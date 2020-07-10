Moody's confirms Flamingo's CFR at B2, outlook negative

London, 10 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed all ratings on Flamingo Group International Limited (Flamingo or the company), the top entity of the borrowing group of a leading European flower and premium vegetables producer and distributor with farm operations in Kenya, Ethiopia and South Africa. This includes Flamingo's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B2 instrument ratings of the €280 million senior secured term loan B and €30 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 17 April 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus pandemic, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Sales of flowers have been affected by the shock given its exposure to confinement measures and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action. Today's ratings confirmations balance Flamingo's resilient performance during the pandemic and its adequate liquidity against the breadth and severity of the coronavirus shock and the uncertain trends in customer demand that will persist in the next 12-18 months.

Flamingo reported 1% higher sales year-to-date in May 2020 despite the pandemic, which was stronger than Moody's expected in the beginning of the crisis. The growth was largely driven by a recovery in the traditional retail channel in May, but also by a significant spike in sales via its online channel. The company's EBITDA was lower compared to the prior year by approximately GBP4.5 million or 16%, which is still seen as a relatively mild impact given the magnitude of the confinement measures that were introduced in the UK and Continental Europe. Moody's expects that higher online sales may to some extent continue into the rest of the year, while Flamingo is also well-positioned with its core and price competitive offering with largest retailers to capture consumer demand in a post-pandemic recessionary environment. More negatively, the company's recovery may be slowed down or reversed if the company's ability to produce or transport from Africa to Europe is disrupted by government restrictions.

Moody's base case expects that the company's performance in the second half of 2020 will be close to the pre-crisis levels and as a result Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will increase to 6x in 2020, from 5.3x in 2019, and decline back to around 5x in 2021. Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest will stay around 1x-1.5x in 2020 and recover towards 2x in 2021. Moody's also cautions there are inherent uncertainties and variables involved in modelling profitability and cash flows in times of great uncertainty.

The B2 CFR reflects Flamingo's (i) limited product diversification; (ii) exposure to demand volatility stemming from the customer preferences and retailer promotional activity as well as potential margin volatility due to pricing pressure in UK retail and ability to pass through cost increase; (iii) political risk arising from operating in Kenya and Ethiopia which account for most of its own production; (iv) vulnerability to weather and crop disease risk inherent in the industry leading to potential margin volatility; (v) concentration of the customer base (with the top five customers accounting for c.60% of the combined entity sales) and of Flamingo's third-party supplier base.

Flamingo's ratings also reflect (i) strong market position, albeit in narrow product segments: cut flowers and premium vegetables in the UK and sweetheart roses globally, supported by the company's cost advantage in sweetheart roses production; (ii) a degree of vertical integration combining its own production with third-party sourcing enabling it to meet fluctuations in demand; (iii) positioning in product segments with favourable growth spectrum and with third-party suppliers.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is adequate, supported by GBP56.9 million cash on balance sheet as of May 2020, which includes the fully drawn GBP26 million equivalent RCF. The RCF is subject to a net leverage covenant set at 5.95x, which may come under pressure later this year. Cash outflows include planned repayment of the vendor loan note in the second half of the year of around GBP28 million.

The company is subject to some intra-year seasonality in demand and working capital swings in the Flamingo flower business and may be affected by payment terms with its key customers.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Flamingo's business is exposed to a range of other environmental and social risks, such as extreme changes in weather, environmental impact from flowers and vegetables production, water and labour shortage. Moody's notes that sustainable production and employment are high on the company's agenda and these concerns are partially mitigated by a number of measures, such as Flamingo's usage of biological pest control, water efficiency initiatives in Kenya and contribution to a wide range of social and local community projects.

Moody's also consider ownership by Sun Capital Partners which, as is common for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage and potentially high appetite for shareholder-friendly actions.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risks that leverage will remain above the rating trigger for a sustained period of time, primarily due to the uncertain prospects for the flower market in Europe, potential disruptions in the company's production in Kenia and Ethiopia and supply chain.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control and major confinement measures are lifted. Over time, Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if:

• Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls sustainably below 4.0x;

• EBIT margin improves towards high single digits in percentage terms; and

• Free cash flow generation remains solid

Moody's could downgrade Flamingo's ratings if the pandemic results in a significant decline in demand, shutdown of the company's production facilities in Africa or supply chain disruption, leading to further deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity. A negative rating action could also result from:

• Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA failing to reduce to 5.0x

• EBIT margin stays below 5%

• Free cash flow becomes negative; or

• Weakening liquidity

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Flamingo Group International Limited is a leading European supplier of flowers and premium vegetables to retail and wholesale customers with 66% of sales generated in the UK. The company runs farming operations primarily in Kenya and Ethiopia as well as in South Africa with 630 hectares of combined greenhouse production capacity. In 2019 the combined entity generated revenues of GBP558 million and adjusted EBITDA of GBP57 million. Flamingo is owned by the private equity funds managed and advised by Sun Capital Partners, Inc. and its affiliates.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Egor Nikishin, CFA
Analyst

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

