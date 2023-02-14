Moody's confirms Emerson's A2 senior unsecured ratings and changes outlook to stable

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Emerson Electric Company's ("Emerson") A2 senior unsecured debt rating and Prime-1 short term rating. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from rating under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on November 1, 2022.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Emerson Electric Company

.... Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A2

.... Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Emerson Electric Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

The confirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's assessment that Emerson's planned acquisitions and divestitures will have only modest effects on the company's financial leverage while entailing manageable risk. Despite a 44% increase in debt in fiscal year 2022 to fund the Aspen Technologies, Inc. ("AspenTech") merger, debt-to-EBITDA remained moderate at 2.2x as of December 31, 2022. However, the sale of Emerson's strongly profitable Climate Technologies without a corresponding repayment of debt will increase the company's leverage. Moody's expects that earnings contributed by the planned acquisition of National Instruments Corporation, if successful will offset much of the leveraging effect of the Climate Technologies disposal. If the company concludes this acquisition at a price close to its current offer of $53 per share (implied total enterprise value of $7.6 billion), the purchase could be funded primarily with after-tax proceeds from the Climate Technologies divestiture, precluding any material increase in long term debt. On this basis, Moody's believes that Emerson's debt-EBITDA will be around 2.5x pro forma for these transactions by the end of 2023. Barring any sizeable debt-funded acquisitions thereafter, Emerson's leverage will gradually decline over the next few years.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Emerson's ratings are supported by diverse and sizeable revenues, strong and sustainable margins and Moody's expectations for robust free cash flow. The company is a leading supplier of components and services in an industrial automation sector that has strong long-term growth potential. With recent and pending acquisitions, the company will expand its offerings to industrial markets. The separation of Climate Technologies, which serves the building products markets, will reduce Emerson's revenue diversity. However, the company's remaining businesses serve a wide range of end markets which include industrial, utility, and consumer. Diverse end markets provide for high revenue and margin stability through industry cycles and market disruptions.

In Emerson's ratings, Moody's also considers event risk related to acquisitions, as exemplified by the 2022 merger with AspenTech and the proposed acquisition of National Instruments. Moody's believes it is possible that the price for National Instruments may increase before an agreement is struck, or that Emerson will not succeed in acquiring this business. This adds some uncertainty to the size, timing and nature of acquisitions through fiscal year 2023. After that, the ratings agency expects that Emerson will continue to undertake investments that focus on software and technology-oriented companies to build its higher-growth industrial automation franchise. With capital deployment prioritized toward acquisitions, Moody's expects Emerson will keep share repurchases below free cash flow levels over the next few years.

Emerson's ESG considerations reflect its moderately negative social and environmental risks as a global diversified manufacturer of electronic products. Social risks associated with its large workforce are mitigated by benefits the company derives from strong industrial automation trends. From a governance perspective, the company has a good track record of execution and maintains a balanced financial policy.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Emerson will conclude the acquisition of National Instruments as currently contemplated and successfully integrate that business, with only a modest reduction in margins to ensue after the sale of Climate Technologies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Emerson's ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully executes its acquisitions growth strategy while significantly reducing debt, encountering minimal integration disruptions. At the same time, the company would need to demonstrate conservative financial policies with share repurchases that are well within free cash flow levels. Sustained EBITA margins of close to 20% and debt-to-EBITDA maintained at nearly 2.0x would also support higher ratings.

Ratings could be downgraded if Emerson undertakes additional large, transformative acquisitions entailing substantial integration risk or higher leverage. Deterioration in EBITA margins to the low teens percentage could also result in a downgrade. Additionally, free cash flow of less than $500 million annually or debt-to-EBITDA surpassing 3.0x could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Emerson Electric Company, headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, produces products and systems which address a wide range of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Emerson is organized in two business groups: Intelligent Devices, and Software and Control. Revenue as of fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 was approximately $20 billion.

