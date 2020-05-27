Moody's confirms Ford Credit's long-term senior unsecured rating at Ba2, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed its ratings for Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (Ford Credit) and its subsidiaries, including the Ba2 long-term senior unsecured rating. The Not Prime short-term ratings were affirmed. The outlook is negative. These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on 25 March 2020, which was driven by the uncertainty around the company's operating performance related to the rapid global spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The rating actions follow similar actions on the ratings for Ford Credit's parent, Ford Motor Company (Ford, Ba2 corporate family rating, negative). Please see separate press release dated 27 May 2020.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook and falling oil prices are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Moody's believes that delinquency rates, loan defaults and lease residual realization trends will worsen in the next 12-18 months. Moody's believes, however, that US auto captive finance companies are fairly well positioned to weather a level of shock in the system absent meaningful declines in used car prices and a rapid and unexpected deterioration of liquidity at the parent level. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Ford Motor Credit Company LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Confirmed at Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Confirmed at (P)Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at (P)Ba2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Ba2

....Subordinate Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Ba3

..Issuer: FCE Bank plc

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at (P)Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Confirmed at Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Ba2

..Issuer: Ford Credit Canada Company

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Confirmed at (P)Ba2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at (P)Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Ba2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ford Motor Credit Company LLC

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

....Other Short Term (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)NP

....Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)NP

..Issuer: FCE Bank plc

....Backed ST Deposit Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

....Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

....Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)NP

..Issuer: Ford Credit Canada Company

....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ford Motor Credit Company LLC

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

..Issuer: FCE Bank plc

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Ford Credit Canada Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Ford Credit's ratings reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of the company's ba2 standalone assessment and affiliate support from Ford.

Ford Credit's unchanged ba2 standalone assessment takes into consideration the company's well managed portfolio asset quality, adequate capital cushion that protects its creditors against unexpected losses, and good liquidity supported by the operating model. Ford Credit's tangible equity to tangible assets capital cushion was 8.6% as of 31 March 2020 and Moody's expects it will remain close to 9.0% over the next 12-18 months. Ford Credit is the only firm in Moody's rated auto captive portfolio that has a relatively limited lease portfolio (20% of managed assets as of 31 March 2020) making it less vulnerable to a rapid decline of used car prices. Moody's expects that Ford Credit's net receivables ($137 billion as of 31 March 2020) will decline by approximately 10% in 2020, which is in line with its expectations of new car sales decline in the U.S. by 25%. This assumes that the company will maintain a penetration rate of around 60%, broadly in line with historical figures. Moody's believes that Ford Credit will manage its debt to equity leverage to within its historical range of 8x to 9x (9.2x as of 31 March 2020). Other credit challenges for Ford Credit include its exposure to the performance trends of its parent and its significant use of securitization, which Moody's believes will increase in the current environment. An increased use of securitization increases the amount of encumbered assets, reducing the company's alternate sources of liquidity.

Ford Credit's liquidity position is good and totaled $28 billion as of 31 March 2020, comprising $8.4 billion of cash (net of $2.9 billion of cash reserves held for ABS facilities), $17.3 billion from committed asset backed facilities, and $2.3 billion under other unsecured credit facilities ($3bn capacity).

Ford Credit's ba2 standalone assessment is line with the rating of its parent Ford. The negative outlook on Ford Credit was prompted by similar actions taken on the ratings for its ultimate parent Ford. Ford's weaker credit profile will have negative implications for Ford Credit's access to funding and its financing volumes. Ford's support to Ford Credit is evidenced by a support agreement under which Ford Credit can require Ford to inject capital to restore leverage below an 11.5x debt to equity threshold, should Ford Credit exceed the threshold.

Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information. Today's rating actions reflect the impact on Ford Credit of the breadth and severity of the shock, and Moody's view of its ability to withstand it under its current assumptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that ratings upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, the ratings could upgraded if the ratings for Ford are upgraded.

A material decline in asset quality and profitability beyond Moody's current expectations, diminished liquidity, or leverage (TCE/TMA) to less than 8% could lead to lower standalone assessment for Ford Credit. Ford Credit's ratings could be downgraded if Ford's ratings are downgraded.

