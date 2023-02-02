Moody's confirms Elior Group S.A.'s B2 CFR; outlook changed to negative

Paris, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed Elior Group S.A.'s (Elior or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B2 rating on the backed senior unsecured notes due 2026. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review.

At this point, Moody's assessment of Elior's credit quality does not explicitly factor in the recently announced assets contribution by Derichebourg S.A. (Derichebourg), as well as incremental cash flows and potential synergies associated with this transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's confirmation of the CFR at B2 and the outlook changed to negative reflect Moody's expectations that Elior's free cash flow generation (FCF), on a standalone basis, will remain negative in the next 18 months, resulting in a weak liquidity, despite the successful amendment of September 2023 covenant test. Although Moody's acknowledges that management is guiding for a positive EBITA in fiscal 2023, ranging between 1.5% and 2% of revenues, supported by 73% of the contracts successfully renegotiated as of 31 December 2022, the rating agency considers that the persistent inflationary environment poses continued risks to profitability improvements in the next 18 months, thus leaving the company with a little headroom to withstand further deterioration in margins.

Governance was considered a key rating driver for this rating action, in accordance with Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks. Moody's considers the company financial policy to be more aggressive than before, due to weak liquidity (including issues around covenant compliance) and higher tolerance for leverage. As a consequence, the assessment of the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management was changed to 4, from 3. The same factors weigh on our assessment of Management Credibility and Track Record that was also changed to 3, from 2. As a result, the overall exposure to governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") was changed to G-4, from previous G-3, and Elior's Credit Impact Score to CIS-4, from CIS-3.

Elior has a well-diversified customers and contracts base. Although the company has continued to actively renegotiate contracts with all customers, showing steady progress and passing price increases to offset inflation, the speed of improvements has been slower than expected, due to challenges in renegotiations of some contracts, particularly with public customers in France. Moody's expects that such lengthy renegotiations with some clients, coupled with persistent inflationary pressures, will constrain profitability improvements going forward, although the rating agency also recognizes the absence of losses related to the Preferred Meals business in fiscal 2023, due to the exit already implemented at the end of fiscal 2022.

With this background, Moody's expects Moody's adjusted EBITA margin to remain around 1.5% and FCF generation to remain negative in the next 18 months, albeit progressively improving. Moody's adjusted EBITA/ interest coverage will remain below 1x over the same period.

On 20 December 2022, Elior announced that it entered into an agreement with Derichebourg, according to which Derichebourg will contribute its Multiservice business (DMS), a leading French player in outsourced services for industrial and service companies, to Elior in an all stock transaction. The agreement values DMS's equity at €450 million, with a 9.1x fiscal 2022 EBITDA multiple, excluding synergies. In exchange, Elior will issue 80 million of shares at €5.65, representing a 119% premium to Elior's share price as of 23 November 2022. The transaction, which will need to be approved by an extraordinary general meeting and the antitrust regulator, is expected to be finalized in April -May 2023.

Moody's believes that the announced assets contribution, if finalized, will positively contribute to the EBITA of the new group: DMS generated around €27ml of EBITA in fiscal 2022, excluding the urban display division that DMS sold in May 2022 and excluding potential cost synergies that Elior evaluates at around €18 million on a run rate basis. At the same time, the final credit impact of the transaction will also depend on the underlying strategy of the combined entity, its financial policies going forward and its ability to extract synergies, also taking into account the associated execution and integration risks.

LIQUIDITY

Elior's liquidity is currently weak, stemming from an estimated average FCF burn of around €40 million a year in the next 12-18 months draining available cash sources, which include €64 million of cash & equivalents on the balance sheet at fiscal 2022 (end September 2022), €218 million of undrawn committed revolving credit facility (RCF) and €100 million available under the receivable securitization program, in the same period. The company will also need to reimburse a total of €56 million in fiscal 2024, relating to the amortization of the €225 million French state-guaranteed loan.

Moody's expects the net leverage covenant to be complied with in the next 18 months, despite with potentially tight headroom, particularly at March 2024 testing date.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that, despite the progress on contracts renegotiation, price increases already achieved might not be sufficient enough to fully offset further inflationary pressures. Profitability is likely to continue to be under pressure with Moody's adjusted EBITA margin remaining at around 1.5% in the next 12-18 months, and FCF generation remaining negative at around € -40 million a year, both on a standalone basis. The negative outlook also takes into consideration the fact that Moody's EBITA/ interest is expected to remain below 1x, with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA trending towards 7x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Considering the negative outlook, the upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months. To stabilise the outlook the rating agency would like to see a longer track record of sustainable profitability improvements, return to positive FCF generation, adequate EBITA interest coverage of at least 1,5x and sufficient headroom under financial covenants for 2023/24 tests. A successful closure of the Derichebourg transaction could provide upside to the rating, and would need to be assessed once the full details on the new group's financial strategy and financial policies become available.

In a longer term, the rating could be upgraded if Elior successfully manages the ongoing inflationary pressure such that Moody's adjusted EBITA margin progressively and sustainably increases well above 2.5% and then ultimately revert back to around 3%, levels more in line with pre-covid levels. Moody's would also require free cash flow to turn sustainably positive in excess of 5% free cash flow (FCF)/debt and liquidity to become adequate. An upgrade would also require Moody's adjusted EBITA/ interest expense to remain sustainably above 2x. At the same time, Moody's adjusted debt /EBITDA would also require to be lower than 6.0x on a sustainable basis.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) Moody's adjusted EBITA margin looks unlikely to improve to 2% in the next 12-18 months, which in Moody's view would be a level that would support positive free cash flow generation; or (2) if Moody's FCF/debt fails to increase to low single digits and approach 5%; or (3) if liquidity further deteriorates. Negative rating action may also materialize if adjusted debt to EBITDA remains above 7x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Elior is a global player in contract catering and support services. In the fiscal year ended September 2022, the company generated revenues of almost €4.5 billion.

