Moody's confirms Entegris's ratings; Sr Unsec Notes at Ba2; outlook changed to negative

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Entegris Inc's (Entegris) Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), Baa3 rating on Entegris' senior secured term loan due 2025 (Existing Term Loan) and senior secured revolving credit facility due 2026, and Ba2 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2028 and senior unsecured notes due 2029 (Existing Unsecured Notes). Moody's also affirmed the Baa3 ratings on both the $2.495 billion Senior Secured Term Loan B (New Term Loan) and the $1.6 billion Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (Secured Notes). These actions conclude the review initiated on December 16, 2021 when Entegris announced plans to acquire CMC Materials, Inc. (CMC). In addition, Moody's assigned a Ba2 rating to Entegris' new Senior Unsecured Notes (New Notes). The outlook is changed to negative from rating under review.

Moody's expects to withdraw the rating of the Existing Term Loan, currently rated at Baa3, upon full repayment following closing of the CMC acquisition. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-1.

To acquire CMC, Entegris will pay a per share price of $133.00, consisting of cash and 0.4506 Entegris shares, or about $5.8 billion in total consideration for the CMC equity, excluding transaction fees. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2022.

Entegris plans to fund the acquisition using the net proceeds from the New Notes, the New Term Loan, the Secured Notes, and the $275 million 364-day unsecured bridge facility (unrated), combined with new equity issued directly to CMC selling shareholders.

Although the mix of common equity in the consideration, at approximately 28% of the purchase price, will reduce the debt required to fund the CMC acquisition, the acquisition is highly leveraging. The cash component of the purchase consideration increases Entegris' debt to EBITDA to the mid 5x level (proforma combined twelve months ended April 2, 2022, Moody's adjusted, excluding the $75 million of anticipated cost synergies) from 1.4x (twelve months ended April 2, 2022, Moody's adjusted). Including the $75 million of cost synergies anticipated within 12 to 18 months, the leverage would be closer to 5x. Moody's views Entergris as being now more willing to maintain high financial leverage given the large increase in debt to fund the CMC acquisition and Moody's expectation that leverage will remain higher than 4x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) for at least the two years following the close.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Entegris' Ba1 CFR reflects the company's niche position in certain market segments (e.g., wafer handling equipment and filters), which have limited competition from larger firms, and consistent free cash flow (FCF) generation due to modest capital expenditure requirements. Also, many of Entegris's products have a long life cycle, which can exceed five years on legacy production nodes, providing a base of recurring demand.

Nevertheless, demand can be volatile, driven by changes in semiconductor industry production volume. Demand is also influenced by the capital spending levels of Entegris's customers, which can decline following the completion of a production node transition.

The acquisition of CMC will expand Entegris' revenue scale and add complementary chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) products to Entegris' existing CMP product portfolio. This will enable Entegris to provide a more complete CMP product line to its semiconductor manufacturing customers. Entegris' existing CMP portfolio (within the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment), including polyvinyl alcohol roller brushes and CMP pad conditioners, which are used in the CMP process, will benefit from CMC's leading market position in CMP slurries and a number two market position in CMP pads. Since the CMP products of both firms are consumed in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips, demand is driven by the volume of semiconductor chip production. Since CMC's product portfolio of CMP products, specialty chemicals, pipeline products are primarily semiconductor chip manufacturing consumables, Moody's anticipates that with CMC's products, Entegris's combined consumables revenue base will increase to nearly 80%, from about 70% prior to the acquisition.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will remain above 4x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) over at least two years following closing, which is high for the Ba1 rating. That being said, Moody's expects Entegris will integrate CMC without material disruption Moody's expects and that revenues of the combined company will grow in the upper single digits percent over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's also expects that Entegris will make steady progress in capturing the $75 million in anticipated cost synergies. With the growing revenue base and increasing profitability, Moody's anticipates that Entegris will make steady progress driving leverage toward 4x over the 24 months following closing, prioritizing debt repayment over share repurchases.

The Baa3 rating on the Existing Term Loan, the New Term Loan, and the Secured Notes reflects the debt's seniority in the proforma combined capital structure, the collateral package, and the large cushion of unsecured liabilities. The collateral includes a first priority interest in Entegris' proforma combined assets and those of the domestic subsidiary guarantors, and a 65% stock pledge of foreign subsidiaries.

The Ba2 rating on the New Notes and on Entegris' Existing Unsecured Notes reflects the relatively higher expected loss in a default scenario, from the subordinated position as an unsecured claim.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1 reflects Entegris's very good liquidity profile. Moody's expects Entegris will keep at least $300 million of cash and generate FCF of at least $100 million over the next year. With the closing of the CMC acquisition, Moody's anticipates that Entegris will maintain cash greater than $500 million. Moody's expects that the senior secured revolver (Revolver) will generally remain undrawn given the free cash flow generation. The Revolver has a single financial covenant (credit agreement-defined secured net leverage), which is tested only upon 35% facility utilization. There are no other financial covenants governing Entegris's debt.

Entegris' ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). The company has low social risk, but has moderately negative environmental and governance risks.

Entegris' environmental risks are moderately negative over the long term, in-line with other semiconductor issuers, including exposure to physical climate risks as a manufacturer and due to the water and energy intensive manufacturing process and the by-product hazardous waste of these manufacturing processes. Entegris' exposure to social risk is neutral-to-low reflecting dependence on highly skilled technical and engineering talent characteristic of the sector broadly, though benefitting from societal trends driving expanded computing needs and data creation driving demand for advanced semiconductor chip manufacturing, which is feasible due to the specialized chemicals and filtration systems that Entegris provides to chip manufacturers.

Entegris' moderately negative governance risk reflects the large increase in financial leverage to fund the CMC acquisition, and Moody's expectation that leverage will remain elevated for at least the 12 to 18 months following closing, indicating the company's willingness to maintain high leverage. The governance score also recognizes the strong management track record of delivering consistent profitability and cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Entegris does not make steady progress in reducing leverage toward 4x over the 24 months post-closing. If Entegris engages in materially antidilutive share repurchases while leverage remains elevated, the ratings could be downgraded. The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's believes that terms of any regulatory approvals required for closing materially negatively impact Entegris' competitive position or profitability.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near term due to the negative outlook. Over the intermediate term, the ratings could be upgraded if Entegris maintains leverage below 3.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted), sustains annual revenue growth at least in the mid single digits percent and the EBITDA margin above 35% (Moody's adjusted). Moody's would also expect that Entegris would reduce materially the share of secured debt in the capital structure.

Entegris Inc., based in Billerica, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures products, including filters, materials handling equipment, and specialty chemicals used in the manufacture of semiconductors and other microelectronic components.

CMC Materials, Inc., based in Aurora, Illinois, through its Electronic Materials segment (82% of FY 2021 revenues) manufactures materials used in semiconductor manufacturing, including CMP slurries, CMP pads, and specialty chemicals. Through its Performance Materials segment (18% of FY 2021 revenues), CMC provides supplies and services to the pipeline industry, including drag reducing agents (DRAs) used for crude oil transmission, and wood preservation chemicals to industrial companies. CMC generated $1.2 billion of revenues for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

