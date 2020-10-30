Moody's confirms Enova's senior unsecured and corporate family ratings at B2 concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed Enova International, Inc.'s (Enova) B2 long-term senior unsecured and corporate family ratings; the outlook is negative. Today's announcement concludes the review for downgrade commenced on 29 July 2020, following the company's announcement to acquire fintech business lender On Deck Capital, Inc. (OnDeck)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings confirmation reflects Moody's unchanged view of Enova's standalone credit assessment following the 13 October 2020 announcement that the firm completed the acquisition of OnDeck Capital (OnDeck), an online small business lender, which it announced on 28 July. Moody's considers the acquisition as transformative for Enova, given that small business loans represented just 12% of Enova's loan portfolio at 30 September 2020. Pro-forma for the OnDeck acquisition, small business loans will account for over half of the receivables of the combined entity; gross receivables pro-forma for the combination were $2.4 billion at 30 June 2020, compared to $1.2 billion for Enova as a standalone entity, as of the same reporting date.

While the integration presents near term operational risks, including integration risk, Moody's believes these will be mitigated by Enova's greater business diversification and lower reliance on deep subprime consumer lending, an industry with a very high degree of regulatory risk. Enova's management team has experience executing prior acquisitions, albeit not at the scale of the OnDeck acquisition since Enova became a public company in 2014. Moody's does not expect the transaction to lead to an immediate meaningful change in Enova's leverage profile; the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible managed assets stood at approximately 19.7% at 30 June 2020, and has improved significantly in the past three years, although is unlikely to remain at such high levels given the current low-origination environment as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The negative outlook reflects the risks to creditors from remaining operational risks associated with integrating the OnDeck business, particularly during a period of substantial economic volatility stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Somewhat mitigating these risks is Enova's strong liquidity, which included $490 million in unrestricted cash and $124 million in revolver capacity at the legacy Enova business at 30 September 2020, which should allow the firm to fund its operations until well into 2021 without needing to access the capital markets.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects on Enova of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the risk of deterioration in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, the outlook could be revised to stable if Enova is able to achieve its synergy targets associated with the OnDeck acquisition, and if net income to average managed assets (NI/AMA) is expected to be 5% or above, with tangible common equity to tangible managed assets above 15%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects Enova's NI/AMA to remain below 4% for a protracted period, or if leverage and liquidity meaningfully deteriorate, or if the firm experiences a material operational failure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

