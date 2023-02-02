Moody's confirms Elior Group S.A.'s B2 CFR; outlook changed to negative

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOMEEVENTS & TRAINING
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's confirms Elior Group S.A.'s B2 CFR; outlook changed to negative

02 Feb 2023

Paris, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed Elior Group S.A.'s (Elior or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B2 rating on the backed senior unsecured notes due 2026. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review.  

At this point,  Moody's assessment of Elior's credit quality does not explicitly factor in the recently announced assets contribution by Derichebourg S.A. (Derichebourg), as well as incremental cash flows and potential synergies associated with this transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's confirmation of the CFR at B2 and the outlook changed to negative reflect Moody's expectations that Elior's free cash flow generation (FCF), on a standalone basis, will remain negative in the next 18 months, resulting in a weak liquidity, despite the successful amendment of September 2023 covenant test. Although Moody's acknowledges that management is guiding for a positive EBITA in fiscal 2023, ranging between 1.5% and 2% of revenues, supported by 73% of the contracts successfully renegotiated as of 31 December 2022, the rating agency considers that the persistent inflationary environment poses continued risks to profitability improvements in the next 18 months, thus leaving the company with a little headroom to withstand further deterioration in margins.

Governance was considered a key rating driver for this rating action, in accordance with Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks. Moody's considers the company financial policy to be more aggressive than before, due to weak liquidity (including issues around covenant compliance) and higher tolerance for leverage. As a consequence, the assessment of the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management was changed to 4, from 3. The same factors weigh on our assessment of Management Credibility and Track Record that was also changed to 3, from 2. As a result, the overall exposure to governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") was changed to G-4, from previous G-3, and Elior's Credit Impact Score to CIS-4, from CIS-3.

Elior has a well-diversified customers and contracts base. Although the company has continued to actively renegotiate contracts with all customers, showing steady progress and passing price increases to offset inflation, the speed of improvements has been slower than expected, due to  challenges in renegotiations of  some contracts, particularly with public customers in France. Moody's expects that such lengthy renegotiations with some clients, coupled with persistent inflationary pressures,  will constrain profitability improvements going forward, although the rating agency also recognizes  the absence of losses related to the Preferred Meals business in fiscal 2023, due to the exit already implemented at the end of fiscal 2022.

With this background, Moody's expects Moody's adjusted EBITA margin to remain around 1.5% and FCF generation to remain negative in the next 18 months, albeit progressively improving. Moody's adjusted EBITA/ interest coverage will remain below 1x over the same period.

On 20 December 2022, Elior announced that it entered into an agreement with Derichebourg, according to which Derichebourg will contribute its Multiservice business (DMS), a leading French player in outsourced services for industrial and service companies, to Elior in an all stock transaction. The agreement values DMS's equity at €450 million, with a 9.1x fiscal 2022 EBITDA multiple, excluding synergies. In exchange, Elior will issue 80 million of shares at €5.65, representing a 119% premium to Elior's share price as of 23 November 2022. The transaction, which will need to be approved by an extraordinary general meeting and the antitrust regulator, is expected to be finalized in April -May 2023.

Moody's believes that the announced assets contribution, if finalized, will positively contribute to the EBITA of the new group: DMS generated around €27ml of EBITA in fiscal 2022, excluding the urban display division that DMS sold in May 2022 and excluding potential cost synergies that Elior evaluates at  around €18 million on a run rate basis. At the same time, the final credit impact of the transaction will also depend on the underlying strategy of the combined entity, its financial policies going forward and its ability to extract synergies, also taking into account the associated execution and integration risks.

LIQUIDITY

Elior's liquidity is currently weak, stemming from an estimated average FCF burn of around €40 million a year  in the next 12-18 months draining available cash sources, which include €64 million of cash & equivalents on the balance sheet at fiscal 2022 (end September 2022), €218 million of undrawn committed revolving credit facility (RCF) and €100 million available under the receivable securitization program, in the same period. The company will also need to reimburse a total of €56 million in fiscal 2024, relating to the amortization of the €225 million French state-guaranteed loan.

Moody's expects the net leverage covenant to be complied with in the next 18 months, despite with potentially tight headroom, particularly at March 2024 testing date.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that, despite the progress on contracts renegotiation, price increases already achieved might not be sufficient enough to fully offset further inflationary pressures. Profitability is likely to continue to be under pressure with Moody's adjusted EBITA margin remaining at around 1.5% in the next 12-18 months, and FCF generation remaining negative at around € -40 million a year, both on a standalone basis. The negative outlook also takes into consideration the fact that Moody's EBITA/ interest is expected to remain below 1x, with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA trending towards 7x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Considering the negative outlook, the upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months. To stabilise the outlook the rating agency would like to see a longer track record of sustainable profitability improvements, return to positive FCF generation, adequate EBITA interest coverage of at least 1,5x and sufficient headroom under financial covenants for 2023/24 tests. A successful closure of the Derichebourg transaction could provide upside to the rating, and would need to be assessed once the full details on the new group's financial strategy and financial policies  become available.

In a longer term, the rating could be upgraded if Elior successfully manages the ongoing inflationary pressure such that Moody's adjusted EBITA margin progressively and sustainably increases well above 2.5% and then ultimately revert back to around 3%, levels more in line with pre-covid levels. Moody's would also require free cash flow to turn sustainably positive in excess of 5%  free cash flow (FCF)/debt and liquidity to become adequate. An upgrade would also require Moody's adjusted EBITA/ interest expense to remain sustainably above 2x.  At the same time, Moody's adjusted debt /EBITDA would also require to be lower than 6.0x on a sustainable basis.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) Moody's adjusted EBITA margin looks unlikely to improve to 2% in the next 12-18 months, which in Moody's view would be a level that would support positive free cash flow generation; or (2) if Moody's FCF/debt fails to increase to low single digits and approach 5%; or (3) if liquidity further deteriorates. Negative rating action may also materialize if adjusted debt to EBITDA remains above 7x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Elior is a global player in contract catering and support services. In the fiscal year ended September 2022, the company generated revenues of almost €4.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sarah Nicolini
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Victoria Maisuradze
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com