Moody's confirms Dongfeng's A2 ratings; changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the A2 issuer rating of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (Dongfeng, A2 stable).

At the same time, Moody's has also confirmed the A2 rating on the senior unsecured bonds issued by Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) International Co., Limited — an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Dongfeng. The bonds are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Dongfeng.

The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 26 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The ratings confirmation reflects Dongfeng's high importance to China's automotive industry as the key subsidiary of the second largest automaker in terms of unit sales, and the fact that the Chinese government is its key shareholder with a 66.9% stake through its parent," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

As such, Dongfeng's A2 ratings incorporate a two-notch uplift, reflecting Moody's expectation that the company will receive a high level of extraordinary support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through its parent, Dongfeng Motor Corporation. They also reflect the government's ability to provide support as indicated by its A1 sovereign rating, and track record of providing support to Dongfeng.

Moody's expects Dongfeng and its parent company to maintain their market positions over the next few years, driven mainly by sales growth at their joint ventures.

Dongfeng's product line-up is highly diversified and balanced, spanning entry-level passenger and commercial vehicles with different price points, as well as premium models. Its product line-up also ranges from traditional fuel vehicles to new energy-powered ones, and this diversity in price and fuel types underpins the company's operational stability.

"Strong government support and the company's solid liquidity buffers offset Dongfeng's modest standalone credit profile in terms of debt leverage, which reflects weaker auto demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak," adds Ho.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, Dongfeng's exposure to retail, discretionary consumption and manufacturing has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment, especially given its sensitivity to consumer demand. It has also been impacted by supply chain disruptions as a meaningful portion of its production is located in China's Hubei province, where the outbreak was severe.

Moody's expects auto unit sales in China to contract 10% this year, before growing by 2.5% in 2021 amid signs that demand is beginning to return to normal following a sharp decline in the first quarter of 2020. Chinese auto sales rebounded in April and May, growing by 4% and 14.5% respectively compared to the same period last year, signaling a healthy rebound in demand.

In parallel, Dongfeng's sales have also recovered, as evident from its May unit sales which rose 18% compared to a year ago as production and demand continued to normalize. That said, Moody's expects Dongfeng's unit sales to fall by about 5% in 2020 versus a year ago and recover by about 3.5% in 2021.

Dongfeng's credit quality is also underpinned by its prudent approach to financial management, reflected in turn by its maintenance of a reported net cash position over the past few years.

Moody's expects the company's debt/EBITDA to increase to about 2.8x over the next 12-18 months from 2.5x in 2019. Although such debt leverage is moderate for the company's underlying credit strength, Moody's expects Dongfeng's credit metrics to improve in 2021 as China's economy and auto demand improve.

Moody's assessment of Dongfeng's financial metrics is based on the pro-rata financials of its key joint ventures with Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Baa3 review for downgrade), Peugeot S.A. (Baa3 negative), and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (A3 negative).

Dongfeng's A2 issuer rating primarily reflects the company's strong standalone credit profile, which is underpinned by its: (1) leadership position in China's auto industry, (2) diversified product portfolio, and (3) good liquidity. These strengths are partly offset by the company's concentrated operations in China.

Dongfeng's liquidity is adequate. At the end of 2019, it had a cash balance of RMB44 billion at the holding company level, which is more than sufficient to cover its short-term debt of RMB1.1 billion. The company's ownership by Dongfeng Motor Corporation — which is wholly owned by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) — also offers it good access to domestic banks and the capital markets.

The stable rating outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that over the next 12-18 months: (1) Dongfeng's credit metrics will be maintained at levels that are appropriate for its current standalone credit profile, and (2) Dongfeng's importance to the Chinese government and the government's ability to support the company will remain intact.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

As an automaker, Dongfeng is exposed to environmental, social and governance risk. Meeting regional emission requirements, particularly those relating to CO2, is one of the most pressing and challenging objectives facing the auto industry over the medium to long term. This risk is partially offset by the company's financial capacity to accommodate increasing requirements to invest in R&D and alternative fuel vehicle production systems.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Dongfeng's credit profile of the breadth and severity of the shock, which has been offset by its strong business position, government support and solid liquidity.

Dongfeng has demonstrated a track record of prudent financial management and maintains transparency through financial reporting disclosures, provided as a result of its listing in Hong Kong. These regulations require Dongfeng to provide regular financial reporting disclosures and disclose substantial transactions. The company is under the management oversight of SASAC via Dongfeng's parent, Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure could emerge if: (1) there is a strengthening in the Chinese government's ability to support Dongfeng, which would be illustrated by an upgrade of China's sovereign rating, and (2) there is no weakening in the company's standalone credit profile

Moody's would downgrade the ratings if Dongfeng's standalone credit profile weakens because of a material deterioration in its business or financial profile, without any material changes in the support assessment.

The deterioration in Dongfeng's standalone credit profile could be because of: (1) a meaningful weakening in its market position, or (2) substantial changes in the company's JVs relationships, in particular with Nissan, Peugeot and Honda.

A moderate weakening in the company's standalone credit profile with adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 3.0-3.5x is unlikely to immediately impact its rating, given the high likelihood of support from the Chinese government.

A downgrade of Dongfeng's ratings, without a change in the company's standalone profile, could also be triggered by a weakening in the Chinese government's ability to provide support, which would be illustrated by a downgrade of China's sovereign rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Automobile-Manufacturer-Industry--PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (Dongfeng) is a key subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, which was in turn China's second largest automaker in 2019 in terms of unit sales. Dongfeng has a comprehensive product line-up, spanning passenger and commercial vehicles.

Dongfeng, which listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2005, is 66.9% owned by Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gerwin Ho

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

