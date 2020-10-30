Moody's confirms Enova's senior unsecured and corporate family ratings at B2 concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed Enova International, Inc.'s (Enova) B2 long-term
senior unsecured and corporate family ratings; the outlook is negative.
Today's announcement concludes the review for downgrade commenced
on 29 July 2020, following the company's announcement to acquire
fintech business lender On Deck Capital, Inc. (OnDeck)
List of affected ratings:
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Enova International, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Enova International, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings confirmation reflects Moody's unchanged view of Enova's
standalone credit assessment following the 13 October 2020 announcement
that the firm completed the acquisition of OnDeck Capital (OnDeck),
an online small business lender, which it announced on 28 July.
Moody's considers the acquisition as transformative for Enova, given
that small business loans represented just 12% of Enova's loan
portfolio at 30 September 2020. Pro-forma for the OnDeck
acquisition, small business loans will account for over half of
the receivables of the combined entity; gross receivables pro-forma
for the combination were $2.4 billion at 30 June 2020,
compared to $1.2 billion for Enova as a standalone entity,
as of the same reporting date.
While the integration presents near term operational risks, including
integration risk, Moody's believes these will be mitigated
by Enova's greater business diversification and lower reliance on
deep subprime consumer lending, an industry with a very high degree
of regulatory risk. Enova's management team has experience
executing prior acquisitions, albeit not at the scale of the OnDeck
acquisition since Enova became a public company in 2014. Moody's
does not expect the transaction to lead to an immediate meaningful change
in Enova's leverage profile; the ratio of tangible common equity
to tangible managed assets stood at approximately 19.7%
at 30 June 2020, and has improved significantly in the past three
years, although is unlikely to remain at such high levels given
the current low-origination environment as a result of the ongoing
coronavirus pandemic.
The negative outlook reflects the risks to creditors from remaining operational
risks associated with integrating the OnDeck business, particularly
during a period of substantial economic volatility stemming from the coronavirus
pandemic. Somewhat mitigating these risks is Enova's strong
liquidity, which included $490 million in unrestricted cash
and $124 million in revolver capacity at the legacy Enova business
at 30 September 2020, which should allow the firm to fund its operations
until well into 2021 without needing to access the capital markets.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflect the
negative effects on Enova of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the risk of deterioration in credit quality, profitability,
capital and liquidity it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely
over the next 12-18 months. However, the outlook could
be revised to stable if Enova is able to achieve its synergy targets associated
with the OnDeck acquisition, and if net income to average managed
assets (NI/AMA) is expected to be 5% or above, with tangible
common equity to tangible managed assets above 15%.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects Enova's
NI/AMA to remain below 4% for a protracted period, or if
leverage and liquidity meaningfully deteriorate, or if the firm
experiences a material operational failure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bruno Baretta
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
