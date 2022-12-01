Moody's confirms Esdec's B3 rating, positive outlook

Frankfurt am Main, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the B3 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Dutch solar mounting solutions provider Esdec Solar Group B.V. (Esdec). Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the B3 ratings of the $375 million guaranteed senior secured first lien term loan due 2028 and the $100 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026 issued by Esdec and co-borrowed by Esdec Finance LLC. The outlook has been changed to positive from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes a review for downgrade that was initiated on 15 July 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Esdec finalized the audit process of its 2021 statutory financial accounts (first time under IFRS) with an unqualified auditor's opinion by Ernst & Young Accountants LLP, alleviating Moody's concerns regarding governance risk. Moody's understands that Esdec is committed to customary reporting requirements under the legal documentation of its debt, but no specific corporate governance policies / reporting guidelines have been disclosed. The rating confirmation reflects Moody's expectation of a timely release of the upcoming full year 2022 audited financial results.

Current trading throughout 2022 has been buoyant with revenue for the twelve months ending September 2022 reaching €564 million, which compares to €357 million in FY 2021. Without giving credit on f/x losses on $-denominated loans, Moody's adjusted EBITDA reached €89 million (vs. €67 million in 2021), equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 15.8% (2021: 18.9%). Key drivers identified for the strong performance were a benign market environment for solar energy, additionally supported by governmental incentives but also price increases in response to input cost inflation.

In addition to the strong organic growth currently seen, management is open for external growth opportunities as part of the group's financial policy which explicitly includes debt funded transactions. Moody's notes that Esdec currently has no interest rate hedges in place, which exposes the company to interest risk with regard to its outstanding debt of €381 million. In addition, rising interest rates will be a negative factor for the next impairment test for Esdec's goodwill (€108 million as of 31 December 2021), however the strong operating performance in the current year may be a balancing factor with respect to impairment risk.

Despite of an increase in working capital in order to accommodate increasing demand, Esdec generated €29.8 million free cash flow during January to September 2022. As per end of September 2022 Esdec had €39.3 million cash on its balance sheet and $75 million availability under its $100 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility which could be used to bridge any liquidity needs or for acquisitions. The company should be cash flow generative and has no material near-term debt maturities. There is a springing covenant related to the RCF, but we expect the company to retain sufficient headroom. Moody's views the company's liquidity profile as adequate.

The B3 rating reflects Esdec's substantial Moody's-adjusted leverage of 4.4x debt/EBITDA for the twelve months ending September 2022 (down from 5.6x in 2021) and risk of debt funded acquisitions in the first instance, but also strong growth profile that should enable deleveraging. It also reflects the company's limited scale; short track record at current scale given transforming acquisitions and fast growth in recent years; focused product offering and some degree of concentration and complexity in its go-to-market channels; and challenge to manage the fast growth either through scaling up its operations sustainably, for example supply chain, or properly integrating acquired businesses.

However, the rating also considers the company's asset-light business model with high margins and limited investment needs; solid market position in core markets with focus on innovation and new (patented) product launches that positions it well for good organic growth in a dynamic, fast evolving and high growth industry; and some geographic diversification. In addition, the B3 rating takes into account very high governance risks reflecting dividend recapitalization, track record of debt-funded acquisitions and initial weaknesses in the reporting process. Absent of these governance constraints the rating would be positioned one notch higher.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations were among the primary drivers of this rating action. The provision of audited statutory accounts for 2021 without any qualifications by the auditor is an important milestone. For an improvement of the Compliance and Reporting sub-score within Moody's ESG assessment and thus an improvement of the governance score of G-5, Moody's expects Esdec to build a track record of meeting the reporting requirements. Environmental and social risks are moderate in line with the wider manufacturing sector. The Credit Impact Score remains at CIS-5 reflecting elevated governance risk driven by the audit delay seen in 2022.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the strong performance Esdec has shown during 2022 leading to a material improvement in EBITDA and thus leverage as well as the expectation that the root cause for the audit delay has been identified and resolved. Upward potential of the rating will develop if Esdec is able to keep the momentum and sustainably generates key credit metrics at around the current level even in a less benign business environment without any further governance issues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the ratings could come from continued growth resulting in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declining and remaining sustainably at or below 4.5x also taking into account the company's acquisition strategy, accompanied by continued high EBITDA margins and meaningful free cash flow generation as well as at least adequate liquidity. Likewise, Esdec's ability to alleviate Moody's concerns regarding its corporate governance could trigger a positive rating action.

The rating could come under pressure as the result of aggressive debt-funded acquisitions or materially deteriorating underlying performance leading to margin pressure so that leverage rises towards 6.0x or higher (4.4x Moody's adjusted for the twelve months ending September 2022) or EBITDA margin falls sustainable below mid-teens (15.7% Moody's adjusted for the same period). Negative free cash flow (€-51 million Moody's adjusted) or otherwise weakening liquidity could also pressure the rating. An inability to continue to integrate acquisitions well could also weigh on the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Deventer, Netherlands, Esdec designs, develops and distributes solar mounting solutions predominantly for residential end markets, but also increasingly for the commercial & industrial (C&I) market. The company is owned by private equity company Rivean Capital (formerly known as Gilde Buy Out Partners) and Blackstone, both holding an equal stake alongside management (16%). For the last twelve months ending September 2022, Esdec reported revenue of €566 million and an EBITDA of €138.6 million (adjusted by Esdec for extraordinary items).

