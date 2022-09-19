Moody's confirms FLNG Liquefaction 3 LLC's Baa3 ratings; outlook is negative

Approximately $4.4 billion of debt securities and credit facilities affected

New York, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today confirmed the Baa3 ratings for FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC's (FLIQ3) senior secured notes and term loan borrowings. This rating action concludes the review for possible downgrade that was initiated on June 29, 2022. The rating outlook is negative.

Confirmations:

Issuer: FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC

..Senior Secured Notes, Confirmed Baa3

..Senior Secured Term Loans, Confirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC

..Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings confirmation for FLNG Liquefaction 3 recognizes the receipt of initial business interruption insurance proceeds by FLIQ3's parent to cover debt service for its three liquefaction trains and Flex Intermediate Holdco following an extended outage at Freeport's liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility. FLIQ3 drew on its debt service reserve LC to make quarterly debt service payments in advance of receiving the insurance proceeds. We expect insurance payments to continue for the duration of the outage, providing support for FLIQ3's liquidity and alleviating uncertainty over FLIQ3's ability to cover its near-term debt service obligations.

Freeport holds $2.6 billion of business interruption and property damage insurance, which is expected to cover roughly 22 months of debt service for its three trains and intermediate holdco debt. Management currently projects the facility can return to partial operation in November 2022 and full operation in March 2023. Moody's expects business interruption proceeds will be sufficient to cover debt service for the duration of the outage with ample cushion if the timeline is extended.

FLIQ3's debt service coverage ratios will fall below 1.0x in 2022 due to the outage as reserves and insurance proceeds are used to pay debt service. Liquidity will remain tight until the plant resumes operations, expected for November 2022. FLIQ3 is wholly owned by Flex Intermediate Holdco, unlike the two other liquefaction trains co-located at the facility that have other third-party owners. FLIQ3 is a critical source of cash flow for debt service at the Flex Intermediate Holdco level and at Freeport LNG Development, L.P., its ultimate parent, who are also facing tight liquidity owing to the plant outage. FLIQ3 is not able to distribute cashflows to its owners until any draws from reserve accounts are repaid and restricted payments tests are satisfied.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued outage at the liquefaction plant causing the project to be dependent upon the continued receipt of business interruption insurance to fully cover debt service. Current expectations are for the liquefaction plant to resume partial operations before year-end and to be fully operational in March 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What can move the ratings up

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. The outlook could be revised to stable after liquefaction production resumes and once the plant begins producing positive operating cash flows and replenishing reserve accounts. An upgrade could occur when financial performance returns to original expectations and the liquefaction plant is able to demonstrate strong operating performance over a sustained time period.

What can move the ratings down

A downgrade could occur if FLIQ3's business interruption insurance proceeds are not realized as expected, if the project's return to operation timeline is extended such that business interruption proceeds are exhausted or if the broader Freeport LNG family experiences severe financial stress such as a debt default.

PROFILE

FLIQ3 is 100% owned by Flex Intermediate Holdco, which also owns 50% of Train 1 and 42% of Train 2. Flex Intermediate Holdco is a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport LNG Development, L.P. that is owned 64% by Michael Smith, 25% by JERA Americas and 11% by Osaka Gas Co., Ltd (A1 stable). Michael Smith is the chairman, CEO, founder and beneficial controlling shareholder of the group.

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. is heavily levered with nearly $13.25 billion of total indebtedness, including $12 billion of project level debt across the three trains plus $1.25 billion of debt at Flex Intermediate Holdco.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gayle Podurgiel

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

