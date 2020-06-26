Moody's confirms Fnac Darty's Ba2 rating; outlook negative

Paris, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of France-based retailer FNAC DARTY SA (Fnac Darty). Moody's has also confirmed the Ba2 senior unsecured ratings of Fnac Darty's €300 million notes due in 2024 and €350 million notes due in 2026. The outlook has been changed to negative from rating under review.

The rating action concludes the review process initiated on 27 March 2020.

"We have confirmed Fnac Darty's ratings because we think its credit profile will improve over time following the disruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic," says Vincent Gusdorf, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Fnac Darty. "However, we have changed the outlook to negative because the economic downturn and possible changes in consumers' behaviour could curb the earnings recovery," Mr. Gusdorf added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The coronavirus epidemic has depressed Fnac Darty's earnings, but its credit profile should strengthen in the coming quarters if confinement and social distancing measures in its key markets continue to ease. In May, France lifted lockdown measures while Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands relaxed travel restrictions. Fnac Darty said that the coronavirus outbreak depressed its 2020 revenue by €400 million and expects its company-adjusted EBIT, which stood at €42 million in the first half of 2019, to be down by €100-120 million in the first half of 2020[1].

Fnac Darty will face difficult operating conditions in the coming quarters. Moody's forecasts that France's GDP will fall by 10.1% in 2020 before growing by 7.7% in 2021, meaning that the economy will not have returned to its pre-crisis level by then. Also, the coronavirus outbreak may prompt consumers to shop less in Fnac Darty's stores, although the company reported a 10% like-for-like revenue growth since its stores reopened. That said, Fnac Darty generates most of its earnings during the fourth quarter.

The rating agency's base-case scenario assumes that Fnac Darty's (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio will spike to 6.1x in 2020 from 3.8x in 2019, on a Moody's-adjusted basis, before declining towards 4x in 2021.

Fnac Darty's liquidity remains adequate. As of 31 December 2019, it had €996 million of cash on balance sheet and a €400 million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2023, with no significant debt maturity until then. In April 2020, the company strengthened its liquidity by signing a €500 million state-guaranteed loan. However, Fnac Darty's operations are seasonal and characterised by large working capital requirements ahead of the peak periods of Christmas and New Year.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba2 rating assigned to the €650 million senior unsecured notes, which is in line with the CFR, reflects their pari passu position in the capital structure with the €200 million unsecured term loan, the €400 million RCF and the €500 million state-guaranteed loan. The senior unsecured notes benefit from the same guarantor package as the term loan and RCF, which include upstream guarantees from Fnac Darty's guarantor subsidiaries. Moody's ranks Darty's UK pension liabilities (legacy pension scheme from Comet) at the top of the debt waterfall, followed by all unsecured creditors, together with the trade payables.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that tougher economic conditions and possible changes in consumers' behaviour may curb Fnac Darty's earnings recovery, causing its Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA to remain at or above 4.5x for a prolonged period of time. While performances have been good since the end of the lockdown, visibility will remain limited until the Christmas season, which accounts for a large share of the company's results.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating upside is limited at this stage. Over time, Moody's could consider a positive rating action if Fnac Darty sustains a gross debt/EBITDA ratio below 3.5x and an EBIT/interest ratio at or above 2.5x, on a Moody's-adjusted basis. This would require a material increase in earnings above the levels achieved before the coronavirus outbreak. A positive rating action would also require sustained positive free cash flow (FCF) generation and a prudent financial policy.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Fnac Darty if it is unable to reduce its (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio well below 4.5x or if its EBIT/interest ratio approaches 2.0x, on a Moody's-adjusted basis. Such a scenario could unfold if depressed consumer demand prevents the company to bring back its results close to their pre-crisis level. Deteriorating liquidity, a more aggressive financial policy or persistently negative FCF could also trigger a rating downgrade.

COMPANY PROFILE

Fnac Darty is one of the leading European retailers of cultural, leisure and technological products, with €7,349 million of revenue in 2019. It has a diversified product mix across consumer electronics (TV, video, audio, photo and phones), household appliances, editorial products (books, audio, video, gaming, toys) and services (after-sales, insurance, ticketing and gift cards, among others). The company has become the market leader in consumer electronics and leisure products in France after the acquisition of Darty in 2016.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company's press release dated 17 June 2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vincent Gusdorf, CFA

VP-Sr Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

