Moody's confirms Fnac Darty's Ba2 rating; outlook negative

Paris, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD
probability of default rating (PDR) of France-based retailer FNAC
DARTY SA (Fnac Darty). Moody's has also confirmed the Ba2 senior
unsecured ratings of Fnac Darty's €300 million notes due in 2024
and €350 million notes due in 2026. The outlook has been changed
to negative from rating under review.
The rating action concludes the review process initiated on 27 March 2020.
"We have confirmed Fnac Darty's ratings because we think its credit
profile will improve over time following the disruption caused by the
coronavirus epidemic," says Vincent Gusdorf, a Moody's Vice
President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for
Fnac Darty. "However, we have changed the outlook to negative
because the economic downturn and possible changes in consumers'
behaviour could curb the earnings recovery," Mr. Gusdorf
added.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The coronavirus epidemic has depressed Fnac Darty's earnings,
but its credit profile should strengthen in the coming quarters if confinement
and social distancing measures in its key markets continue to ease.
In May, France lifted lockdown measures while Spain, Switzerland
and the Netherlands relaxed travel restrictions. Fnac Darty said
that the coronavirus outbreak depressed its 2020 revenue by €400
million and expects its company-adjusted EBIT, which stood
at €42 million in the first half of 2019, to be down by €100-120
million in the first half of 2020[1].
Fnac Darty will face difficult operating conditions in the coming quarters.
Moody's forecasts that France's GDP will fall by 10.1%
in 2020 before growing by 7.7% in 2021, meaning that
the economy will not have returned to its pre-crisis level by then.
Also, the coronavirus outbreak may prompt consumers to shop less
in Fnac Darty's stores, although the company reported a 10%
like-for-like revenue growth since its stores reopened.
That said, Fnac Darty generates most of its earnings during the
fourth quarter.
The rating agency's base-case scenario assumes that Fnac
Darty's (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio will spike to 6.1x in 2020
from 3.8x in 2019, on a Moody's-adjusted basis,
before declining towards 4x in 2021.
Fnac Darty's liquidity remains adequate. As of 31 December 2019,
it had €996 million of cash on balance sheet and a €400 million
undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2023, with no
significant debt maturity until then. In April 2020, the
company strengthened its liquidity by signing a €500 million state-guaranteed
loan. However, Fnac Darty's operations are seasonal
and characterised by large working capital requirements ahead of the peak
periods of Christmas and New Year.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Ba2 rating assigned to the €650 million senior unsecured notes,
which is in line with the CFR, reflects their pari passu position
in the capital structure with the €200 million unsecured term loan,
the €400 million RCF and the €500 million state-guaranteed
loan. The senior unsecured notes benefit from the same guarantor
package as the term loan and RCF, which include upstream guarantees
from Fnac Darty's guarantor subsidiaries. Moody's ranks Darty's
UK pension liabilities (legacy pension scheme from Comet) at the top of
the debt waterfall, followed by all unsecured creditors, together
with the trade payables.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that tougher economic
conditions and possible changes in consumers' behaviour may curb
Fnac Darty's earnings recovery, causing its Moody's-adjusted
(gross) debt/EBITDA to remain at or above 4.5x for a prolonged
period of time. While performances have been good since the end
of the lockdown, visibility will remain limited until the Christmas
season, which accounts for a large share of the company's
results.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Rating upside is limited at this stage. Over time, Moody's
could consider a positive rating action if Fnac Darty sustains a gross
debt/EBITDA ratio below 3.5x and an EBIT/interest ratio at or above
2.5x, on a Moody's-adjusted basis. This
would require a material increase in earnings above the levels achieved
before the coronavirus outbreak. A positive rating action would
also require sustained positive free cash flow (FCF) generation and a
prudent financial policy.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Fnac Darty if it is unable
to reduce its (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio well below 4.5x or if its
EBIT/interest ratio approaches 2.0x, on a Moody's-adjusted
basis. Such a scenario could unfold if depressed consumer demand
prevents the company to bring back its results close to their pre-crisis
level. Deteriorating liquidity, a more aggressive financial
policy or persistently negative FCF could also trigger a rating downgrade.
COMPANY PROFILE
Fnac Darty is one of the leading European retailers of cultural,
leisure and technological products, with €7,349 million
of revenue in 2019. It has a diversified product mix across consumer
electronics (TV, video, audio, photo and phones),
household appliances, editorial products (books, audio,
video, gaming, toys) and services (after-sales,
insurance, ticketing and gift cards, among others).
The company has become the market leader in consumer electronics and leisure
products in France after the acquisition of Darty in 2016.
