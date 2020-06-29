Moody's confirms El Corte Ingles Ba1 CFR; outlook changed to negative

Paris, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ('Moody's') today confirmed El Corte Ingles,
S.A.'s ("ECI" or the "company") Ba1 long-term corporate
family rating (CFR) and its Ba1-PD probability of default rating
(PDR). Concurrently, ECI's EUR690 million senior bond
Ba1 rating has also been confirmed. The outlook has been changed
to negative from ratings under review.
This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on April 3,
2020
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating confirmation reflects (1) the company's strong performance
of its food and online business during the store lockdown during the coronavirus
outbreak in Spain between March and May 2020; (2) the company's
deleveraging actions pre-crisis, which reduced Moody's
Adjusted debt/EBITDA to 3.1x as of February 2020 (fiscal 2019);
(3) the improvement in the company's liquidity compared to March
2020 thanks to its new credit facilities and the company's measures
to reduce the cash burn during the lockdown period; and (4) Moody's
expectation that ECI's leverage will trend to 4.0x in the
next 12 to 18 months.
The coronavirus outbreak is considered a social risk under Moody's Environmental,
Social and Governance (ESG) framework given the substantial implications
for public health and safety, deteriorating global economic outlook,
falling oil prices, and asset price declines, which are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. Despite closures of all its stores (excluding its
grocery section) from 14th March 2020, ECI was able to generate
sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from its online and its grocery
divisions.
Since 8 June 2020 ECI has reopened all its stores and we expect the company's
sales to gradually recover during the rest of fiscal 2020. However,
Moody's expects ECI's total revenues for fiscal 2020 to be approximately
EUR 4.4 billion, or one third, less compared to fiscal
2019 reflecting the lockdown and the expected deterioration in macroeconomic
conditions in Spain (of which around EUR 2 billion from sales reduction
in the low margin travel agency business). ECI's revenue
shortfall is mitigated by the company's actions to cut its operating
costs including temporary unemployment measures undertaken during the
lockdown. Moody's expects ECI sales and earnings to continue
their recovery in fiscal 2021 reaching a Moody's adjusted leverage
of around 4.0x driven by a gradual return to department stores
of Spanish shoppers and a recovery in macroeconomic conditions in Spain.
The negative outlook reflects the high uncertainty around the company's
ability to recover in the next 12 to 18 months which is dependent on a
strong and steady recovery of Spanish consumers' demand and on a
continuing reduction in coronavirus contagion in Spain.
ECI´s Ba1 CFR remains underpinned by (1) the company´s leading
market positions in most of the business segments in which it operates,
(2) strong brand awareness and high interest from third-party brands
to operate in ECI's stores, (3) a large and unencumbered real estate
portfolio with a proven track record of successful asset monetization,
(4) and good deleveraging prospects and the firm commitment to maintain
a more conservative financial policy than in the past.
The rating also reflects (1) the company´s high geographic concentration
in its home market, (2) the cyclical, seasonal and discretionary
nature of its business model, (3) lower profitability margins than
rated peers and high earnings dependency on its top ten best-performing
stores, (4) weak historic corporate governance (5) and the risks
and challenges posed by increasing online penetration rates and competition
from pure e-commerce specialists.
Moody's considers the company's liquidity as adequate and sufficient to
cover working capital seasonality. As of the end of May 2020,
the company had a total liquidity of around EUR1.5 billion,
comprising cash on the balance sheet of around EUR130 million, and
EUR1.34 billion available under its new one year revolving credit
facility (new RCF) maturing in 2021. The new RCF was secured by
the company on 1 April 2020. The existing EUR1.1 billion
RCF (existing RCF) maturing in 2024 is fully drawn as of May 2020.
Moody's expects the company to refinance or extend the new RCF maturity
well in advance of its maturity. The company has a maintenance
covenant on its EUR1.1 billion existing RCF, which will start
being calculated only from the end of fiscal 2021, and if the company
doesn't have at least two investment grade ratings.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Ba1 instrument rating on the senior unsecured notes is in line with
the CFR. The company's probability of default rating of Ba1-PD
is also in line with the CFR. The probability of default rating
reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate resulting from a
capital structure comprising senior unsecured bonds and unsecured bank
debt.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the high uncertainty around the sales and
earnings recovery of the company and the uncertainty around the company's
ability to reduce leverage to 4.0x in the next 12 to 18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure is not expected in the short term. However,
it could arise if the company maintains a good liquidity buffer supported
by improving profitability above 8%, on a Moody's Adjusted
EBITDA margin, and a solid free cash flow generation and if its
Moody´s adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio decreases sustainably
below 3.5x .
Downward pressure on the ratings could arise as a result of a deterioration
in the company's liquidity. Downward pressure could also arise
if there is a prolonged period of negative like-for-like
sales, weaker profitability and depressed free cash flow generation.
On a quantitative basis, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody´s
adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio increases and is maintained above 4.0x.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
ECI, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is the largest
department store in Europe, with groupwide net sales of almost EUR16
billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.2 billion in fiscal 2019.
The company operates under two divisions, retail and non-retail,
which represented around 82% and 18% for both sales and
EBITDA, respectively, in fiscal 2019.
Founded in 1935 by Ramon Areces, ECI remains privately owned and
controlled by the founder's descendants. Its current main shareholders
are the Ramon Areces Foundation, Cartera de Valores IASA and PrimeFin,
S.A.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Francesco Bozzano
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
