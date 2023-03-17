Moody's confirms Doylestown Hospital's (PA) B3; outlook revised to negative

New York, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed Doylestown Hospital, PA's B3 revenue bond rating. The outlook has been revised to negative from ratings under review. There is approximately $210 million of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Confirmation of the B3 rating reflects an expectation that while operating margins will remain very weak, operating losses will continue to improve which should allow for some stabilization of cash reserves. Management has implemented several performance improvement initiatives and engaged consultants which will continue to drive better results. Additionally, Doylestown has initiated the process to sell its long-term care facility which if successful could help bolster operating results and cash balances. Confirmation of the rating also acknowledges management's continued efforts to reduce acceleration risk given successful execution of an amendment to the bank covenants that allowed for the hospital to avoid a covenant miss at December 31, 2022 as well as ongoing active discussions with lenders regarding future measurement dates. That said, the B3 rating incorporates material credit risks including a reasonable likelihood that financial bank covenants will be breached as soon as March 31 and/or June 30 and the possibility for immediate acceleration of all of the hospital's outstanding debt at the discretion of the bank, trustee or bondholders. Doylestown has limited cash reserves to support operations or the repayment of all outstanding debt, with roughly 65 days cash on hand as of December 31, 2022. Positively, the deterioration of cash balances has slowed following better operating results. We continue to view the hospital's leading market position, including collaboration with other community and academic health systems, in a favorable service area of Bucks County as a credit strength. Doylestown also benefits from low exposure to Medicaid, which reduces its reliance on governmental payors. That said, competition is increasing with larger providers in the surrounding areas.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk of bond acceleration and the potential for materially less than 100% recovery on the bonds. The outlook also considers near-term challenges in realizing rapid operational improvements given limited traction of recent initiatives, and the pending nature around the sale of the hospital's long-term care facilities. A stable outlook would be considered if the hospital is able to materially reduce debt acceleration risks while maintaining stable cash balances and operating results.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Given severity of current circumstances, an upgrade is not likely in the near term. Over the longer term, an upgrade could result from consistent and sustainable improvement in cash flow and financial metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Acceleration of debt

- Inability to maintain better operating results and sustain current levels of cash - Filing for bankruptcy protection and/or liquidation

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a lien and security interest in Doylestown Hospital's Pledged Revenues, a mortgage on the Hospital's acute care facility, and as it relates to the Series 2013A, Series 2016A Bonds, Series A 2019 and Series B 2019 Bonds revenues of the Foundation pursuant to the guaranty agreement. However, in the case of the Series 2013B Bonds, the Foundation has been joined as a co-obligor along with Doylestown Hospital. Regardless, all outstanding debt is secured on parity.

Doylestown is subject to restrictive financial covenants measured to Doylestown Hospital and the Foundation. The most restrictive of which are under the bond purchase and bank covenants agreement related to the Series 2013B bonds (not rated) and include lender required maintenance of a minimum 100 days cash on hand (measured semi-annually on a trailing four quarter basis), minimum 1.35 times annual debt service coverage (measured quarterly on a trailing four quarter basis) and maximum 65% debt to capitalization (measured semi-annually). Covenants under the loan agreement and bond indenture include maintenance of a minimum 1.1 times annual debt service coverage measured annually.

Failure to meet financial covenants could trigger an event of default (EOD) and potential immediate acceleration if the lender directs the Trustee to accelerate the bonds. In which case, the Trustee would have the option, due to the EOD under the Trust Agreement, to accelerate Doylestown's publicly issued Bonds, and would be forced to accelerate if at least 25% of public bondholders requested it. There is no cure period under the bank documents.

Under the loan agreement, which governs Doylestown's rated debt, a violation of a financial covenant would constitute an EOD if the EOD cannot be corrected within a 30-day period following notice to the Hospital and if it's not corrected during the 30-day cure period, the hospital fails to institute corrective action until the EOD is corrected. However, if an EOD did occur, the Trustee would have the option to accelerate Doylestown's debt, and would be forced to accelerate if at least 25% of public bondholders requested it.

Currently, the system does not have sufficient cash to cover outstanding debt in the event of an acceleration of all bonds.

PROFILE

With total annual revenue of approximately $430 million (for the entire system) as of FYE 2022, Doylestown Hospital operates community focused healthcare facilities serving patients in the northern suburban communities of Philadelphia, including Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania and the town of Lambertville in New Jersey.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

