Moody's confirms Flamingo's CFR at B2, outlook negative

London, 10 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed all ratings on
Flamingo Group International Limited (Flamingo or the company),
the top entity of the borrowing group of a leading European flower and
premium vegetables producer and distributor with farm operations in Kenya,
Ethiopia and South Africa. This includes Flamingo's B2 corporate
family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating
(PDR) and B2 instrument ratings of the €280 million senior secured
term loan B and €30 million senior secured revolving credit facility
(RCF). The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative
from ratings under review.
Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on
17 April 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus pandemic, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Sales of flowers have
been affected by the shock given its exposure to confinement measures
and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action.
Today's ratings confirmations balance Flamingo's resilient performance
during the pandemic and its adequate liquidity against the breadth and
severity of the coronavirus shock and the uncertain trends in customer
demand that will persist in the next 12-18 months.
Flamingo reported 1% higher sales year-to-date in
May 2020 despite the pandemic, which was stronger than Moody's
expected in the beginning of the crisis. The growth was largely
driven by a recovery in the traditional retail channel in May, but
also by a significant spike in sales via its online channel. The
company's EBITDA was lower compared to the prior year by approximately
GBP4.5 million or 16%, which is still seen as
a relatively mild impact given the magnitude of the confinement measures
that were introduced in the UK and Continental Europe. Moody's
expects that higher online sales may to some extent continue into the
rest of the year, while Flamingo is also well-positioned
with its core and price competitive offering with largest retailers to
capture consumer demand in a post-pandemic recessionary environment.
More negatively, the company's recovery may be slowed down
or reversed if the company's ability to produce or transport from Africa
to Europe is disrupted by government restrictions.
Moody's base case expects that the company's performance in the
second half of 2020 will be close to the pre-crisis levels and
as a result Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will increase to 6x in
2020, from 5.3x in 2019, and decline back to around
5x in 2021. Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest will stay around
1x-1.5x in 2020 and recover towards 2x in 2021. Moody's
also cautions there are inherent uncertainties and variables involved
in modelling profitability and cash flows in times of great uncertainty.
The B2 CFR reflects Flamingo's (i) limited product diversification;
(ii) exposure to demand volatility stemming from the customer preferences
and retailer promotional activity as well as potential margin volatility
due to pricing pressure in UK retail and ability to pass through cost
increase; (iii) political risk arising from operating in Kenya and
Ethiopia which account for most of its own production; (iv) vulnerability
to weather and crop disease risk inherent in the industry leading to potential
margin volatility; (v) concentration of the customer base (with the
top five customers accounting for c.60% of the combined
entity sales) and of Flamingo's third-party supplier base.
Flamingo's ratings also reflect (i) strong market position, albeit
in narrow product segments: cut flowers and premium vegetables in
the UK and sweetheart roses globally, supported by the company's
cost advantage in sweetheart roses production; (ii) a degree of vertical
integration combining its own production with third-party sourcing
enabling it to meet fluctuations in demand; (iii) positioning in
product segments with favourable growth spectrum and with third-party
suppliers.
LIQUIDITY
The company's liquidity is adequate, supported by GBP56.9
million cash on balance sheet as of May 2020, which includes the
fully drawn GBP26 million equivalent RCF. The RCF is subject
to a net leverage covenant set at 5.95x, which may come under
pressure later this year. Cash outflows include planned repayment
of the vendor loan note in the second half of the year of around GBP28
million.
The company is subject to some intra-year seasonality in demand
and working capital swings in the Flamingo flower business and may be
affected by payment terms with its key customers.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Flamingo's business is exposed to a range of other
environmental and social risks, such as extreme changes in weather,
environmental impact from flowers and vegetables production, water
and labour shortage. Moody's notes that sustainable production
and employment are high on the company's agenda and these concerns are
partially mitigated by a number of measures, such as Flamingo's
usage of biological pest control, water efficiency initiatives in
Kenya and contribution to a wide range of social and local community projects.
Moody's also consider ownership by Sun Capital Partners which, as
is common for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance
for leverage and potentially high appetite for shareholder-friendly
actions.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the risks that leverage will remain above
the rating trigger for a sustained period of time, primarily due
to the uncertain prospects for the flower market in Europe, potential
disruptions in the company's production in Kenia and Ethiopia and
supply chain.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak
is brought under control and major confinement measures are lifted.
Over time, Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if:
• Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls sustainably below 4.0x;
• EBIT margin improves towards high single digits in percentage terms;
and
• Free cash flow generation remains solid
Moody's could downgrade Flamingo's ratings if the pandemic results in
a significant decline in demand, shutdown of the company's production
facilities in Africa or supply chain disruption, leading to further
deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity. A negative rating
action could also result from:
• Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA failing to reduce to 5.0x
• EBIT margin stays below 5%
• Free cash flow becomes negative; or
• Weakening liquidity
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
Flamingo Group International Limited is a leading European supplier of
flowers and premium vegetables to retail and wholesale customers with
66% of sales generated in the UK. The company runs farming
operations primarily in Kenya and Ethiopia as well as in South Africa
with 630 hectares of combined greenhouse production capacity. In
2019 the combined entity generated revenues of GBP558 million and
adjusted EBITDA of GBP57 million. Flamingo is owned by the
private equity funds managed and advised by Sun Capital Partners,
Inc. and its affiliates.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Egor Nikishin, CFA
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
