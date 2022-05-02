Moody's confirms Flint's Caa1 CFR; positive outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed ColourOz MidCo's (Flint or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) at Caa1 and Caa1-PD respectively. Concurrently Moody's confirmed the Caa1 ratings of the senior secured first lien term loans and senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) and confirmed the Caa3 ratings of the senior secured second lien term loans issued by COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH. At the same time Moody's confirmed Caa1 rating of the senior secured first lien term loan issued by FDS Holdings BV. All ratings were previously placed on review for upgrade. The outlook on all entities has been changed to positive from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for upgrade on Flint's ratings initiated on 23 September 2021.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Flint's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's high 2021 Moody's adjusted gross leverage of around 8.4x pro forma the reduction of around ?515 million of its first lien term loan enabled by the disposal of LSF11 Folio Bidco GmbH (XSYS, B3 positive) and the refinancing risks as the company's RCF and senior secured first lien term loans mature in March 2023 and September 2023 respectively. Flint's high cash balance of ?250 million as of March 2022 somewhat mitigates the expiration of the RCF, but, the maturity of around ?1.1 billion equivalent senior secured term loans represents a significant refinancing risk. The currently volatile financial conditions exacerbate refinancing risks.

However, the positive outlook on Flint's rating reflects the likelihood that with a refinanced capital structure, Flint will display credit metrics, business characteristics and a liquidity profile which could be commensurate with a higher rating. Additionally, a portion of the significant excess cash on the balance sheet could support further gross debt reduction in case of a refinancing of Flint's capital structure.

Following the continued decline of Flint's print media business during 2020 and 2021 and the disposal of XSYS, the company now generates around 80% of its revenues and 90% of its EBITDA from the Packaging industry, which is now predominantly exposed to the resilient and growing Food & Beverage end markets. While they have historically been primarily funded by asset sales, Flint's profitability has been depressed by restructuring charges related to right-sizing its operational footprint in the structurally declining print media segment and addressing the cost structure in its packaging business. Moody's expects that substantially lower restructuring charges will boost future EBITDA generation. Restructuring charges peaked at around ?60 million in 2019 and still weighed on Moody's adjusted EBITDA in 2020 and 2021 with ?21 million and ?17 million, respectively. Moody's expects that restructuring charges in 2022 and 2023 will be in the low single digits, also taking into account that the majority of Flint's remaining print media business is in the heatset sub-segment where decline rates have been more moderate and predictable than in the market for news ink. Furthermore, the company is well positioned to capture the underlying market growth in the packaging end-market, up to 4%. Moody's also expects the company to leverage its number two position in the digital printing market, which benefits from higher growth potential than the market for traditional printing ink.

The combination of lower restructuring charges and moderate revenue growth, driven by greater volume and higher pricing, will facilitate a decline in gross debt-to-EBITDA to around 7.5x during 2022. At the same time, increasing input cost and lower demand in a weaker than expected macro environment represent a risk to this view. At the same time, Moody's notes that the company has been successfully passing through increased raw material cost during 2021 and that management remains focused on mitigating the impact of raw material price infaltion. Moody's rating also reflects the expectation that the company will generate FCF of around 2% of debt.

LIQUDITY PROFILE

Despite the maturity of its ?71 million RCF and $55 million shareholder ABL facility in March 2023, Flint's liquidity profile is adequate. As of March 2022 the company has ?250 million of cash on balance sheet, which in combination with expected FFO generation of around ?80 million will be sufficient to accommodate swings in working capital and capital expenditures in the next 12 months. However, the company will need to refinance the upcoming maturity of the senior secured first lien loans well ahead of their maturity in September 2023 to maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The rating on the first lien debt (including the RCF, which ranks pari passu) is Caa1, in line with the CFR, while the second lien debt is rated Caa3, two notches below the CFR reflecting the ranking in the waterfall analysis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on Flint's rating reflects the likelihood that Flint, following a refinancing of its capital structure will display credit metrics, business characteristics and a liquidity profile which could be commensurate with a higher rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could materialize, if there are visible near term improvements in performance resulting in Moody's adjusted leverage decreasing towards 7.0x combined with a high likelihood that Flint will refinance its capital structure.

Moody's could downgrade Flint's rating, if liquidity weakens due to negative FCF. Flint's rating also could be downgraded if the company would not be able to refinance upcoming debt maturities well ahead of maturity increasing the risk of a further debt restructuring.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Confirmations:

..Issuer: ColourOz MidCo

....Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Caa1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Caa1

..Issuer: COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Caa3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Caa1

..Issuer: FDS Holdings BV

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: COLOUROZ INVESTMENT 1 GMBH

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: ColourOz MidCo

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: FDS Holdings BV

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Rating Under Review

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Flint is one of the largest global producers and integrated suppliers of inks, with a wide range of support services for the packaging printing industry, along with well-established positions in most of its key markets. Flint manufactures and sells printing inks and other print process consumables predominantly for the packaging industry (more than 80% of revenue) but also the print media market (20% of revenue). Proforma for the sale of XSYS, the company generated revenue of around ?1.5 billion in 2021. The company is owned 50% each by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Koch Equity Development LLC.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Moritz Melsbach

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

