Resolute acquisition following shortly after Domtar acquisition as the owner builds a conglomerate paper and wood products company in North America. With the core business established, we expect smaller transactions going forward as the company also focuses on its strategy of converting paper machines facing secular volume decline to containerboard production. This strategy is capital intensive and with high execution risk because Domtar does not have its own converting operations and will have to sell to independent converters. The company started up the converted Kingsport, TM, machine in 2022.

Domtar Corporation's ESG Credit Impact Score is Highly Negative (CIS-4), reflecting the long-term secular decline in its primary commodity paper business which continues to be replaced by digital alternatives. The challenge of repurposing assets as consumer preferences switch away from commodity paper is a constraint to the credit rating. As a manufacturing company, Domtar is exposed to moderate environmental risks. Moderate governance risks reflect limited track record of operating under Paper Excellence ownership and acquisition-driven growth strategy as evidenced by Resolute transaction.

The combined company will have good liquidity. The company is expected to have minimal cash on hand, following the completion of the acquisition. The company has upsized its asset-based revolver to $1 billion, which expires in 2028. At the close of the transaction, the company borrowed $210 million on the revolver, leaving $611 million of availability after $179 million of letters of credit. The revolver has a springing 1 times fixed charge coverage ratio when excess availability is less than the greater of $87.5 million and 10% of the lesser of the borrowing base and maximum borrowing capacity. We do not expect the covenant to be tested and the term loans will have no maintenance covenants. The majority of the US assets are encumbered under the secured credit facilities and secured notes. Amounts equivalent to net proceeds of the asset sales can be reinvested within a 12- to 18-month period provided there is committment instead of being obligated to repay debt. This provides some alternative liquidity. Resolute has accumulated over $500 million in duties related to the softwood lumber dispute between Canadian and the US producers. If the agreement between the two countries is reached and the duties are returned, Paper Excellence has agreed to distribute all duties collected until June 2022 or up to $500 million to Resolute shareholders, but duties paid after June 2022 will be kept by Domtar and used as an additional source of liquidity.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The secured credit facilities and secured note are rated in line with the corporate family rating and reflect a large pension liability, which we would not expect to provide loss absorption in a bankruptcy scenario and therefore it does not provide a loss absorption lift to the secured debt The unsecured notes are rated Ba3, one notch below the corporate family rating, given their subordination to the new secured debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating earnings will decline in 2023 on lower wood product and pulp prices and volume pressures returning in the paper segment. The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will use asset sale proceeds to reduce debt and fund capital expenditures.

We can upgrade the rating if the company sustains Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3x, improves (RCF-capex)/Debt above 12% and continues to demonstrate operating earnings improvement. We can also upgrade the rating if the new owner demonstrates commitment to deleveraging and maintains conservative financial policies.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if the operating environment and earnings deteriorate, such that debt/EBITDA rises above 4.5x and (RCF-capex)/Debt falls below 6%. We can also downgrade the rating the company pursues more aggressive financial policies.

Headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Domtar Corporation is a producer of graphic papers, pulp, wood products, container board and tissue following the acquisition of Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products in March 2023. The combined company had pro forma sales of $8.1 billion in the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Anastasija Johnson

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

