Moody's confirms FCA's Ba1 ratings; Developing outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.'s (FCA) Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of default rating as well as its Ba2 instrument ratings. The outlook on all ratings changed to developing from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes a review for direction uncertain that began on March 25, 2020.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

FCA's Ba1 rating reflects Moody's view that the company's liquidity position affords it the capacity to fund sizable cash requirements that might arise under a potentially extended downturn in the global automotive market as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As of March 31, 2020, FCA's liquidity profile is considered good, underpinned by €12.3 billion in reported cash, cash equivalents and current debt securities, as well as the cash resulting from the drawing of its €6.3 billion committed revolving credit facilities (RCFs) in April 2020, and a new €3.5 billion incremental bridge credit facility syndicated in April 2020 which remains undrawn as of today. The maturity of a tranche of the group's main syndicated RCF was further extended in March 2020 with €3.1 billion maturing in April 2023 (with a 1-year extension option available) and €3.1 billion in March 2024.

Additionally, FCA is reportedly in talks with the Italian government to obtain a guarantee from SACE (the state-owned credit insurer) on a credit line of up to €6.3 billion under the recently enacted Liquidity Decree.

The automotive downturn brought on by the coronavirus will cause a pronounced weakening in FCA's credit metrics. We expect that during 2020 FCA's Moody's adjusted EBITA margin could fall below 1%, compared with 5.1% in 2019. However, FCA should be able to restore its metrics to levels more appropriate for its Ba1 rating by 2022. We believe that the group's global footprint and in particular its strong position in North America and Latin America will be key drivers of a recovery after 2020.

Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20% decline in unit shipments during 2020, with a steep year-over year contraction in the second and third quarters followed by a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and FCA could encounter greater than expected headwinds in the recovery of its financial and credit metrics than currently anticipated.

The developing outlook balances the potential for a substantial strengthening of the balance sheet following the announced merger with Peugeot SA, which could be credit positive, with the risk that a more severe or prolonged downturn in the global auto industry could pose for FCA's standalone credit worthiness. Key factors in this respect include (1) the final terms of the merger agreement with PSA, which we expect to become available over the course of 2020 and the groups operating performance through these unprecedented times, including self-help measures to safeguard its balance sheet, which was strong in the context of its Ba1 rating ahead of the crisis.

ESG RISK

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. The vulnerability of FCA's products to a potentially steep downturn in demand heightens the importance a healthy liquidity profile. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FCA's rating could be downgraded during the next eighteen months if the company is unable to establish a clear trajectory for achieving the following metrics: (1) a Moody's adjusted EBITA margin remaining below 4%, (2) return to a sizable positive free cash flow generation following the anticipated material cash consumption in the current year of approximately €6 billion and (3) reduce the temporarily elevated Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA anticipated for the current year again to well below 3.0x.

The possibility of an upgrade of the ratings is limited in the near term. With respect to the merger with PSA, positive rating pressure could build once we have more clarity on timing and financial implications of the merger transaction as well as comfort that the combined entity can sustain credit metrics commensurate with an investment grade rating during a period of potentially weaker market conditions.

Qualitatively, upward pressure on FCA's rating could materialize if the company is able to demonstrate a successful and sustainable improvement in its competitive position outside the North America region, mainly Europe and China. Furthermore, the company needs to implement and successfully execute a profitable and resilient competitive position for its Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands. An upgrade would also require sustainability in FCA's current operating profitability and cash flow generation, even if market conditions were to weaken in the US and Europe, as well as its track record in successfully addressing tougher emission standards without being a leader in supporting technologies.

Quantitatively, an upgrade could occur if FCA were able to achieve (1) a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin sustainably above 6%, (2) a consistently positive and robust free cash flow without compromising on its capital expenditures and R&D expenses needed to achieve emission targets, to manage the transition to alternative fuel vehicles and new drivetrain technologies as well as autonomous vehicles and (3) keeping its leverage based on Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA sustainably below 2.0x.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Affirmations:

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)NP

Confirmations, previously placed on review with direction uncertain:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Developing From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Fiat Chrysler Finance Europe SA

Affirmations:

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)NP

Confirmations, previously placed on review with direction uncertain:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Ba2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Developing From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

